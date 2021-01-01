excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...



Yes, very good listen.As for the reaction here, I just don't get it. We're a couple of weeks on from having what remains of the game sold out from underneath us and the majority response on RAWK is not much more nuanced than "Manchester is full of shit". No wonder the rich keep winning when they can rely on the tribalism and whataboutery of football fans to prevent any of us taking direct action.Of course, I do get that pissed-up loutish behaviour is not the vanguard of the reform of the game. However, I feel that the whole bigger picture is being missed here. We've had a laugh about being called "Legacy Fans" and now we're ready to sink back into the status quo.