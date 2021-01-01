« previous next »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 12:21:01 pm
Odd reading the sanctimonious shite on here.

Direct action is the only way - hilarious hearing Souness say they should have just 'turned their back on the team bus' that'll show 'em.

Stopping the biggest game in English football is a huge result.

What is odd is that people cant see that it isnt black and white.

Am I in agreement with fans protesting? Absolutely, would love nothing more than to see some proper organised ones at the start of next season where hopefully mass gatherings would be possible to do properly. 
And in those protests Id love to see fans not just protesting their own team owners, but protesting the fact the PL has been happy to welcome owners such as Abu Dhabi and Abramovich - which is a far bigger issue, Id also love to see fans making it clear in these protests what a bunch of cretins Sky TV are - and that they too are a huge part of the problem.

I would love nothing more than to see some of the money taken out of this sport, as its basically eating itself and is so far removed from the game we all likely loved at one point, there is little point crying about how out of touch clubs are with the fans- because so many of those very same fans spend the summer crying if their clubs dont spend 10s of millions on new players and spend millions upon millions on their wages.

And that leads into the 2nd point about why siding with this group of Man Utd supporters should never be that clear cut. There is little evidence to show that they are all united to change football. I get the distinct impression that many just want owners who wont leach from their club and will allow them to spend even more than they already do, so they can get back to the top of the pile.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

I think this thread has taken a turn too far now.

For what it's worth, I think they are entitled to protest, and want owners who are better custodians for the club. That is undeniable. I could care less what their reasons are, and I think it's not our place to dictate their terms of protest, as it is neither their place to dictate what our grievances are against our owners.

I just think the manner at which the protests were carried out, the violence in the streets against the police, and the general vandalism and destruction is out of order. As many have said before, LFC fans would be crucified if it happened outside Anfield, why should there be a double standard?

The crux of it is that it has been precipitated by broadcasters on live TV makes it unforgivable. I think this is the major issue here.

As far as I can tell, no apology from Sky Sports is forthcoming.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:00:21 pm
Had a look at their forum and there was a thread on what owners some want next. It was basically Saudi shouts and the more sensible ones describing fsg. Why the fuck are people on here and elsewhere wanting to back them and actively want them to succeed? Mental.

Neville has influenced so many with his rants, cant believe so many Liverpool fans have been fooled.
I've been absolutely staggered by just how many Liverpool fans on here have been taken in too.

It's clear as day what yesterday was a about. Yes, their owners are shite, as most owners of massive clubs are too. Abu Dhabi are shite. Abramovich is shite. Plenty believe FSG are shite. Usmanov is shite. They pretty much all are. They are all hard nosed, self serving business people at best or criminals at worst.

The only difference to fans is the level of cash they pump in and the level of on-pitch success they bring. If it's a lot, those utter bastards in the boardroom are seen as good, despite what and who they are. If they fall short, they are seen as shite who should be removed.

This is why worse owners at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge only saw protest against the ESL and not them personally. At OT it's a different story. The self-appointed biggest club in the world can't even now top their noisy neighbours who are a fraction of their size. Apart from a few short-lived protests the overwhelming majority of them said and did nothing when they were top dogs. So long as the really big prizes rolled in, they were quite content. Now they're being left behind they are doing what Man United always do when things aren't stacked in their favour; they kick off and get violent.

The game went in 1992. The soul was sold and United were first in line to sell and reap the rewards. They willingly opened the door to sharks, and eventually got sharks owning them. Now they are crying over that quite normal and natural progression and want fans of clubs they wouldn't piss on if they were on fire to back their protest and turn a blind eye to violence, destruction and thuggery. We even have good reds on here being called sanctimonious by fellow reds for calling these violent hypocrites out.

We have just watched one power grab in the ESL fail, but we are expected by some to back another attempted power grab by United fans who want one billionaire out so a bigger, more generous one can come in so they can dominate once more.

Honestly, I've never in my life (outside of the great Trump manipulation and Brexit) seen so many people so easily duped in plain sight by opportunists surfing a wave of discontent for their own ends.

Yesterday was not about football itself. It was about the self interest of Man United fans who are feeling left behind by both of their biggest rivals and are desperate to replace one shite owner with a more generous shite owner. It was one agenda poorly disguised as a more noble one and, fuck me, loads on here and further afield have swallowed it not only hook line and sinker, but rod, fisherman and boat too.

Liverpool fans lapping up violent thuggery by deeply self-entitled Man United fans whose only interest is self interest is an unedifying sight to behold.

Too many still believe in the fantasy of the cuddly owner or the fanbase that can raise four billion quid to buy their club then fund players on half a million quid a week and also afford to maintain massive stadiums. Well, Santa and the tooth fairy aren't real. Football's soul was willingly sold in 1992 and the door to what we have now was willingly pushed open. We are now expected to back Man United fans looking to save themselves from themselves and the system they willingly bought into and their club made billions out of.

They do not care about the game at all. All they care about is being able to dominate the game. Fuck me if I'm going to back their plans to try to oust one shite owner just so they can bring in a bigger shite owner/criminal to fulfill their domination fantasies once more.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:20 pm
The desperation in parts of the media to avoid these getting a points deduction or having to forfeit the game is hilarious. Guardian has an article headlined  "Manchester United to review security and could ban fans who misbehaved". Misbehaved. Like they stole some candy or something.

Mirror led with a story about a cop punching a fan, nothing about the riots.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:55:12 pm
I've been absolutely staggered by just how many Liverpool fans on here have been taken in too.

.................



Spot on.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:00:21 pm
Had a look at their forum and there was a thread on what owners some want next. It was basically Saudi shouts and the more sensible ones describing fsg. Why the fuck are people on here and elsewhere wanting to back them and actively want them to succeed? Mental.

Neville has influenced so many with his rants, cant believe so many Liverpool fans have been fooled.

You've been brainwashed  ;)


But seriously,we know why a few are willing to ignore the past & that's because they (Al) are trying to gin up a similar shit show,living in some mad delusion that if we manage to stop every game then the Clubs will be worth fuck all and the fans will then get to buy them for pennies on the pound.

Some need to hand their heads in shame but they fucking won't.
Spirit Of Shankly don't speak for me. We are a well run club in general. Yes FSG have made some massive mistakes, and the latest being the Super League a massive faux pas, but enough is enough now, they've apologised and i trust them (more so than had we had the Glazers). Pre pandemic - we were about to work on a new stand, new training facilities and most importantly winning on the pitch. We could always gripe they could spend more - most clubs can. We are a well run club, and making the rite decisions. By and large any money the club makes goes back into the club, with very little dividends being taken out. They make strategic investments into the stadium. I'm not sure what else you can expect - other than a oligarch or state to run us.

I totally agree with Souness, the United protest today was not solely about the Super League, this was their club being run shit off and on the pitch (crumbling Old Trafford stadium, and no success since Fergie left), with the added kick in the teeth both us and City winning the leagues, whilst they've been left behind.

Had Liverpool fans behaved today the way United fans had, no one would have been with us. Forget United, and don't drag us in with them, i don't stand in solidarity with them. It left me uncomfortable how Carra and Neville kept trying to drag us into the events today.

Hope the Premier League dock them points.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:53:17 pm
What is odd is that people cant see that it isnt black and white.

Am I in agreement with fans protesting? Absolutely, would love nothing more than to see some proper organised ones at the start of next season where hopefully mass gatherings would be possible to do properly. 
And in those protests Id love to see fans not just protesting their own team owners, but protesting the fact the PL has been happy to welcome owners such as Abu Dhabi and Abramovich - which is a far bigger issue, Id also love to see fans making it clear in these protests what a bunch of cretins Sky TV are - and that they too are a huge part of the problem.

I would love nothing more than to see some of the money taken out of this sport, as its basically eating itself and is so far removed from the game we all likely loved at one point, there is little point crying about how out of touch clubs are with the fans- because so many of those very same fans spend the summer crying if their clubs dont spend 10s of millions on new players and spend millions upon millions on their wages.

And that leads into the 2nd point about why siding with this group of Man Utd supporters should never be that clear cut. There is little evidence to show that they are all united to change football. I get the distinct impression that many just want owners who wont leach from their club and will allow them to spend even more than they already do, so they can get back to the top of the pile.

The right questions aren't being asked, which is what I said all along after Sky and the media had their meltdown over the Super League. Neville has used the space and opportunity to commandeer his own agenda and dominate the argument.

I'd happily protest against things like VAR, kick off times, ticket prices or supporter ownership. Sky and Neville have no interest in these issues. Ticket prices maybe at a push.

Other fans just seem to want their own Sheikh Mansour, whether it was the Geordies last year or the Mancs now. Beyond stopping the dreadful SL idea, that's as far as protests go.




Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 03:02:17 pm
Spirit Of Shankly don't speak for me. We are a well run club in general. Yes FSG have made some massive mistakes, and the latest being the Super League a massive faux pas, but enough is enough now, they've apologised and i trust them (more so than had we had the Glazers). Pre pandemic - we were about to work on a new stand, new training facilities and most importantly winning on the pitch. We could always gripe they could spend more - most clubs can. We are a well run club, and making the rite decisions. By and large any money the club makes goes back into the club, with very little dividends being taken out. They make strategic investments into the stadium. I'm not sure what else you can expect - other than a oligarch or state to run us.

I totally agree with Souness, the United protest today was not solely about the Super League, this was their club being run shit off and on the pitch (crumbling Old Trafford stadium, and no success since Fergie left), with the added kick in the teeth both us and City winning the leagues, whilst they've been left behind.

Had Liverpool fans behaved today the way United fans had, no one would have been with us. Forget United, and don't drag us in with them, i don't stand in solidarity with them. It left me uncomfortable how Carra and Neville kept trying to drag us into the events today.

Hope the Premier League dock them points.

Why have you posted this twice?
Man Utd Statement

Quote
Following events yesterday, while many fans wanted to exercise their right to protest and express their opinion peacefully, some were intent on disrupting the teams preparation and the game itself, as evidenced by activity at the Lowry Hotel and at the stadium.

Reports in mainstream and social media that protesters were able to access the stadium and pitch via a gate opened by club staff are completely incorrect.

After breaking through barriers and security on the forecourt, some protestors climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel, then forced access to a side door in the stand, before opening an external door that let others through to the concourse area and the pitch.

A  second breach occurred when a protestor smashed the door of a disability access lift, enabling a group to enter the stand.

The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter. The club has no desire to see peaceful protestors punished, but will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activity, and will also issue its own sanctions to any season ticket holder or member identified, per the published sanctions policy.

Information on the rescheduling of the game and any possible implication on other fixtures will be announced after discussion and agreement with the Premier League.

We remain committed to dialogue and engagement with our fans through the Fans Forum and other appropriate channels.
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-club-statement-on-3-may-2021-about-fan-protest-at-old-trafford#
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:55:12 pm
I've been absolutely staggered by just how many Liverpool fans on here have been taken in too.

It's clear as day what yesterday was a about. Yes, their owners are shite, as most owners of massive clubs are too. Abu Dhabi are shite. Abramovich is shite. Plenty believe FSG are shite. Usmanov is shite. They pretty much all are. They are all hard nosed, self serving business people at best or criminals at worst.

The only difference to fans is the level of cash they pump in and the level of on-pitch success they bring. If it's a lot, those utter bastards in the boardroom are seen as good, despite what and who they are. If they fall short, they are seen as shite who should be removed.

This is why worse owners at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge only saw protest against the ESL and not them personally. At OT it's a different story. The self-appointed biggest club in the world can't even now top their noisy neighbours who are a fraction of their size. Apart from a few short-lived protests the overwhelming majority of them said and did nothing when they were top dogs. So long as the really big prizes rolled in, they were quite content. Now they're being left behind they are doing what Man United always do when things aren't stacked in their favour; they kick off and get violence.

The game went in 1992. The soul was sold and United were first in line to sell and reap the rewards. They willingly opened the door to sharks, and eventually got sharks owning them. Now they are crying over that quite normal and natural progression and want fans of clubs they wouldn't piss on if they were on fire to back their protest and turn a blind eye to violence, destruction and thuggery. We even have good reds on here being called sanctimonious by fellow reds for calling these violent hypocrites out.

We have just watched one power grab in the ESL fail, but we are expected by some to back another attempted power grab by United fans who want one billionaire out so a bigger, more generous one can come in so they can dominate once more.

Honestly, I've never in my life (outside of the great Trump manipulation and Brexit) seen so many people so easily duped in plain sight by opportunists surfing a wave of discontent for their own ends.

Yesterday was not about football itself. It was about the self interest of Man United fans who are feeling left behind by both of their biggest rivals and are desperate to replace one shite owner with a more generous shite owner. It was one agenda poorly disguised as a more noble one and, fuck me, loads on here and further afield have swallowed it not only hook line and sinker, but rod, fisherman and boat too.

Liverpool fans lapping up violent thuggery by deeply self-entitled Man United fans whose only interest is self interest is an unedifying sight to behold.

Too many still believe in the fantasy of the cuddly owner or the fanbase that can raise four billion quid to buy their club then fund players on half a million quid a week and also afford to maintain massive stadiums. Well, Santa and the tooth fairy aren't real. Football's soul was willingly sold in 1992 and the door to what we have now was willingly pushed open. We are now expected to back Man United fans looking to save themselves from themselves and the system they willingly bought into and their club made billions out of.

They do not care about the game at all. A they care about is being able to dominate the game. Fuck me if I'm going to back their plans to try to oust one shite owner just so they can bring in a bigger shite owner/criminal to fulfill their domination fantasies once more.
Very well said.
Kinda feel sick reading what Simon Jordan was saying in regards to Gary Neville but he's completely right. He's also right about the Utd fans yesterday that were violent.

https://www.football365.com/news/neville-slam-jordan-hypocrite-mobilise-lynch-mob?utm_source=Recirculation&utm_medium=WP_Related_Articles_Unit&utm_campaign=Benchmark
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:40:09 pm
Er...I'm taking a wild guess here, if they were winning the league this year (like they assumed they would when they had a pile on celebration on the pitch when they went top in December) this wouldn't be happening. So, I'll take another wild guess, they went a Sheikh to come in and bank roll them to outspend City and financially dominate the league like they did for nearly two decades.

Honestly, why do you think they've done it now then? If it's just about a lack of success why have they done it after beating Roma 6-2 to (almost definitely) reach a Europa League final and whilst they're sitting comfortably in 2nd place in the league? This is their best season for ages and people are still trying to pretend it's just a temper tantrum.
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:33:17 am
Their poor use of the money is another matter. There were probably plenty Utd fans there yesterday protesting the ownership in general. Id be fucking annoyed at having Woodward and Ole in charge at Liverpool.

But, would you be happy with FSG owning the club via a leveraged buyout and using any of the clubs generated turnover to pay interest on the debt?


Would they be spending hundreds of millions every other summer & all whilst the Club was in no danger of going under ?
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:33:17 am
Their poor use of the money is another matter. There were probably plenty Utd fans there yesterday protesting the ownership in general. Id be fucking annoyed at having Woodward and Ole in charge at Liverpool.

But, would you be happy with FSG owning the club via a leveraged buyout and using any of the clubs generated turnover to pay interest on the debt?

No, but they still outspend us every year and have a higher wage bill even with The Glazers.

I think in general while Ferguson was manager he kept the fans from kicking off (Norwich scarves aside) because he backed the owners and it was his fault they took over in the first place. He also crucially kept them winning.

Since Ferguson left they've spent so much money on players that the fans have not kicked off and Woodward has copped the flak for wasting so much of it. Now Woodward has gone and the focus is in the owners.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:27:49 am
Reckon it was cut short at lawyers request.

Neville was deranged at times. Like Donald Trump.

I hope that FSG sue the little rat.
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:29:01 am
And you guys all watch it, gladly paying into the machine. Then come in here to complain. Switch it off. Cancel the subscription.


You don't know how people are watching.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:38:56 am
Our plan was to get the Manchester United game delayed or abandoned
Jamie from the United We Stand fanzine was one of the supporters who invaded the pitch. He describes the day

Some have asked, if United could have won the league on Sunday would we have done that? Its a very good question. Hand on heart I think some of us yes, but I dont think youd have had 10,000 there.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/03/manchester-united-liverpool-game-abandoned-fanzine

You're not supposed to say that last bit out loud, Jamie


And this is why we should knock back every date put forward.

Oh and 10,000 ?  Everton Math that.
I've listened to the TAW Pod.

I agree 100% with what was said.

As for on here. Well.

As for any proposed re-match - it should be at a time and a place that suits LFC.

Say 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:04:23 pm
Man Utd Statement

Brilliantly written PR piece.

keep telling the lie that it was peaceful often enough and it becomes the truth.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:20 pm
The desperation in parts of the media to avoid these getting a points deduction or having to forfeit the game is hilarious. Guardian has an article headlined  "Manchester United to review security and could ban fans who misbehaved". Misbehaved. Like they stole some candy or something.

Lets be realistic, the game has to be played, as the real owners of the Premier League (Sky) will lose a lot of money, if it is forfeited. The Super League was a poor idea, but lets not pretend that the Premier League is any better, especially now that Sky are completely in charge ...
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:11:20 pm
That's a great post and goes right to the heart of this whole debate which is essentially about one thing - Socialism versus Capitalism.

Football is a socialist game with socialist values that has become a capitalist game, trying desperately to cling on to socialist values.

Those two value systems are virtually incompatible. There is a reason that there are plenty of socialist millionaires but very few billionaire ones. To become that rich requires capitalist behaviours and decisions that go against all of the socialist values, no matter what industry you're in, and football is no different.

Utd want a capitalist club that competes with all the other rich clubs, but they want to preach socialist values - that is hypocrisy of the highest order and makes their behaviour yesterday even more ridiculous. Similarly with some of our fans - they bemoan the lack of spending, complain about free transfers or not paying the going rates, and then complain about the very capitalist system (or owners) that are required to achieve what they want.

Leicester was a once in a generation title win, and although we achieved a title and champions league on a much smaller budget than City or Utd, we wouldn't have achieved any of it if FSG didn't bring in Klopp, or if they didn't sanction the £75m purchases of Virgil and Alisson, or the £55m purchase of Fabinho, or the spending on Mane, Salah and Firmino - who were still relatively big transfers at the time and not the elite superstars they became.

The difficulty many fans have had in recent years is which side of the fence are they on. If you're a pure socialist at heart, then you need to accept that FSG will have us living within our means, not breaking FFP, will encourage value for money, investment in youth, safeguarding our future, and will rely on analytics to get 'almost great' players that can be developed. Their big mis-steps on ESL and ticket prices don't change the fact that in the grand scheme of things they have been very good for our club.

If you're a pure capitalist at heart, then you'll probably be wanting FSG to increasingly spend more, not worry too much about debt, and do whatever it takes to compete with the other clubs, regardless of how it reflects on the city of Liverpool, the people, the club, and everything we've built over the last century.

It's also possible to be somehwere in the middle - a socialist at heart with capitalist ambitions, and this is broadly where the club has found itself under FSG - torn between risk and reward, spend and sustainability, profit and core values.

Unless you've been living under a rock since 1992, football has been on this trajectory for nearly 3 decades, and although it doesn't make it right, it's the unfortunate reality of where we are. Club values have soared to levels that make them an unrealistic option for charitable millionaire locals, or even a billionaire with a rare combination of socialist ideals, a love of football, and a conscience. Add in the fact that the global game is corrupt from top to bottom (FIFA/UEFA), has done little to address this issue (FFP), and has clubs run by corrupt regimes, crooks, and owners who don't even live on the same continent, and you have a recipe for exactly the sort of protests and uproar we've seen in recent weeks. The pandemic has heightened the tensions and bad feeling, but this was all going to come to a head eventually - pandemic or not.

So before anyone criticises Man City, Utd, Chelsea, Barca, Real or PSG, it's worth knowing which camp you are in, as it's simply not possible to be a socialist capitalist in my view. The principles and values are diametrically opposed and lead to the collective cognitive dissonance we've seen in football over the last 20 years - how do we compete without losing sight of who we are?

Personally I'm a socialist at heart, but I've long since realised that any romantic notion of Liverpool Football Club being run by a charitable football lover who always puts the fans first is unrealistic. That ship has sailed long ago, and a lot of the game we love has gone with it.

This is exactly right. It's the kind of thing you might expect the Atlantic or even the Guardian to discuss, rather than moralising. Part of my issue with the coverage has been the poor quality of journalism as they depict the protest as socialist heroes versusevil adventure capitalists, a simple black or white, good versus evil story. Truth is though, if the Glazers were removed and replaced by some sort of socialist commune that promoted the club values at the expense of success, I suspect the exact same fans would be out in force again.

There is an uneasy relationship between fans and their clubs, the local fans want to believe the team still stands for what they were raised to believe the club stood for, a local institution capable of competing on the highest stage with just a nod to the odd non-domestic player/fan. The truth, however, is that football is now big business and winning football requires big business approaches. But it is also true that the appeal of the clubs in the PL is the local identity, that sense that it is a local institution embedded in the culture and philosophies of the past. Teams like Liverpool and MUFC are viewed through the lens of nostalgia and marketing them requires significant tapping in to that past image, no matter how artifical.

Thus we are treated to millionaire players waxing lyrical about the identity of a club that they just moved to, billionaire owners pretending to be chummy with working class fans, corporate shills afixing their logo to a club logo to try and eke out some of that reflected glory for themselves. Fans have always viewed that with suspicion, the accepted cost of success being the pain of the corporate faux friendliness. For match going fans that was even more pronounced, walking disinterestedly past 50 foot high pictures of a smiling millionaire dressed in a Nike top sponsored by a massive financial institution. Was that realy Liverpool/United? Probably not. Not for the majority attending. But you ignored it, put up with the fakeness of it all, because ont he pitch the games were great and the success was still your club's success, even if it was a slightly tarted up image you were now presenting.

But that only lasts as long as the success, the superficial veneer quickly paling when the club struggled in mid-table. What was the point of accepting this shit, if the team wasn't successful? That's what drove yesterday's anxiety as much as anything else. Sure, the owners did things with money no one truly understood, but the bigger issue was the broken contract: the fans would put up with this dull, pseudo-social corporate bullshit as long as the owners delivered success. But once that goes by the way side then every gets upset with having to put up with Omnicorp bollocks.

I have no doubt  that if the roles were reversed and the Glazers had just won a CL and League, putting one over on their local rivals, while Liverpool continued to perish in the doldrums, it would be MUFC fans looking bemused as Liverpool fans vented their ire. The reasons offered would probably be slightly different but the root cause would be the same: the broken contract, the understanding that fans will accept a certain amount of shit as long as success follows. Failing that, you can fuck off.

Now, certain groups of fans are trying to reinvent ownership to get back to the good old social values of the past. SOS talks about 50+1. FC United was set up to achieve a more family oriented, local community club. But most fans are shying away from those out of suspicion that while it might suit a small minority of local fans, the millions worldwide in particular won't get much out of it. Even the local match-going fans are a bit dubious; sure, a people's club sounds like an OK idea, but see what happened own the road in Everton? They are eaten up with jealousy to the point where they felt it necessary to sell out to an accountant to a Russian gangster int eh hopes of bridging the gap between teh wealthy and the well-meaning.

As you say, the socialist/capitalist tension at the heart of this fight is what drives the anger. I too have no idea how to realise a happy medium between the two, but ideas like the ESL suggest it is a losing one for the socialists. Even talk of 'legacy fans' shows the owners thinking on that. They will, no doubt, try again, in another guise and no amount of misguided pitch invasions will deter them.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:55:12 pm
I've been absolutely staggered by just how many Liverpool fans on here have been taken in too.

It's clear as day what yesterday was a about. Yes, their owners are shite, as most owners of massive clubs are too. Abu Dhabi are shite. Abramovich is shite. Plenty believe FSG are shite. Usmanov is shite. They pretty much all are. They are all hard nosed, self serving business people at best or criminals at worst.

The only difference to fans is the level of cash they pump in and the level of on-pitch success they bring. If it's a lot, those utter bastards in the boardroom are seen as good, despite what and who they are. If they fall short, they are seen as shite who should be removed.

This is why worse owners at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge only saw protest against the ESL and not them personally. At OT it's a different story. The self-appointed biggest club in the world can't even now top their noisy neighbours who are a fraction of their size. Apart from a few short-lived protests the overwhelming majority of them said and did nothing when they were top dogs. So long as the really big prizes rolled in, they were quite content. Now they're being left behind they are doing what Man United always do when things aren't stacked in their favour; they kick off and get violent.

The game went in 1992. The soul was sold and United were first in line to sell and reap the rewards. They willingly opened the door to sharks, and eventually got sharks owning them. Now they are crying over that quite normal and natural progression and want fans of clubs they wouldn't piss on if they were on fire to back their protest and turn a blind eye to violence, destruction and thuggery. We even have good reds on here being called sanctimonious by fellow reds for calling these violent hypocrites out.

We have just watched one power grab in the ESL fail, but we are expected by some to back another attempted power grab by United fans who want one billionaire out so a bigger, more generous one can come in so they can dominate once more.

Honestly, I've never in my life (outside of the great Trump manipulation and Brexit) seen so many people so easily duped in plain sight by opportunists surfing a wave of discontent for their own ends.

Yesterday was not about football itself. It was about the self interest of Man United fans who are feeling left behind by both of their biggest rivals and are desperate to replace one shite owner with a more generous shite owner. It was one agenda poorly disguised as a more noble one and, fuck me, loads on here and further afield have swallowed it not only hook line and sinker, but rod, fisherman and boat too.

Liverpool fans lapping up violent thuggery by deeply self-entitled Man United fans whose only interest is self interest is an unedifying sight to behold.

Too many still believe in the fantasy of the cuddly owner or the fanbase that can raise four billion quid to buy their club then fund players on half a million quid a week and also afford to maintain massive stadiums. Well, Santa and the tooth fairy aren't real. Football's soul was willingly sold in 1992 and the door to what we have now was willingly pushed open. We are now expected to back Man United fans looking to save themselves from themselves and the system they willingly bought into and their club made billions out of.

They do not care about the game at all. All they care about is being able to dominate the game. Fuck me if I'm going to back their plans to try to oust one shite owner just so they can bring in a bigger shite owner/criminal to fulfill their domination fantasies once more.

I completely agree with what you have said, but there are potential benefits to football as a whole, and that is the immense power of fan power made clear in front of the world.  It also keeps momentum going against the corrupt football authorities and systems which are all purely self serving.  If we fans work together, we might be able to change how football is run as a whole - and if that happens, it would be for the benefit of all of us.
