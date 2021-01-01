« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 35852 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,040
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:37:44 am
They didnt get 84,000 every week though.

Their average attendance has gone up since their takeover (if you can trust the attendance figures).

City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 12:44:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:42 am
That covers much of what I think on this.

It's been framed by some as a righteous gathering of football fans coming together to fight a noble cause with a cohesive idea of what they are aiming to achieve. The little guy fighting back against the nasty bully.

Thing is, United were the forerunners in this country of being the monied bully. They were the Sky Sports darlings and the ones that went hell for leather in turning the sport into big business. What they have now is the end point of where all that takes you. The vultures move in and pick all the flesh off. What United ushered in is now coming back to haunt them, yet they are now upset because even bigger vultures have moved in and pushed their beaks out.

They come across as very conflicted. Some want fan ownership. Most just seem to want a sugar daddy bigger than their neighbours' sugar daddy. Some seem to believe they are saving football, 29 years after they helped start its path to destruction. I bet a fair number were just there to get pissed and have a laugh acting up.

I'm also with you on those Gandhi and BLM shouts. They have no place in what is, in the grand scheme of things, little more than a squabble over business practices played out on the streets of Manchester.
Exactly. This was nothing more than spoilt fans hijacking the feelings of most teams supporters about the ESL. There were no banners asking for other fans to come together and protest en masse. Why vandalise your own stadium and injure people doing their job? Why not just sit in the middle of the pitch and ask for other clubs supporters groups to do the same? They used the current climate to try and get rid of their owners, simple as that. They had the coverage today to make a statement but instead make chants about rival clubs, morons. There is no reason we should support this today because this was all about them and they are being excused their scumbag actions by the arseholes who work for sky sports, long may their owners reign.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,802
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:11 am
City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,406
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 12:53:33 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:11 am
City got 28k in the 3rd division.

Whilst pissing the League they cannot fill their ground. It is fair to say loads of city fans have turned their back on City and sports washing.

Well, I doubt that Abu Dhabi are very much concerned about that, since all the tickets for their home games are "sold" anyway ...

Al, since I see that you are very interested in fan ownership, I will give you a homework, so we can discuss the matter on an equal level:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/socialist-self-management

This was the system I was born in, and lived 21 years in it. You will be able to find quite a lot of literature on the topic on the Internet, so you will get a rough idea how it works, and why it is not suitable for a football club like LFC ...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,986
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:32:49 am
Haha you know loads about absolutely everything you don't you

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 01:02:13 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:44:50 am
Exactly. This was nothing more than spoilt fans hijacking the feelings of most teams supporters about the ESL. There were no banners asking for other fans to come together and protest en masse. Why vandalise your own stadium and injure people doing their job? Why not just sit in the middle of the pitch and ask for other clubs supporters groups to do the same? They used the current climate to try and get rid of their owners, simple as that. They had the coverage today to make a statement but instead make chants about rival clubs, morons. There is no reason we should support this today because this was all about them and they are being excused their scumbag actions by the arseholes who work for sky sports, long may their owners reign.
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?

« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:16 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 01:08:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?



Fuck  me, what a post! Bravo.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,040
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 01:15:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?



Spirit of Shankly have had full and frank discussions with the Man United Supporters Trust and have issued joint statements.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,040
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 01:17:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:33 am
Well, I doubt that Abu Dhabi are very much concerned about that, since all the tickets for their home games are "sold" anyway ...

Al, since I see that you are very interested in fan ownership, I will give you a homework, so we can discuss the matter on an equal level:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/socialist-self-management

This was the system I was born in, and lived 21 years in it. You will be able to find quite a lot of literature on the topic on the Internet, so you will get a rough idea how it works, and why it is not suitable for a football club like LFC ...

What are your thoughts on ethnic cleansing ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 01:21:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:15:21 am
Spirit of Shankly have had full and frank discussions with the Man United Supporters Trust and have issued joint statements.
Have you got a link, Al?
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
45 pages on a match day thread. Did we win the European Cup again or get battered?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 01:24:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:16 am
45 pages on a match day thread. Did we win the European Cup again or get battered?
As usual, we never turned up at Old Trafford. 😞
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,040
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 01:25:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:21:40 am
Have you got a link, Al?

https://chelseasupporterstrust.com/14692-statement-project-big-picture/

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League.

But all of us understand that football doesnt work in isolation. Its a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. Its something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League.  This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters Trust

Chelsea Supporters Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Trust)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 01:26:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:32 am
https://chelseasupporterstrust.com/14692-statement-project-big-picture/

The fans we represent are fortunate to support clubs that regularly secure the largest financial revenues in the Premier League.

But all of us understand that football doesnt work in isolation. Its a family. It requires a fair share of resources to ensure that the Premier League is competitive to watch and that the lower leagues flourish as part of our national game.

While the six clubs we support are widely reported to be the instigators of Project Big Picture, it is important we state very clearly that we do not support the proposals in their current form.

The Premier League has rightly said that all stakeholders should be involved in discussions about the future of the game. And yet supporters have not had the courtesy of any communication or consultation about these plans before they were published last Sunday, despite allegedly being three years in the making.

By floating this latest plan, those behind it are acknowledging football needs to be reformed. Its something we have been saying for many years. There are some suggestions in this plan that have merit. But we are totally opposed to concentrating power in the hands of six billionaire owners and departing from the one club, one vote and collective ethos of the Premier League.  This part of the proposal must be dropped immediately if other elements are to be given serious consideration.

We welcome the Government reiterating its plan for a supporter-led review into football governance. This needs to happen as a matter of urgency and supporter groups must be consulted on the terms of reference. These terms must include how fans are to be given a greater say in the running of their clubs and a chance to be involved in ownership structures.

We call on the Government and football authorities to now work urgently to secure a sustainable future for all clubs, many of which face serious threats to their existence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also expect both parties to make a genuine commitment to reform and to listen to our members. Fans are the lifeblood of the game. We need to be heard as soon as possible.

Arsenal Supporters Trust

Chelsea Supporters Trust

Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool Supporters Trust)

Manchester City FC Supporters Club (The OSC)

Manchester United Supporters Trust

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust
Thank you. 👍😊
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,040
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 01:30:33 am »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 01:39:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:02:13 am
Yep. Pure opportunism. Clever manipulation of a large number of people by a small number of people concerned with self interest and making use of the wave of ESL outrage to surf their own agenda.

All this, pushed and cheer led by Sky puppet Gary Neville from his Sky TV platform. United fans scared that their nose is being pushed out because they now don't have the biggest sugar daddy, and Sky who shit the bed at the thought of any ESL pushing their own snout out of the trough.

We are currently seeing an epic shit show of self interest and self preservation dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy, and all the strings are being pulled by millionaires and billionaires and the little guys can't see they are being played. We have a multi millionaire TV pundit virtually mobilising a confused and conflicted army of headless chickens who are convinced they are saving a game that signed its death warrant in 1992 and did so willingly. When you sell your soul to the devil, why he surprised when he eventually calls to collect?
SOS, I generally think you're one of the more sensible posters on here but do you think maybe you're predominantly looking at this through partisan eyes to some extent? How exactly is Neville a Sky puppet for backing protests when the actual Sky presenter, with Souness's help, was doing everything he could to push the narrative that the protest was dangerous and should be condemned? Why on earth would Sky even be in favour of a protest that led to one one of their biggest games of the season being called off? Do you really think that's a precedent they would want set?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 