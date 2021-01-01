That's a great post and goes right to the heart of this whole debate which is essentially about one thing - Socialism versus Capitalism.



Football is a socialist game with socialist values that has become a capitalist game, trying desperately to cling on to socialist values.



Those two value systems are virtually incompatible. There is a reason that there are plenty of socialist millionaires but very few billionaire ones. To become that rich requires capitalist behaviours and decisions that go against all of the socialist values, no matter what industry you're in, and football is no different.



Utd want a capitalist club that competes with all the other rich clubs, but they want to preach socialist values - that is hypocrisy of the highest order and makes their behaviour yesterday even more ridiculous. Similarly with some of our fans - they bemoan the lack of spending, complain about free transfers or not paying the going rates, and then complain about the very capitalist system (or owners) that are required to achieve what they want.



Leicester was a once in a generation title win, and although we achieved a title and champions league on a much smaller budget than City or Utd, we wouldn't have achieved any of it if FSG didn't bring in Klopp, or if they didn't sanction the £75m purchases of Virgil and Alisson, or the £55m purchase of Fabinho, or the spending on Mane, Salah and Firmino - who were still relatively big transfers at the time and not the elite superstars they became.



The difficulty many fans have had in recent years is which side of the fence are they on. If you're a pure socialist at heart, then you need to accept that FSG will have us living within our means, not breaking FFP, will encourage value for money, investment in youth, safeguarding our future, and will rely on analytics to get 'almost great' players that can be developed. Their big mis-steps on ESL and ticket prices don't change the fact that in the grand scheme of things they have been very good for our club.



If you're a pure capitalist at heart, then you'll probably be wanting FSG to increasingly spend more, not worry too much about debt, and do whatever it takes to compete with the other clubs, regardless of how it reflects on the city of Liverpool, the people, the club, and everything we've built over the last century.



It's also possible to be somehwere in the middle - a socialist at heart with capitalist ambitions, and this is broadly where the club has found itself under FSG - torn between risk and reward, spend and sustainability, profit and core values.



Unless you've been living under a rock since 1992, football has been on this trajectory for nearly 3 decades, and although it doesn't make it right, it's the unfortunate reality of where we are. Club values have soared to levels that make them an unrealistic option for charitable millionaire locals, or even a billionaire with a rare combination of socialist ideals, a love of football, and a conscience. Add in the fact that the global game is corrupt from top to bottom (FIFA/UEFA), has done little to address this issue (FFP), and has clubs run by corrupt regimes, crooks, and owners who don't even live on the same continent, and you have a recipe for exactly the sort of protests and uproar we've seen in recent weeks. The pandemic has heightened the tensions and bad feeling, but this was all going to come to a head eventually - pandemic or not.



So before anyone criticises Man City, Utd, Chelsea, Barca, Real or PSG, it's worth knowing which camp you are in, as it's simply not possible to be a socialist capitalist in my view. The principles and values are diametrically opposed and lead to the collective cognitive dissonance we've seen in football over the last 20 years - how do we compete without losing sight of who we are?



Personally I'm a socialist at heart, but I've long since realised that any romantic notion of Liverpool Football Club being run by a charitable football lover who always puts the fans first is unrealistic. That ship has sailed long ago, and a lot of the game we love has gone with it.



This is exactly right. It's the kind of thing you might expect the Atlantic or even the Guardian to discuss, rather than moralising. Part of my issue with the coverage has been the poor quality of journalism as they depict the protest as socialist heroes versusevil adventure capitalists, a simple black or white, good versus evil story. Truth is though, if the Glazers were removed and replaced by some sort of socialist commune that promoted the club values at the expense of success, I suspect the exact same fans would be out in force again.There is an uneasy relationship between fans and their clubs, the local fans want to believe the team still stands for what they were raised to believe the club stood for, a local institution capable of competing on the highest stage with just a nod to the odd non-domestic player/fan. The truth, however, is that football is now big business and winning football requires big business approaches. But it is also true that the appeal of the clubs in the PL is the local identity, that sense that it is a local institution embedded in the culture and philosophies of the past. Teams like Liverpool and MUFC are viewed through the lens of nostalgia and marketing them requires significant tapping in to that past image, no matter how artifical.Thus we are treated to millionaire players waxing lyrical about the identity of a club that they just moved to, billionaire owners pretending to be chummy with working class fans, corporate shills afixing their logo to a club logo to try and eke out some of that reflected glory for themselves. Fans have always viewed that with suspicion, the accepted cost of success being the pain of the corporate faux friendliness. For match going fans that was even more pronounced, walking disinterestedly past 50 foot high pictures of a smiling millionaire dressed in a Nike top sponsored by a massive financial institution. Was that realy Liverpool/United? Probably not. Not for the majority attending. But you ignored it, put up with the fakeness of it all, because ont he pitch the games were great and the success was still your club's success, even if it was a slightly tarted up image you were now presenting.But that only lasts as long as the success, the superficial veneer quickly paling when the club struggled in mid-table. What was the point of accepting this shit, if the team wasn't successful? That's what drove yesterday's anxiety as much as anything else. Sure, the owners did things with money no one truly understood, but the bigger issue was the broken contract: the fans would put up with this dull, pseudo-social corporate bullshit as long as the owners delivered success. But once that goes by the way side then every gets upset with having to put up with Omnicorp bollocks.I have no doubt that if the roles were reversed and the Glazers had just won a CL and League, putting one over on their local rivals, while Liverpool continued to perish in the doldrums, it would be MUFC fans looking bemused as Liverpool fans vented their ire. The reasons offered would probably be slightly different but the root cause would be the same: the broken contract, the understanding that fans will accept a certain amount of shit as long as success follows. Failing that, you can fuck off.Now, certain groups of fans are trying to reinvent ownership to get back to the good old social values of the past. SOS talks about 50+1. FC United was set up to achieve a more family oriented, local community club. But most fans are shying away from those out of suspicion that while it might suit a small minority of local fans, the millions worldwide in particular won't get much out of it. Even the local match-going fans are a bit dubious; sure, a people's club sounds like an OK idea, but see what happened own the road in Everton? They are eaten up with jealousy to the point where they felt it necessary to sell out to an accountant to a Russian gangster int eh hopes of bridging the gap between teh wealthy and the well-meaning.As you say, the socialist/capitalist tension at the heart of this fight is what drives the anger. I too have no idea how to realise a happy medium between the two, but ideas like the ESL suggest it is a losing one for the socialists. Even talk of 'legacy fans' shows the owners thinking on that. They will, no doubt, try again, in another guise and no amount of misguided pitch invasions will deter them.