Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.



All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.



We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?



Completely agree with this. I’ve said before and again yesterday that Gary Neville is whipping the fans up for his own self interests. I didn’t think he would actually go as far as inciting and condoning riots tho! Let’s face it, it wasn’t a ‘peaceful protest’ as Neville and his arse licker carragher were saying( totally fucking bizarre how they kept on saying it) , it was bordering on hooligansim. Neville’s behaviour should be scrutinised extremely closely by the police.Anyone else expect to see Neville at the head of a consortium that launches a takeover bid for Utd in the near future?