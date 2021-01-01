SOS, I generally think you're one of the more sensible posters on here but do you think maybe you're predominantly looking at this through partisan eyes to some extent? How exactly is Neville a Sky puppet for backing protests when the actual Sky presenter, with Souness's help, was doing everything he could to push the narrative that the protest was dangerous and should be condemned? Why on earth would Sky even be in favour of a protest that led to one one of their biggest games of the season being called off? Do you really think that's a precedent they would want set?



I don't think I'm being overly partisan, but others may see my posts differently. I'm very much aware that I'm consciously holding them to to the same standards we (LFC, club and fans) are held to.I just say what I see. I'm not saying I'm always right, of course, but I just call it as I see it.Neville? Well I see him as a hypocrite and a multi millionaire inciting fans to act in a way that suits his and the Sky agenda. He's become fabulously rich off the back of the so-called Sky revolution and Sky have done extremely well out of football.I doubt Sky are bothered the game was called off. They thrive off controversy and push a childish tabloid approach to the game overall. The game will get played eventually and they'll cover it again. They had their controversy, they could preach and pontificate and no doubt the audience lapped it up. They win if the game goes ahead, they win if it didn't.Sky helped make obscene greed in football the norm. They want to remain the biggest snout in the trough. They then have their pundit mouthpiece inciting more and more unrest. If they really disagreed with him so much, why not pull him off air or at least rein him in? The guy is dangerous, but he's allowed to run his mouth unchecked in any meaningful way.Make no mistake, the likes of Neville lit the blue touchpaper on this shitshow and have been stoking it into life since. Problem is, no one can be sure how it then pans out because it gains a momentum of its own once it gets rolling. Then, those who fanned the flames stand back and say, "nothing to do with me, guv."Neville comes over like a mini Trump, inciting unrest, stoking the flames and not caring who gets hurt in the process.As I said, I just say what I see, and I've held today's shambles up to the same standards we at Liverpool are held to when forming my view on what's happened. My take will ring true for some, but not all. That's all good, of course.