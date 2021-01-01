« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1880 on: Today at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:07 am
Getting a game postponed for a week or two that is a dead rubber for them doesn't impact United and the owners.

If they were that invested in hurting The Glazers they could have done it Thursday night and seen them kicked out of Europe. Instead they'll be back at OT in a few weeks celebrating winning the trophy.
Exactly! Yesterdays game means nothing to united as it doesnt affect where they will finish in the league. Whereas the EL semi was important for them.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,304
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1881 on: Today at 10:28:57 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:25:49 am
Whens the fucking game getting played anyway

Theres about 400 threads on this a as me nothing about the actual game

There are no available dates unless the PL let us play AFTER the scheduled end of the season (or today!!) and nothing has been announced. So there is nothing about the actual game to post.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,249
  • Dutch Class
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1882 on: Today at 10:29:15 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:28 am
If this is today, they might keep it quiet until its too late for a big crowd to gather

Can't see it happening today. They'd need an announcement by now surely to build audience interest.

In any other league, this is almost certainly forfeited by now with ancillary penalties on top (i.e one or a combination of stadium ban, fine, possible points deduction etc).

I think the PL will end up playing this match because they don't want the title decided due to the 2nd place side having to forfeit the biggest TV draw of the season, plus any rebate issues that come along with it.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,808
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1883 on: Today at 10:29:30 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:28:57 am
There are no available dates unless the PL let us play AFTER the scheduled end of the season (or today!!) and nothing has been announced. So there is nothing about the actual game to post.

Does the club HAVE to agree to a shithouse date?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1884 on: Today at 10:30:55 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:06:30 am
Good point. We should play it in Dortmund :)

Budapest for me.
Logged

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1885 on: Today at 10:32:55 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:28:57 am
There are no available dates unless the PL let us play AFTER the scheduled end of the season (or today!!) and nothing has been announced. So there is nothing about the actual game to post.

The PL should not "let us" play. We're ready yesterday and the home supporters/lack of security stopped the match. The club should start the lobbying/press talk now. If we are being disadvantaged with lack of rest etc; we should put up a big fuzz and claim the points/consider refusing to play.
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,723
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1886 on: Today at 10:33:31 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:25:49 am
Whens the fucking game getting played anyway

Theres about 400 threads on this a as me nothing about the actual game

Hopefully never. Three points and a three goal boost to the goal difference thank you please.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1887 on: Today at 10:33:38 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:29:15 am
Can't see it happening today. They'd need an announcement by now surely to build audience interest.

In any other league, this is almost certainly forfeited by now with ancillary penalties on top (i.e one or a combination of stadium ban, fine, possible points deduction etc).

I think the PL will end up playing this match because they don't want the title decided due to the 2nd place side having to forfeit the biggest TV draw of the season, plus any rebate issues that come along with it.

Besides which, Sky will want days and days of building the game up again as well, and we know how the footballing authorities are loathed to do anything without their "support".
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1888 on: Today at 10:34:17 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:29:39 am
Not sure why the agenda against Sky personally ... if there was a super league, they could quite easily bid for it, so don't buy the corporation themselves are building an agenda. They don't have the rights for the Champions League anyways.

The greed hasn't come in from them, but owners. The game spoilt by oligarchs and states buying up clubs leaving the rest behind trying to play catch up (by fleecing fans).

Of course Neville has an agenda. Salford in the next 5-10 years could be in the Premier league worth hundreds of millions, and guess who is a part owner? No wonder he didn't want to entertain the idea of fan ownership.

They used to have the rights to Europe.
Then BT threw a lot of money at UEFA and got the rights. Fans now have to pay BT as well as Sky (and Amazon?)
Sky dont mention European football if they can, because it is a competitor in the ratings war.
Yesterday amid all the chaos, there was a report in the Guardian live feed that they were trying to get the game played in a slot before Line of Duty started but if they couldnt, they would postpone.
Concerned for the fans my arse.
Monday night football? The Christmas schedule with fans travelling on boxing night?
Sorry but Sky pundits are given scripts and roles to play.
Its all a load of bollocks
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1889 on: Today at 10:34:28 am
Im disgusted with the medias approach to this, orchestrated and led by SKY of course. Apparently it was a peaceful protest but it was just spoiled by a few idiots. Oh, ok, thats alright then. There would be calls for us to be relegated if it was at Anfield!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1890 on: Today at 10:36:33 am
I dont see how this should be anything other than 3-0 to Liverpool game forfeited.
Its up to the clubs to police their home games.
If this gets played whats to say next time a club want a match postponed because of injuries etc, to say protest outside against overpriced matchday beer , game off.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • Belfast Red
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1891 on: Today at 10:37:15 am
Why didnt they just play it later on last night...thats right Sky wanted to show the Spurs game!Bottom line is the game was called off because Old Trafford wasnt deemed safe enough so just go by the rule book and give us the 3 points.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,146
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1892 on: Today at 10:38:05 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:33:31 am
Hopefully never. Three points and a three goal boost to the goal difference thank you please.

No chance will Sky let that happen

The giant giant hypocrites. They make me ill
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1893 on: Today at 10:39:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:26:23 am
Exactly! Yesterdays game means nothing to united as it doesnt affect where they will finish in the league. Whereas the EL semi was important for them.
Why would they protest that game when they can get far more impact by doing it in a much bigger match that's actually against one of the breakaway clubs? Incidentally, some of the bizarre conspiracy theories in here are practically Q anon level. The kind of thing you used to see on Blue Moon about PGMOL and UEFA last year.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:09 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1894 on: Today at 10:40:43 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:37:15 am
Why didnt they just play it later on last night...thats right Sky wanted to show the Spurs game!Bottom line is the game was called off because Old Trafford wasnt deemed safe enough so just go by the rule book and give us the 3 points.
Can you imagine what wouldve happened if the game went ahead and the result meant city won the league? There wouldve been dozens of city fans on the streets too...
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1895 on: Today at 10:41:12 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:28:57 am
There are no available dates unless the PL let us play AFTER the scheduled end of the season (or today!!) and nothing has been announced. So there is nothing about the actual game to post.
My guess is that the West Brom game will be moved to mid-week, probably Wednesday 12th May and thatll free up Sunday 16th May then.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • Belfast Red
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1896 on: Today at 10:42:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:40:43 am
Can you imagine what wouldve happened if the game went ahead and the result meant city won the league? There wouldve been dozens of city fans on the streets too...
Mob rule then...not our problem.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1897 on: Today at 10:42:38 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:41:12 am
My guess is that the West Brom game will be moved to mid-week, probably Wednesday 12th May and thatll free up Sunday 16th May then.

It shouldn't be replayed at all. We were ready for the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1898 on: Today at 10:42:54 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:39:33 am
Why would they protest that game when they can get far more impact by doing it in a much bigger match that's actually against one of the breakaway clubs?
Nah, they chose yesterdays  game because there wasnt much riding on it for United. Getting the Roma game called off and possibly getting united kicked out of the competition( or given a 0-3 deficit for 2nd leg)  wouldve hurt the glazers more and made much more impact.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1899 on: Today at 10:45:15 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:42:54 am
Nah, they chose yesterdays  game because there wasnt much riding on it for United. Getting the Roma game called off and possibly getting united kicked out of the competition( or given a 0-3 deficit for 2nd leg)  wouldve hurt the glazers more and made much more impact.

100% . They should storm the airport and not allow the team to fly to Rome. Time to step up and get the glazers out.
Logged

Online kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1900 on: Today at 10:45:18 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:58:24 pm
Hes a rabid little c*nt.

Carragher shouldve been binned off after gobbing at someone aswell.

Yeah, but Sky played a clever trick where Carragher was so desperate to get his job back, they could manipulate him even more. Look at how it turned out, win win for Sky in the guise of everyone deserves a second chance.

Evil empire
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1901 on: Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,146
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1902 on: Today at 10:45:34 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:42:54 am
Nah, they chose yesterdays  game because there wasnt much riding on it for United. Getting the Roma game called off and possibly getting united kicked out of the competition( or given a 0-3 deficit for 2nd leg)  wouldve hurt the glazers more and made much more impact.

If United had another 10pts Youdve also seen nothing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1903 on: Today at 10:47:28 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?

We're "presuming" a group managed to jump over and unlock a door, according to certain reports.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,146
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1904 on: Today at 10:48:23 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?

Id say thats going to be the main talking point for the glazers when the dust settles

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1905 on: Today at 10:48:28 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:47:28 am
We're "presuming" a group managed to jump over and unlock a door, according to certain reports.
A group of them kicked a glass door in.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1906 on: Today at 10:49:22 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:48:28 am
A group of them kicked a glass door in.

There appear to be a number of theories around various sources.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1907 on: Today at 10:50:15 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:42:38 am
It shouldn't be replayed at all. We were ready for the game.
Wasnt saying it should be replayed. But does anyone actually believe it wont be played and the Premier League will come down hard on Man United? No.

Theyll play it and a hell to who they put out or inconvenience in the process. Theyll squeeze it in. No issue.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1908 on: Today at 10:51:06 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:42:54 am
Nah, they chose yesterdays  game because there wasnt much riding on it for United. Getting the Roma game called off and possibly getting united kicked out of the competition( or given a 0-3 deficit for 2nd leg)  wouldve hurt the glazers more and made much more impact.
That might be true if they were trying to leverage this into a Europe-wide issue, but they're apparently trying to get attention on a national level for the 50+1 project, in a far bigger game with a far bigger viewership.

Unless you believe it was simply a Glazers out protest driven by the dastardly hand of Sky, in which case the Thursday European game would have been the far better target. Maybe some people can tie themselves in knots explaining why Manc fans who hate coming second in the league so much they're trying to get the owners out care so much about the Europa League and making the owners a small amount of money.
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1909 on: Today at 10:51:07 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:49:22 am
There appear to be a number of theories around various sources.
Well mine isnt a theory. Theres a video all over Twitter of a gang of them kicking a glass door in and then making their way into the ground via a lift.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,146
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1910 on: Today at 10:51:35 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:50:15 am
Wasnt saying it should be replayed. But does anyone actually believe it wont be played and the Premier League will come down hard on Man United? No.

Theyll play it and a hell to who they put out or inconvenience in the process. Theyll squeeze it in. No issue.

And possibly after the 17th so fans can be in there
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1911 on: Today at 10:51:56 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?

Siege towers and grappling hooks.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1912 on: Today at 10:53:34 am
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 09:13:58 am
Logistically this game cannot take place now with the  rammed fixture schedule between now and seasons end.

Premier league will do a good old 48 hour gap between games and I imagine this will be played Friday May 14th. Fucking both teams over in the process

Our club should refuse to participate in that if so. Play the game 24hrs before or same day as United Roma game.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1913 on: Today at 10:53:51 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:50:15 am
Wasnt saying it should be replayed. But does anyone actually believe it wont be played and the Premier League will come down hard on Man United? No.

Theyll play it and a hell to who they put out or inconvenience in the process. Theyll squeeze it in. No issue.

They can't be surprised when other sets of fans try the same thing then. I can't disagree with your post though, we know there is another rule for them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1914 on: Today at 10:54:09 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:36:33 am
I dont see how this should be anything other than 3-0 to Liverpool game forfeited.
Its up to the clubs to police their home games.
If this gets played whats to say next time a club want a match postponed because of injuries etc, to say protest outside against overpriced matchday beer , game off.

Agree, but I guess empty grounds muddy the waters.

Had this happened in a normal season and the match was postponed then a natural punishment would be the game is played at a later date behind closed doors and United are hit in the pocket with lost revenue.

It sets a precedent though if a club has an injury crisis, or whatever, that they can kick off and get the match called off with no repercussions.

Whenever we play this match we won't get the same benefit of 8 days without a game (which we'd probably had once or twice in the whole season). Now we'll go into Saturday cold two weeks without a game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1915 on: Today at 10:54:34 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:51:07 am
Well mine isnt a theory. Theres a video all over Twitter of a gang of them kicking a glass door in and then making their way into the ground via a lift.

Fair enough.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1916 on: Today at 10:54:55 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:41:12 am
My guess is that the West Brom game will be moved to mid-week, probably Wednesday 12th May and thatll free up Sunday 16th May then.

Im pretty much certain this is what will happen. No inside knowledge or anything like that, but its by far the most logical move here. I dont think any of the teams involved would care too much about it either.

Weve lost a competitive advantage for the rearranged game with the rest factor, but if a motivated United can beat Leicester, and City avoid defeat against Chelsea, then top four is back in our hands. For what its worth.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1917 on: Today at 10:55:02 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?
I think Gary Neville mightve unlocked a gate
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1918 on: Today at 10:55:30 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:21 am
How did the fans actually get in the ground?

On a bed of fluffy clouds according to the media

In reality they kicked doors in and assaulted security guards on 9 quid an hour.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1919 on: Today at 10:55:30 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:48:28 am
A group of them kicked a glass door in.
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 10:51:07 am
Well mine isnt a theory. Theres a video all over Twitter of a gang of them kicking a glass door in and then making their way into the ground via a lift.
I actually thought you were making a clever observation about Manchester United living in a glass house but no you were literally referring to a glass door : D
Logged
