« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 34810 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,139
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 12:01:45 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm
Paddy Power has the game on their website listed as tomorrow @ 15:00


EDIT: They've hidden it now.

I had a bet on the game and it wasn't refunded and had that date on.



Thats weird

Id bet on that being the case tho
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,246
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 12:02:13 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
The first point worth making is the reason that the Glazers can do what they do is because United are publicly traded. They were delisted only after the Glazers took over (prior to that BSkyB tried to buy them, how's that for a conflict of interests?)

In other words, it's United's fault for putting the club on the Stock exchange, something that suited them well enough at the time when it allowed them raise funds no other team could match.

The second point is that complaining about United acting as a business when listed as a tradable business is laugahble. Imagine a car factory onwer being criticised for keeping the profits they made! This is the point, United fans and, well, fans in general, want clubs to be treated differently from other businesses, i.e. their owners should act as custodians, not adventure capitalists. There is merit to the argument, but when you behave like a business and a businessman taqkes over, it's a bit rich to announce that now they should act like social institutions.

The core of it, of course, as you say, the bizarre sense of entitlement that most football fans exhibit. I am not immune myself, but benefitting from sharp business practises (big revenues, big wages, the best players, competing in the most important competitions) and then complaining about the bits that you don't like is a bit like having your cake and wanting to eat it too.

Fans can appear very unreasonable, they keep making demands of owners that they behave in ways that they approve of, for little reward. Take the ESL as  an example. An owner might have thought "well, setting up a superleague will make us loads more money and let us regularly play big games against the best teams in Europe, win win". They might have anticipated other clubs being upset, but their own fans? Complaining about the integrity of the PL? Wanting relegation and promotion to be a core aspect of their competition (despite none of the top 6 being engaged in either relegation or promotion battles in, what, 70 years?) Eventhough loads of other competitions have successfully managed without them?

This is the crux of the problem with 50+1 and other movements to oust owners like the Glazers. In the case of H&G, it was about avoiding administration and broken promises about a new stadium. But with the Glazers it's a lack of understanding about business practises and simplistic complaints about debt financing; "we could have had billions more spent on the team!" they complain, while simultaneously moaning about the death of football due to money. Simply put,t eh alternative to all these rich owners with business like thoughts are well-meaning but unsavvy fan owners voting en bloc for lower ticket prices, even though it means inferior players on the pitch.

That's fine if everyone else does the same thing at the same time, but the first club to go 50+1 will be the first to become a local club for local people, self-relegating from the high table of the sport. If people remember, the reason H&G were brought in in the first place was to both modernise the club but also to exploit its unrealised commercial potential. The same holds true for United. Be careful what you wish for lest you end up being led by Gurreh Neville as he fills your squad with Salford rejects.

 

Nice post as thats the way I see it.

United floated on the stock market which meant that they could be bought. The Glazers borrowed big to buy them but then who else could afford to buy the club? Yes they have load a lot in interest to service the debt, but the reason for the flotation was to bring in more money and to therefore win trophies. I believe that in the 10 years since being owned by the Glazers, United won more trophies than the previous 10 years. So the risk of flotation paid off initially. Would they have won as much without the flotation?

They let the big bad wolf in, it worked for a while and then Ferguson retired. Thats when it went wrong for them and maybe this is the Glaziers fault for not bringing in the best managers but I think they left it to the local board Ferguson et al) to bring in managers and players.

United then made mistake after mistake with managers and players. They are a club in decline BUT its not the owners fault and with their net spend there is no reason why it cannot be reversed. Its not a problem of money (nor debt) but poor football decisions.

The money they spent may have caused the problem as they could make mistakes but they could correct them by borrowing and spending more.

So for me it is ironic that they decided to sell the club, found an owner with a model that could afford it, they got more successful but then their key guy (Ferguson) retired and since then they have been woeful compared to City.

City have outperformed them but thats because the owners do not have to worry about money and do not need to take money out of the club.

So United git what they planned and are now complaining that the owner is taking money out of the club; surely that was the plan.........not many other owners would not have made themselves rich out if buying the club.

They still have the 2nd highest net spend which means that they can keep on refreshing the team in excess of what others clubs can do apart from City.

Theres no easy way to get rid of the Glazers. They will want about £3 billion for the club which means either another leveraged buyout or owners similar to Citys.

If the fans keep on protesting then the value of the club may fall to a more affordable level but the new owners will do the same as the Glaziers.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:06 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT96

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,094
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 12:03:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
And a fair few on this forum were at Hillsborough and/or knew someone who did not survive.  And then there are others on here posting about solidarity with that mob.
The whole think of the fans dialogue is bollocks
Wembley - the white horse
Burnden park
Ibrox
Heysel
Bradford
Hillsborough 81
Hillsborough 88
The fans were ignored
Ticket allocations for Cup Finals. Sir Bobby and his ticket touting.
40,000 tickets for the fans for the Scouse cup final 60,000 for the FA family whoever the fuck they were.
The list goes on. The football authorities have never considered the fans other than as a source of money

Seriously! Anyone here remember being shunted onto a loading ramp at Wembley Central in 86, until we were all packed like cattle onto one train at 8.30. No food, drink, or toilet facilities after being in the ground with no food water or a piss.
Anyone remember your coach being refused a stop at the services on the way back from Wembley because you were skint and only wanted a piss, with no chance to fleece you for a cup of sewage disguised as tea?
Gary Neville is a Sky shill.
He is a millionaire trying to ease his conscience, because he knows the FA, the Premier League and his paymasters are all in cahoots with him to make themselves richer.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm
Harsh as you seem to be quite picky about what elements of this "protest" you want to promote.

,,,,

Thing is though, when a protest ends up a shitshow like this did, everyone gets to choose their own narrative and tailor it to fit whatever agenda they want to push.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 12:04:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
No they are United fans advocating 50+1.

We should be supporting that.
And do they speak for all the fans that invaded today? Or just themselves? WHat kind of 50+1 model did they want? Where is their business plan? What qualifies them over anyone else to take ownership of the club? What are their credentials? What skills or abilities do they have? And if they are advocating 50+1 for United, why should we care?

This is the bit that amazes me, any clown apparently could wander into any stadium, pronounce themselves as the truest supporter ever and then insist that entitles them to ownership.

Do you know the peope in that photo? What credentials do they have? How do I judge them? If Joe Glazer broke into Old Trafford and held up a banner with '50+1' (i.e. the Glazers get 50=1?) should I support him instead?

So far, teh only knowledge I have of these potential new owners are

1] they are drunk
2] they are violent
3] they are united fans. Maybe. Who knows.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 12:04:09 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
Why wouldn't it happen every week ?


Because on most weeks their team has something to play for. Or they're not playing a high enough profile game (ie Roma last Thursday)
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 12:07:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
The protest was against the ESL and it was also about 50+1.

That "Joel Glazers gonna die, how he'll die i dont know, cut him up from head to toe, all i know Joel Glazers gonna die" was clearly aimed right at the super league.

Your such a romantic Al. saying this drunken mob finally sprung free from home confinement was what it should be and what you want it to be and what football needs it to be doesn't mean it really was. Like i say, if 20 supporters groups acted as one on a day and prevented all the fixtures being played by mixed group peaceful sit ins, that would be the thing. This aint that. this was just a drunken mardi gras
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,030
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 12:08:11 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
And a fair few on this forum were at Hillsborough and/or knew someone who did not survive.  And then there are others on here posting about solidarity with that mob.

Please do not bring Hillsborough in to this.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:11 am
Please do not bring Hillsborough in to this.


Fuck off Al.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:11:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
The protest was against the ESL and it was also about 50+1.

Really?

Can you find the vids on the Mancs chanting no ESL, we want 50+1?

Just because a group showed up with a 50+1 banner doesn't mean that is what the protests were about.

Look at all the discard A4 papers around the ground. None of that had to do with No ESL. Or 50+1.

Further you've been going on about this will effect the owners as they can't guarantee fixtures. Well i'll give you a measurable way to determine the effect on the club. Check their stock price from Friday close to what happens this next week. If it drops like a stone, you're on to something. If it doesn't, you're blowing smoke.. :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,139
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:12:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:11 am
Please do not bring Hillsborough in to this.

Youre really getting into shit behaviour now Al

Id give yourself a day off from it all
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:12:13 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:11 am
Please do not bring Hillsborough in to this.

Why,? the protesters you support did
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 12:14:33 am »
Still pissed off weve agreed to postponement and not demanded the 3 points.

United can protest their owners however much they want, I dont give a fuck, but its messed up our preparation and will probably be rescheduled for a date more convenient for United.
Logged

Online daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 12:14:46 am »
it's always there. always. unspoken unless others decide to rouse us. have you ever been in Match of the day comments section? +
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Online daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:15:29 am »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 12:14:46 am
it's always there. always. unspoken unless others decide to rouse us. have you ever been in Match of the day comments section? +
this was in reference to Hillsborough
Logged
walk on...walk on...
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 