« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 45359 times)

Online irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 01:08:47 pm
You're thick as mince.

United fans have protested for 17 years, I've been at plenty of them. The Green and Gold movement began when we were league champions and had been in three Champions League finals in four years.

The owners of our club have taken £2.1bn out in 16 years. The ground is crumbling, the infrastructure around the club is decaying, the operational structure is a mess, and the ESL was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Based on the comments from Gareth Roberts and Neil Atkinson yesterday, I'm glad to see that on this forum your drivel seems to be very much a minority opinion.


Yeah, very respectful.

I think the problem here is that people don't really know what yesterday's protests were supposed to achieve. I haven't seen any statements from supporters' groups apart from some bloke in the Guardian saying that they want the Glazers out and for the club to be returned "to the local community" whatever that means.

If it's the former, the ownership of Man Utd isn't really something most of us are particularly arsed about, especially if the protests adversely affect our club which is likely to be the case if the game is rescheduled.

If it's the latter, then that is something most of us can probably get behind. So I'd be interested to find out how you think yesterday's protests will persuade the Glazers to sell the club to "the local community" and not to an organisation like the Saudi Arabian government or another billionaire venture capitalist, which are more like likely to have the £4 billion or so needed to buy it.
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,808
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Glaziers out, Gazprom in.

Thatll do the trick. All for the greater good of football though.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,208
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 01:54:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:44:44 pm
Even if it includes slashing a policeman's face?

Already responded:

Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 12:56:33 pm
You seem a little confused. I've not seen anyone here condone violence - it is possible to hold a nuanced position where one condemns acts of violence but agrees with the general principle of direct action to protest ownership. The Glazers and FSG are very different, we are not in the same situation  I look forward to hearing what Billy Hogan has to say tomorrow. (I assume you will reply with: so youre saying we should kidnap Billy Hogan and hold him ransom unless we sign Mbappe? Just to clarify, no I'm not.

I also don't agree with police getting digs in on a man on the floor whilst shouting 'stop resisting' - just to clarify.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1389188802661523457
Logged

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
They're annoyed. They don't like the glazers because they've taken too much money out of the club?
1. They're the owners. They can do so.
2. They've spent in excess of £1billion to try to regain the title. Unsuccessfully. That's not the glazers fault.
3. Utd fans suggesting that the money taken by the glazers should instead be further spent on the squad etc? Utd are a worldwide force. I agree that, as a result of their revenue from matchdays, advertising deals etc that they should be more powerful than City and Chelsea, but surely then their issue should be with UEFA and the PL for refusing to back FFP rules, and simply standing back to accommodate city and Chelsea?

I think yesterday was a big smokescreen. They're basically unhappy that they're not winning things. In fact us winning the title last year (and previously the CL & world club championship) was the straw that broke the camel's back!
It broke them & it publicly broke Gary Neville.
He's now seeing any opportunity to lump us in with this, because he sees any way to cause unrest at our club as a bonus. There was no mention yesterday about ticket prices, too many games, times of televised games etc. It had nothing to do with improving football, yet everything to do with them not being on top any more.
Not trying to derail the topic, and I'm just making a few brief points that I'm sure fans can correct me on, but what is so wrong with the FSG model? Or rather, what do we want as an alternative, and still be able to compete?
They've made mistakes I know. For some it's grave mistakes. But is FSG not as good as what you can get?
Modernise the ground, training ground, advertising deals and revenue, as well as adding to the playing Squad?
Yes, we may have had to sell players to fund others, but what do we expect, or want? A sugar daddy? We've been extremely fortunate to have the best manager in the world to help make this work, but is this not the way things should be done? (Money hasn't won Utd the title because their coaches have not been good enough)
I'd say let the Utd fans fight their own battle, but don't get drawn into one with ours. Be careful what you wish for.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 01:59:10 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 01:50:23 pm

Yeah, very respectful.

I think the problem here is that people don't really know what yesterday's protests were supposed to achieve. I haven't seen any statements from supporters' groups apart from some bloke in the Guardian saying that they want the Glazers out and for the club to be returned "to the local community" whatever that means.

If it's the former, the ownership of Man Utd isn't really something most of us are particularly arsed about, especially if the protests adversely affect our club which is likely to be the case if the game is rescheduled.

If it's the latter, then that is something most of us can probably get behind. So I'd be interested to find out how you think yesterday's protests will persuade the Glazers to sell the club to "the local community" and not to an organisation like the Saudi Arabian government or another billionaire venture capitalist, which are more like likely to have the £4 billion or so needed to buy it.

They want better owners for their club which is fair enough.

Complaints about things like the ground though when they've got a 76k capacity that was completely renovated in the 90's and early 2000's. I think their last capacity upgrade was 2006, so it's not surprising it's not up to the modern comforts of newer builds. What we'd give for a 76k Anfield.

 If it's new billionaire owners who can pump their own money in on top then all the better. We can take the 'local community' stuff with a bit of a pinch of salt. It falls by the wayside if they're signing Mbappe and Haaland after a takeover.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,251
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 01:50:23 pm

Yeah, very respectful.

I think the problem here is that people don't really know what yesterday's protests were supposed to achieve. I haven't seen any statements from supporters' groups apart from some bloke in the Guardian saying that they want the Glazers out and for the club to be returned "to the local community" whatever that means.

If it's the former, the ownership of Man Utd isn't really something most of us are particularly arsed about, especially if the protests adversely affect our club which is likely to be the case if the game is rescheduled.

If it's the latter, then that is something most of us can probably get behind. So I'd be interested to find out how you think yesterday's protests will persuade the Glazers to sell the club to "the local community" and not to an organisation like the Saudi Arabian government or another billionaire venture capitalist, which are more like likely to have the £4 billion or so needed to buy it.

Heres a statement from a supporters club.

https://www.imust.org.uk/Blog/Entry/an-open-letter-to-joel-glazer-the-morning-after-the-night-before-and-a-way-forward-for-all-of-us
Logged
#JFT96

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 01:08:47 pm
You're thick as mince.

United fans have protested for 17 years, I've been at plenty of them. The Green and Gold movement began when we were league champions and had been in three Champions League finals in four years.

The owners of our club have taken £2.1bn out in 16 years. The ground is crumbling, the infrastructure around the club is decaying, the operational structure is a mess, and the ESL was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Based on the comments from Gareth Roberts and Neil Atkinson yesterday, I'm glad to see that on this forum your drivel seems to be very much a minority opinion.

Don't try pretend that was anything more than youth out on the lash on a pretext. and if you do insist on virtue signalling your Gary Neville's Heroes of Football narrative dont be such a rude twat about it.



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 