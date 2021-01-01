Not sure why the agenda against Sky personally ... if there was a super league, they could quite easily bid for it, so don't buy the corporation themselves are building an agenda. They don't have the rights for the Champions League anyways.
The greed hasn't come in from them, but owners. The game spoilt by oligarchs and states buying up clubs leaving the rest behind trying to play catch up (by fleecing fans).
Of course Neville has an agenda. Salford in the next 5-10 years could be in the Premier league worth hundreds of millions, and guess who is a part owner? No wonder he didn't want to entertain the idea of fan ownership.
They used to have the rights to Europe.
Then BT threw a lot of money at UEFA and got the rights. Fans now have to pay BT as well as Sky (and Amazon?)
Sky dont mention European football if they can, because it is a competitor in the ratings war.
Yesterday amid all the chaos, there was a report in the Guardian live feed that they were trying to get the game played in a slot before Line of Duty started but if they couldnt, they would postpone.
Concerned for the fans my arse.
Monday night football? The Christmas schedule with fans travelling on boxing night?
Sorry but Sky pundits are given scripts and roles to play.
Its all a load of bollocks