They're annoyed. They don't like the glazers because they've taken too much money out of the club?

1. They're the owners. They can do so.

2. They've spent in excess of £1billion to try to regain the title. Unsuccessfully. That's not the glazers fault.

3. Utd fans suggesting that the money taken by the glazers should instead be further spent on the squad etc? Utd are a worldwide force. I agree that, as a result of their revenue from matchdays, advertising deals etc that they should be more powerful than City and Chelsea, but surely then their issue should be with UEFA and the PL for refusing to back FFP rules, and simply standing back to accommodate city and Chelsea?



I think yesterday was a big smokescreen. They're basically unhappy that they're not winning things. In fact us winning the title last year (and previously the CL & world club championship) was the straw that broke the camel's back!

It broke them & it publicly broke Gary Neville.

He's now seeing any opportunity to lump us in with this, because he sees any way to cause unrest at our club as a bonus. There was no mention yesterday about ticket prices, too many games, times of televised games etc. It had nothing to do with improving football, yet everything to do with them not being on top any more.

Not trying to derail the topic, and I'm just making a few brief points that I'm sure fans can correct me on, but what is so wrong with the FSG model? Or rather, what do we want as an alternative, and still be able to compete?

They've made mistakes I know. For some it's grave mistakes. But is FSG not as good as what you can get?

Modernise the ground, training ground, advertising deals and revenue, as well as adding to the playing Squad?

Yes, we may have had to sell players to fund others, but what do we expect, or want? A sugar daddy? We've been extremely fortunate to have the best manager in the world to help make this work, but is this not the way things should be done? (Money hasn't won Utd the title because their coaches have not been good enough)

I'd say let the Utd fans fight their own battle, but don't get drawn into one with ours. Be careful what you wish for.