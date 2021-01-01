Take this piece from the GuardianNo mention of the stewards being attacked, no mention of the journalist being attacked, no mention of the cars attacked outside, no mention of the shit thrown at police and police injured.You can just imagine what that article would have in it if 100% the exact same thing had happened at Anfield - and from all the media.There would be wide calls for us to be docked points, the win against us would have automatically been given, the players, owners, manager and fans would be dragged through the coals and everyone would be up in arms, but because it's United - all forgiven and all forgotten.You just have to see minor incidents involving our fans and the abuse we get off the media.As people have said, this isn't just about billionaire football club owners. There are billionaire media owners and all sorts of shit going in the background.If United were top and about to win the league then there wouldn't have been a protest. They pipe up when they aren't doing as well as they want and they settle right back down again as soon as they get a few titles under their belt.