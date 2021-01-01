« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:37:44 am
They didnt get 84,000 every week though.

Their average attendance has gone up since their takeover (if you can trust the attendance figures).

City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.
Logged


Offline Gaz75

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 12:44:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:42 am
That covers much of what I think on this.

It's been framed by some as a righteous gathering of football fans coming together to fight a noble cause with a cohesive idea of what they are aiming to achieve. The little guy fighting back against the nasty bully.

Thing is, United were the forerunners in this country of being the monied bully. They were the Sky Sports darlings and the ones that went hell for leather in turning the sport into big business. What they have now is the end point of where all that takes you. The vultures move in and pick all the flesh off. What United ushered in is now coming back to haunt them, yet they are now upset because even bigger vultures have moved in and pushed their beaks out.

They come across as very conflicted. Some want fan ownership. Most just seem to want a sugar daddy bigger than their neighbours' sugar daddy. Some seem to believe they are saving football, 29 years after they helped start its path to destruction. I bet a fair number were just there to get pissed and have a laugh acting up.

I'm also with you on those Gandhi and BLM shouts. They have no place in what is, in the grand scheme of things, little more than a squabble over business practices played out on the streets of Manchester.
Exactly. This was nothing more than spoilt fans hijacking the feelings of most teams supporters about the ESL. There were no banners asking for other fans to come together and protest en masse. Why vandalise your own stadium and injure people doing their job? Why not just sit in the middle of the pitch and ask for other clubs supporters groups to do the same? They used the current climate to try and get rid of their owners, simple as that. They had the coverage today to make a statement but instead make chants about rival clubs, morons. There is no reason we should support this today because this was all about them and they are being excused their scumbag actions by the arseholes who work for sky sports, long may their owners reign.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:11 am
City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.

Logged


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 12:53:33 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:11 am
City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.

Well, I doubt that Abu Dhabi are very much concerned about that, since all the tickets for their home games are "sold" anyway ...

Al, since I see that you are very interested in fan ownership, I will give you a homework, so we can discuss the matter on an equal level:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/socialist-self-management

This was the system I was born in, and lived 21 years in it. You will be able to find quite a lot of literature on the topic on the Internet, so you will get a rough idea how it works, and why it is not suitable for a football club like LFC ...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:32:49 am
Haha you know loads about absolutely everything you don't you

:D
Logged


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 01:02:13 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:44:50 am
Exactly. This was nothing more than spoilt fans hijacking the feelings of most teams supporters about the ESL. There were no banners asking for other fans to come together and protest en masse. Why vandalise your own stadium and injure people doing their job? Why not just sit in the middle of the pitch and ask for other clubs supporters groups to do the same? They used the current climate to try and get rid of their owners, simple as that. They had the coverage today to make a statement but instead make chants about rival clubs, morons. There is no reason we should support this today because this was all about them and they are being excused their scumbag actions by the arseholes who work for sky sports, long may their owners reign.
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?

« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:16 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged


Offline Jambo Power

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 01:08:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?



Fuck  me, what a post! Bravo.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 01:15:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?



Spirit of Shankly have had full and frank discussions with the Man United Supporters Trust and have issued joint statements.
Logged


Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 01:17:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:33 am
Well, I doubt that Abu Dhabi are very much concerned about that, since all the tickets for their home games are "sold" anyway ...

Al, since I see that you are very interested in fan ownership, I will give you a homework, so we can discuss the matter on an equal level:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/socialist-self-management

This was the system I was born in, and lived 21 years in it. You will be able to find quite a lot of literature on the topic on the Internet, so you will get a rough idea how it works, and why it is not suitable for a football club like LFC ...

What are your thoughts on ethnic cleansing ?
Logged


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 01:21:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:15:21 am
Spirit of Shankly have had full and frank discussions with the Man United Supporters Trust and have issued joint statements.
Have you got a link, Al?
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
45 pages on a match day thread. Did we win the European Cup again or get battered?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 01:24:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:16 am
45 pages on a match day thread. Did we win the European Cup again or get battered?
As usual, we never turned up at Old Trafford. 😞
Logged


Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 01:25:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:21:40 am
Have you got a link, Al?

https://chelseasupporterstrust.com/14692-statement-project-big-picture/

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League.

But all of us understand that football doesnt work in isolation. Its a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. Its something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League.  This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters Trust

Chelsea Supporters Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Trust)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust
Logged


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 01:26:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:32 am
https://chelseasupporterstrust.com/14692-statement-project-big-picture/

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League.

But all of us understand that football doesnt work in isolation. Its a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. Its something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League.  This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters Trust

Chelsea Supporters Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Trust)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust
Thank you. 👍😊
Logged


Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 01:30:33 am »
Logged


Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 01:39:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?
SOS, I generally think you're one of the more sensible posters on here but do you think maybe you're predominantly looking at this through partisan eyes to some extent? How exactly is Neville a Sky puppet for backing protests when the actual Sky presenter, with Souness's help, was doing everything he could to push the narrative that the protest was dangerous and should be condemned? Why on earth would Sky even be in favour of a protest that led to one one of their biggest games of the season being called off? Do you really think that's a precedent they would want set?
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 01:53:59 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:39:32 am
SOS, I generally think you're one of the more sensible posters on here but do you think maybe you're predominantly looking at this through partisan eyes to some extent? How exactly is Neville a Sky puppet for backing protests when the actual Sky presenter, with Souness's help, was doing everything he could to push the narrative that the protest was dangerous and should be condemned? Why on earth would Sky even be in favour of a protest that led to one one of their biggest games of the season being called off? Do you really think that's a precedent they would want set?

tbf Neville did actively egg on protests and 'mobilisation' a few times over the past week or so in his various rants. That back-fired here and led to the game being postponed but I think ultimately Neville got what he want, disruption and focus on the Glazers. I don't really view him being the noble saviour of football some football fans are starting to make him out to be.

He is a huge hypocrit and needs to start looking inwardly and at Salford City first in my opinion.
Logged


Offline Jambo Power

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 01:57:08 am »
It happened, they couldnt do anything about it but it gave them a whole new narrative. Did you see Sky sports news after they cut the live feed? More breaking yellow than a utd scarf.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 02:00:14 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:53:59 am
tbf Neville did actively egg on protests and 'mobilisation' a few times over the past week or so in his various rants. That back-fired here and led to the game being postponed but I think ultimately Neville got what he want, disruption and focus on the Glazers. I don't really view him being the noble saviour of football some football fans are starting to make him out to be.

He is a huge hypocrit and needs to start looking inwardly and at Salford City first in my opinion.

Stop being brainwashed.

This has nothing to do with Sky being the heroes here. The United fans targeted Sky and smashed up their cameras.
Logged


Offline Jambo Power

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 02:01:38 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:53:59 am
tbf Neville did actively egg on protests and 'mobilisation' a few times over the past week or so in his various rants. That back-fired here and led to the game being postponed but I think ultimately Neville got what he want, disruption and focus on the Glazers. I don't really view him being the noble saviour of football some football fans are starting to make him out to be.

He is a huge hypocrit and needs to start looking inwardly and at Salford City first in my opinion.

Agreed, he more than egged it on. I expect Sky to start reining him in now. He has fooled a lot of people by attempting to look genuine but the agenda screams out in every breath. He couldnt have this power when he was a player because he was a soft little lad hiding behind Keane.
Logged

Online AmSeeker

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 02:02:15 am »
Gary Neville gave short shrift to the idea of fan ownership - obviously with him being a part owner in Salford has somewhat bent his agenda.

I like Neville, usually talks sense - but felt very uncomfortable today with him and Carra.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 02:11:35 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:02:15 am
Gary Neville gave short shrift to the idea of fan ownership - obviously with him being a part owner in Salford has somewhat bent his agenda.

I like Neville, usually talks sense - but felt very uncomfortable today with him and Carra.

Talks a good deal of sense agreed., when he isnt donning his Utd cap which has lately become less and less. I totally agree that that was uncomfortable today. Everyone barring Jones and Souness were reticent to give any criticism towards the utd fans. Micah Richards fucked off sharpish as well lol.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 02:13:54 am »
Still don't understand why a debt of 600 million or so on a club worth over 4 billion is an outrageous thing. It's not affecting their spending on the team. And it's not like the banks are calling it in. And even if they did, it's not like they'd have to asset strip the club to try and pay it back.

They just want that 600 million spent on players because City are winning the league for the 3rd time in 4 years and Liverpool won the league and the Champions League in the last couple of years.
Logged


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 02:16:26 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:13:54 am
Still don't understand why a debt of 600 million or so on a club worth over 4 billion is an outrageous thing. It's not affecting their spending on the team. And it's not like the banks are calling it in. And even if they did, it's not like they'd have to asset strip the club to try and pay it back.

They just want that 600 million spent on players because City are winning the league for the 3rd time in 4 years and Liverpool won the league and the Champions League in the last couple of years.

You've been brainwashed.
Logged


Offline a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 02:16:56 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:02:15 am
Gary Neville gave short shrift to the idea of fan ownership - obviously with him being a part owner in Salford has somewhat bent his agenda.

I like Neville, usually talks sense - but felt very uncomfortable today with him and Carra.

He should be sacked, as should that twas Carragher for incitement. Neville in particular has a hell of a lot to answer for for inciting this and spurring it on today. Roy Keane, the turncoat, with his "this is just the start" comment was kind of chilling as well. They're fanning the flames and it's pure insanity.

Second highest net spend in Europe but their toys are out of the pram because they haven't won a league for very very very close to a decade and their neighbours and us are winning the big trophies.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 02:20:52 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:39:32 am
SOS, I generally think you're one of the more sensible posters on here but do you think maybe you're predominantly looking at this through partisan eyes to some extent? How exactly is Neville a Sky puppet for backing protests when the actual Sky presenter, with Souness's help, was doing everything he could to push the narrative that the protest was dangerous and should be condemned? Why on earth would Sky even be in favour of a protest that led to one one of their biggest games of the season being called off? Do you really think that's a precedent they would want set?
I don't think I'm being overly partisan, but others may see my posts differently. I'm very much aware that I'm consciously holding them to to the same standards we (LFC, club and fans) are held to.

I just say what I see. I'm not saying I'm always right, of course, but I just call it as I see it.

Neville? Well I see him as a hypocrite and a multi millionaire inciting fans to act in a way that suits his and the Sky agenda. He's become fabulously rich off the back of the so-called Sky revolution and Sky have done extremely well out of football.

I doubt Sky are bothered the game was called off. They thrive off controversy and push a childish tabloid approach to the game overall. The game will get played eventually and they'll cover it again. They had their controversy, they could preach and pontificate and no doubt the audience lapped it up. They win if the game goes ahead, they win if it didn't.

Sky helped make obscene greed in football the norm. They want to remain the biggest snout in the trough. They then have their pundit mouthpiece inciting more and more unrest. If they really disagreed with him so much, why not pull him off air or at least rein him in? The guy is dangerous, but he's allowed to run his mouth unchecked in any meaningful way.

Make no mistake, the likes of Neville lit the blue touchpaper on this shitshow and have been stoking it into life since. Problem is, no one can be sure how it then pans out because it gains a momentum of its own once it gets rolling. Then, those who fanned the flames stand back and say, "nothing to do with me, guv."

Neville comes over like a mini Trump, inciting unrest, stoking the flames and not caring who gets hurt in the process.

As I said, I just say what I see, and I've held today's shambles up to the same standards we at Liverpool are held to when forming my view on what's happened. My take will ring true for some, but not all. That's all good, of course.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:00 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged


Online AmSeeker

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 02:29:39 am »
Not sure why the agenda against Sky personally ... if there was a super league, they could quite easily bid for it, so don't buy the corporation themselves are building an agenda. They don't have the rights for the Champions League anyways.

The greed hasn't come in from them, but owners. The game spoilt by oligarchs and states buying up clubs leaving the rest behind trying to play catch up (by fleecing fans).

Of course Neville has an agenda. Salford in the next 5-10 years could be in the Premier league worth hundreds of millions, and guess who is a part owner? No wonder he didn't want to entertain the idea of fan ownership.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 02:29:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:32 am
https://chelseasupporterstrust.com/14692-statement-project-big-picture/

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League.

But all of us understand that football doesnt work in isolation. Its a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. Its something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League.  This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters Trust

Chelsea Supporters Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Trust)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust

Hmm, not happy about this bit at all. In my view the PL has got to be a major casualty of any serious reforms.

I'm old enough to remember football before it was reinvented in 1992. No way should fans groups of those leading clubs be supporting the ethos of protecting the interests of the 20, 14 of whom are the greedy 'null and void threatening, klopp-5-subs-denying' arseholes.

Lets have one club, one vote for all 115 clubs of the top 5 divisions - common rules and fairer distribution of domestic TV money across all them clubs and the grassroots.

I suppose ourselves and Utd would lose out financially for the greater good but perhaps enough goodwill would be created across most of those clubs towards us, Utd and other top clubs that they would allow us to sell overseas rights for our home matches directly to our worldwide fanbases - with a decent, agreed percentage distributed generously across ALL the other clubs and the grassroots not just the other clubs in the top division, this would allow us to compete better against the sportswashers like Manchester City and the European elite. Every red I know locally would be delighted with something like this.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 02:43:07 am »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 09:07:44 pm
I don't think anyone is saying they're in any sort of financial trouble, but that debt wasn't there before and the cost of servicing that over the years is a lot of wasted money.

They have the highest revenues out of all Premier League clubs and if they were run like an actual football club and not a personal cash machine for the Glazer family they would dominate the league financially - a bit like Bayern are doing with the Bundesliga. Obviously they've made a load of other mistakes like employing clowns like Woodward to get involved with footballing matters but I think the financial mismanagement is what they're most unhappy about.

We all know FSG are a bit tight but they at least don't take money out in the form of dividends or 'consultancy fees'. If they ran Liverpool like the Glazers do with Man Utd they'd never be able to step foot inside Anfield ever again.

Not to pick on you, but its a great example of the sort of thinking I find so frustrating.

People go on as if football clubs used to be collectively owned by the locals until Sky ruined it all in 1992 and running them as businesses is some sort of aberration.  Liverpool FC has always been privately owned. It has never belonged to the fans in a legal or financial sense. In fact, it only exists because Houlding tried to make money out of Everton

Perhaps a few clubs have historically been owned by fans but I bet they are a tiny minority.

Football clubs are businesses.  Most are terrible businesses and many are basically run at cost because the owners treat it as a hobby, but they are businesses all the same.

Its a terrible shame when clubs are so badly run they collapse, but I see no particular problem with their owners making money out of them especially where they are able to do this and remain competitive like Man Utd which is one of the biggest spending clubs on the planet in terms of wages and transfer fees.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 02:46:26 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:29:39 am
Not sure why the agenda against Sky personally ... if there was a super league, they could quite easily bid for it, so don't buy the corporation themselves are building an agenda. They don't have the rights for the Champions League anyways.

The greed hasn't come in from them, but owners. The game spoilt by oligarchs and states buying up clubs leaving the rest behind trying to play catch up (by fleecing fans).

Of course Neville has an agenda. Salford in the next 5-10 years could be in the Premier league worth hundreds of millions, and guess who is a part owner? No wonder he didn't want to entertain the idea of fan ownership.
The real, obscene greed in the game kicked in back in '92 when Sky repackaged the game then sold it back to us at inflated prices. Man United were their jewel in the crown and both raked in the cash. As time wore on, the real big money sharks moved in for a piece of the action. Sportswashers, oligarchs, dodgy businesspeople. Suddenly, places in the trough become uncertain and uncertainty creates panic.

It was the 'Sky revolution' and Man United's place in that which opened the door to football becoming about money first and foremost. Once that door was opened, the sharks were nailed on to turn up once the payoffs were going to be worthwhile. Enter Sportswashers and owners looking to cream off the profits. Ironically after today's antics, it was United that started this race to oblivion themselves, aided and abetted by Sky.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:52 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 02:51:51 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 02:29:39 am
Not sure why the agenda against Sky personally ... if there was a super league, they could quite easily bid for it, so don't buy the corporation themselves are building an agenda. They don't have the rights for the Champions League anyways.

The greed hasn't come in from them, but owners. The game spoilt by oligarchs and states buying up clubs leaving the rest behind trying to play catch up (by fleecing fans).

Of course Neville has an agenda. Salford in the next 5-10 years could be in the Premier league worth hundreds of millions, and guess who is a part owner? No wonder he didn't want to entertain the idea of fan ownership.

I was led to believe that the whole point of the super league was that individual members could stream the games on their own chosen platform, hence part of the outcry. That thing would be nowhere near Sky tv. It was to enable the big clubs to add extra massive revenue without the constraints of TV deals.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 02:53:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:46:26 am
The real, obscene greed in the game kicked in back in '92 when Sky repackaged the game then sold it back to us at inflated prices. Man United were their jewel in the crown and both raked in the cash. As time wore on, the real big money sharks moved in for a piece of the action. Sportswashers, oligarchs, dodgy businesspeople. Suddenly, places in the trough become uncertain and uncertainty creates panic.

It was the 'Sky revolution' and Man United's place in that which opened the door to football becoming about money first and foremost. Once that door was opened, the sharks were mailed on to turn up once the payoffs were going to be worthwhile. Enter Sportswashers and owners looking to cream off the profits. Ironically after today's antics, it was United that started this race to oblivion themselves, aided and abetted by Sky.

It wasnt just United though it was us as well, Im sure we were part of the group who broke away from the football league? No?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 02:58:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:53:03 am
It wasnt just United though it was us as well, Im sure we were part of the group who broke away from the football league? No?

Yep the Premier League was Rick Parry's idea.

We then employed him.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 03:01:10 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:53:03 am
It wasnt just United though it was us as well, Im sure we were part of the group who broke away from the football league? No?

Yeah us and all the other teams. They couldnt sell the football league abroad as a package because nobody wanted to watch the other leagues so they broke away.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 03:15:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:11 am
City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.

Have you got proof of this? I have not seen one City fan ever come out and say they have turned their back on the club because of their owners.
Logged

Online AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 03:29:07 am »
Spirit Of Shankly don't speak for me. We are a well run club in general. Yes FSG have made some massive mistakes, and the latest being the Super League a massive faux pas, but enough is enough now, they've apologised and i trust them (more so than had we had the Glazers). Pre pandemic - we were about to work on a new stand, new training facilities and most importantly winning on the pitch. We could always gripe they could spend more - most clubs can. We are a well run club, and making the rite decisions. By and large any money the club makes goes back into the club, with very little dividends being taken out. They make strategic investments into the stadium. I'm not sure what else you can expect - other than a oligarch or state to run us.

I totally agree with Souness, the United protest today was not solely about the Super League, this was their club being run shit off and on the pitch (crumbling Old Trafford stadium, and no success since Fergie left), with the added kick in the teeth both us and City winning the leagues, whilst they've been left behind.

Had Liverpool fans behaved today the way United fans had, no one would have been with us. Forget United, and don't drag us in with them, i don't stand in solidarity with them. It left me uncomfortable how Carra and Neville kept trying to drag us into the events today.

Hope the Premier League dock them points.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:58 am by AmSeeker »
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 03:37:46 am »
I find a bit weird that there are LFC fans supporting this protest by United.  From my understanding, they are simply protesting against lack of funding by Glazers w.r.t their revenue, which is true as they have the most revenue out of all English clubs and should be spending way more.

The United fans want a change of ownership and they have wanted it for over 10 years before Fergie left. They are using the ESL momentum in England and especially in the media (Sky and Gary fucking Neville) to influence a change. Once they got Saudis or any other owner who will spend on par with City and PSG, most will be happy.

So the fact that they ruined a strategic advantage for us today (we had extra rest due to United playing in Europe midweek), its surprising to see the support amongst LFC fans. Now this game will be rescheduled when its no fault of LFC or its fans.

But then I don't live in England so I might be missing some perspective.
Logged
True North Strong

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 03:48:57 am »
Peaceful protest is legit. Pissed up twats on the pitch pulling goals down just isn't it.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 04:32:47 am »
These think the game was invented in 1992. A manc in a group I'm on was yapping on about how they've always won big trophies.

I simply told him that Man Utd is two great managers and that those around them didn't meet expectations. They are exactly the same as what they were after Sir Matt Busby left- no serious title challenge, the odd cup here and there, razzmattazz and swaggeh...
Logged
