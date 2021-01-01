« previous next »
Mister men

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2000 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm
Lack of condemnation from the premier league and the media speaks volumes. That lad will be scarred for life as well as the obvious breach of Covid protocols and damage to property.

They weren't football fans yesterday. It was a bunch of lager drinking yobs encouraged and cheered on by twats like Neville and Carragher.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:56:18 am
Unfortunately sometimes these sorts of actions can spill into that. That doesnt take away from the fact that the protest was correct.

So let's say that the policeman there, who was just doing his job was slashed in the eye and lost his eyesight?

Fair enough?

Or slashed across the throat and died?

Fair enough?

Sorry can't agree with you. If it was one of our 'fans' slashing anyone in the face, I'd want to see them jailed and banned for life.

The attacking of stewards, journos, police, random people driving past and the shit that went on isn't acceptable in my point of view.

If that had been Liverpool 'fans' then I'd have been ashamed of them.

The North Bank

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:15:31 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:08:39 pm
Neville, Keane and Carragher are calling this passion. Seriously all three should get sacked after their stance yesterday

Why would they sack them, all theyre doing is skys bidding for them. ESL couldve been the death of sky, the epl is its Crown Jewels. They have found themselves a warrior in Gaz Nev, his only loyalty is to sky, they are his cash cow. Carragher just gets strung along, his job is I agree with Gary
kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:12:49 pm
Lack of condemnation from the premier league and the media speaks volumes. That lad will be scarred for life as well as the obvious breach of Covid protocols and damage to property.

They weren't football fans yesterday. It was a bunch of lager drinking yobs encouraged and cheered on by twats like Neville and Carragher.



PL statement was made yesterday folks.


Quote
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2127018


Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United v Liverpool game has been postponed.

This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.

The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance.

We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches.

Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.

The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:05:39 pm
And it's almost midday, and still no statement from the Premier League (although I'm not sure if they are involved in the social media blackout).
Just as important. Not one word of condemnation from the media. Not one.
Picture the scene in December 2019 at villa park, and 200 Liverpool fans invade villa park, the pitch, the dressing rooms to protest about having to play the game when our team is playing s game in a different continent, and see how 'peaceful' the protest is viewed.
Regardless of the fan's intentions yesterday, or whether anyone supports the reason for it, you cannot do what they did yesterday. There is no excuse for it, and the club must be punished, and severely. A vital match was postponed, fans destroyed the ground, fans rioted with police, and the teams were unable to leave team hotels!
Where on earth is the condemnation? Are the media doing a blackout on reporting this? God knows there's enough footage going around.

Looks like the Telegraph is one of the few media sources to actually condemn it.

Be interesting to see if others follow suit. All the rest are trying to justify it or excuse it.
stockdam

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2005 on: Today at 12:16:34 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:24:49 am
Game should be cancelled, but who gets the points could be decided by a boxing match between one of the Glazers and John Henry.
Obviously this incredible event would be stremed on pay-per-view platform and sponsored by major betting companies.

Brilliant idea.

However at the last minute the Galzers would bring in Tyson Frury who would whoop Henry to a pulp.
The United fans would be out on the streets celebrating a great win.
5 years later they would be back on the streets protesting that they were still paying interest on the loan that was used to bring in Frury. Some of them would even complain that if they didnt have to pay the interest then they would have been able to get Mike Tyson.
jillc

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2006 on: Today at 12:16:50 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:12:49 pm
Lack of condemnation from the premier league and the media speaks volumes. That lad will be scarred for life as well as the obvious breach of Covid protocols and damage to property.

They weren't football fans yesterday. It was a bunch of lager drinking yobs encouraged and cheered on by twats like Neville and Carragher.

The moment they thought the Covid protocols had been breached they should have called off the match, we are still in the midst of a Pandemic. That in itself was hugely irresponsible.
Pistolero

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2007 on: Today at 12:17:02 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 12:01:55 pm
Anfield Wrap episode on this: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4LB2GIBRX47eDf5IxKnY7r?si=VcWXS4S3Qt28IKM_UhQNTQ

excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...
a treeless whopper

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2008 on: Today at 12:19:10 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:56:56 am
Yeah god forbid they did not win the trophies they thought they had the divine right to win. This was clearly just.

Are you saying they didnt protest before?
jillc

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2009 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:17:02 pm
excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...

Such a tedious point. They don't speak for me, I'm big enough to have views of my own.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2010 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:50 pm
The moment they thought the Covid protocols had been breached they should have called off the match, we are still in the midst of a Pandemic. That in itself was hugely irresponsible.

Yep. Should have been called off there and then

Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:15:57 pm
PL statement was made yesterday folks.

And a mealy mouthed statement it was topped off by the reassurance that the PL wants the fixture played
johnybarnes

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:17:02 pm
excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...

Odd reading the sanctimonious shite on here.

Direct action is the only way - hilarious hearing Souness say they should have just 'turned their back on the team bus' that'll show 'em.

Stopping the biggest game in English football is a huge result.
a treeless whopper

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:14:45 pm
So let's say that the policeman there, who was just doing his job was slashed in the eye and lost his eyesight?

Fair enough?

Or slashed across the throat and died?

Fair enough?

Sorry can't agree with you. If it was one of our 'fans' slashing anyone in the face, I'd want to see them jailed and banned for life.

The attacking of stewards, journos, police, random people driving past and the shit that went on isn't acceptable in my point of view.

If that had been Liverpool 'fans' then I'd have been ashamed of them.



Nobody wants that sort of incident. Maybe a couple of idiots do but on the whole this wasnt a protest like that but all it can take is one small thing or something to get out of control.

The Man United fans have been protesting Glazers for over a decade and sometimes you need an incident like this to bring the issue to proper light.

Unfortunately sometimes the ends justify the means. The means being running on the field and getting a game abandoned, not causing a fight.
kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2013 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:17:02 pm
excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...

Some odd views on here the last 24 hours. And some short memories.
kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2014 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:20:54 pm
Yep. Should have been called off there and then

And a mealy mouthed statement it was topped off by the reassurance that the PL wants the fixture played
Yeah it's a shite statement. But it doesn't exactly fit the narrative of some on here claiming there was no condemnation of the violence.
Pistolero

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2015 on: Today at 12:23:42 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 12:21:01 pm
Odd reading the sanctimonious shite on here.

Direct action is the only way - hilarious hearing Souness say they should have just 'turned their back on the team bus' that'll show 'em.

Stopping the biggest game in English football is a huge result.

Exactly...as one of the contributors said, successful protest is all about disruption...and they disrupted the fuck out of that fixture yesterday - with a worldwide audience watching....fair play to them
Robotforaday

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2016 on: Today at 12:24:08 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:17:02 pm
excellent listen that...and strangely enough completely at odds with the reaction on here...
Yes, very good listen.

As for the reaction here, I just don't get it. We're a couple of weeks on from having what remains of the game sold out from underneath us and the majority response on RAWK is not much more nuanced than "Manchester is full of shit". No wonder the rich keep winning when they can rely on the tribalism and whataboutery of football fans to prevent any of us taking direct action.

Of course, I do get that pissed-up loutish behaviour is not the vanguard of the reform of the game. However, I feel that the whole bigger picture is being missed here. We've had a laugh about being called "Legacy Fans" and now we're ready to sink back into the status quo.
Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2017 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:12:23 pm
It's probably because its  aBank Holiday Monday that the reaction is still muted and being driven by the self-interested. I doubt it will stay like this, it's creating a  rod for your own back if you give drunken yobs license to riot using the veneer of righteousness.

The most we have had to date by way of explanation for their motives is "we wanted to stop the match".

The football world is pretty much boycotting social media as well until tomorrow. But that's allowed Neville and Carragher to set the narrative of sympathy with the fans, playing it down and bringing the Super League and FSG into it.
Nick110581

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2018 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:19:10 pm
Are you saying they didnt protest before?

Why didnt they protest Thursday night ?
kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2019 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:16:01 pm
Looks like the Telegraph is one of the few media sources to actually condemn it.

Be interesting to see if others follow suit. All the rest are trying to justify it or excuse it.
I can't believe that you can't see how condemning their whole fanbase based on the actions of a few is exactly what people have done to us down the years.

I've seen lots of condemnation of the violence yesterday. Saying that the media is letting them off the hook just because it's United is total nonsense.

The protest was justified. The violence was not. Those two things are not some weird contradiction that should be hard to understand.
