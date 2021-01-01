« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 38939 times)

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:38:56 am
Our plan was to get the Manchester United game delayed or abandoned
Jamie from the United We Stand fanzine was one of the supporters who invaded the pitch. He describes the day

Some have asked, if United could have won the league on Sunday would we have done that? Its a very good question. Hand on heart I think some of us yes, but I dont think youd have had 10,000 there.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/03/manchester-united-liverpool-game-abandoned-fanzine

You're not supposed to say that last bit out loud, Jamie

If top 4 wasnt in the bag would they have risked losing 3 points
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:08:42 am
If top 4 wasnt in the bag would they have risked losing 3 points
no, the same way they didn't do it for the EL game.
Logistically this game cannot take place now with the  rammed fixture schedule between now and seasons end.

Premier league will do a good old 48 hour gap between games and I imagine this will be played Friday May 14th. Fucking both teams over in the process
Take this piece from the Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/02/act-of-desperation-is-ultimate-expression-of-fan-powerlessness


No mention of the stewards being attacked, no mention of the journalist being attacked, no mention of the cars attacked outside, no mention of the shit thrown at police and police injured.


You can just imagine what that article would have in it if 100% the exact same thing had happened at Anfield - and from all the media.


There would be wide calls for us to be docked points, the win against us would have automatically been given, the players, owners, manager and fans would be dragged through the coals and everyone would be up in arms, but because it's United - all forgiven and all forgotten.


You just have to see minor incidents involving our fans and the abuse we get off the media.


As people have said, this isn't just about billionaire football club owners. There are billionaire media owners and all sorts of shit going in the background.

If United were top and about to win the league then there wouldn't have been a protest. They pipe up when they aren't doing as well as they want and they settle right back down again as soon as they get a few titles under their belt.


This may have been answered somewhere but why couldn't the natch have taken place today instead?
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:41:20 am
Is there a particular reason we haven't been given a 3-0 walkover?

Because of the team involved, 19 other sides in this league would have had the points gone and probably be under threat of being expelled from the league. Looking forward to the league and Neville banging on about "integrity" as we now face a fucked fixture list while trying to battle for european spots. All for them protesting about what they believe in but shouldn't be impacting other clubs.
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 09:13:58 am
Logistically this game cannot take place now with the  rammed fixture schedule between now and seasons end.

Premier league will do a good old 48 hour gap between games and I imagine this will be played Friday May 14th. Fucking both teams over in the process

Fucks us over only.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:37:37 am
The way this is being approached by the British media is pathetic.

Continual urgings to say 'most people were peaceful', 'we shouldn't forget, it was a tiny minority', 'you can understand the behaviour', 'perhaps it was warranted'


Compare this to a lone dickhead among tens of thousands and an entire fanbase being castigated and slagged off and not just once.

Compare the reaction of 'coach gate' where one dickhead was a dickhead. Compare the reaction of the Liver Building where one dickhead was a dickhead - the entire fanbase was blamed.

The double standards struck me yesterday, the bizarre conflict between them continuously referring to it as a peaceful protest and then showing fighting and a guy with stitches in his face. Yet some prat throws a bottle of cider at the City bus and its characterised as a riot. Neville started to panic at one point, saying we don't know if it has been peaceful, so he knew.

Sky were appalling yesterday, agree with many posters on here that sky were threatened by the ESL and have quickly tried to give the appearance of siding with fans. Richards and Souness praising the City and Chelsea owners respectively and Neville launching into a monologue about FSG when asked about united was riddled with agenda and self interest.

I understand why united fans protested, I would be pretty pissed off with their owners, given the amount they have taken from the club but to compare them to FSG is nothing short of ridiculous. I am wary of having hedge fund owners, simply because their primary objective is to make money, but they are not comparable. Its just very convenient for Neville to make out that they are.



