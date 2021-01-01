The first point worth making is the reason that the Glazers can do what they do is because United are publicly traded. They were delisted only after the Glazers took over (prior to that BSkyB tried to buy them, how's that for a conflict of interests?)



In other words, it's United's fault for putting the club on the Stock exchange, something that suited them well enough at the time when it allowed them raise funds no other team could match.



The second point is that complaining about United acting as a business when listed as a tradable business is laugahble. Imagine a car factory onwer being criticised for keeping the profits they made! This is the point, United fans and, well, fans in general, want clubs to be treated differently from other businesses, i.e. their owners should act as custodians, not adventure capitalists. There is merit to the argument, but when you behave like a business and a businessman taqkes over, it's a bit rich to announce that now they should act like social institutions.



The core of it, of course, as you say, the bizarre sense of entitlement that most football fans exhibit. I am not immune myself, but benefitting from sharp business practises (big revenues, big wages, the best players, competing in the most important competitions) and then complaining about the bits that you don't like is a bit like having your cake and wanting to eat it too.



Fans can appear very unreasonable, they keep making demands of owners that they behave in ways that they approve of, for little reward. Take the ESL as an example. An owner might have thought "well, setting up a superleague will make us loads more money and let us regularly play big games against the best teams in Europe, win win". They might have anticipated other clubs being upset, but their own fans? Complaining about the integrity of the PL? Wanting relegation and promotion to be a core aspect of their competition (despite none of the top 6 being engaged in either relegation or promotion battles in, what, 70 years?) Eventhough loads of other competitions have successfully managed without them?



This is the crux of the problem with 50+1 and other movements to oust owners like the Glazers. In the case of H&G, it was about avoiding administration and broken promises about a new stadium. But with the Glazers it's a lack of understanding about business practises and simplistic complaints about debt financing; "we could have had billions more spent on the team!" they complain, while simultaneously moaning about the death of football due to money. Simply put,t eh alternative to all these rich owners with business like thoughts are well-meaning but unsavvy fan owners voting en bloc for lower ticket prices, even though it means inferior players on the pitch.



That's fine if everyone else does the same thing at the same time, but the first club to go 50+1 will be the first to become a local club for local people, self-relegating from the high table of the sport. If people remember, the reason H&G were brought in in the first place was to both modernise the club but also to exploit its unrealised commercial potential. The same holds true for United. Be careful what you wish for lest you end up being led by Gurreh Neville as he fills your squad with Salford rejects.







Nice post as thats the way I see it.United floated on the stock market which meant that they could be bought. The Glazers borrowed big to buy them but then who else could afford to buy the club? Yes they have load a lot in interest to service the debt, but the reason for the flotation was to bring in more money and to therefore win trophies. I believe that in the 10 years since being owned by the Glazers, United won more trophies than the previous 10 years. So the risk of flotation paid off initially. Would they have won as much without the flotation?They let the big bad wolf in, it worked for a while and then Ferguson retired. Thats when it went wrong for them and maybe this is the Glaziers fault for not bringing in the best managers but I think they left it to the local board Ferguson et al) to bring in managers and players.United then made mistake after mistake with managers and players. They are a club in decline BUT its not the owners fault and with their net spend there is no reason why it cannot be reversed. Its not a problem of money (nor debt) but poor football decisions.The money they spent may have caused the problem as they could make mistakes but they could correct them by borrowing and spending more.So for me it is ironic that they decided to sell the club, found an owner with a model that could afford it, they got more successful but then their key guy (Ferguson) retired and since then they have been woeful compared to City.City have outperformed them but thats because the owners do not have to worry about money and do not need to take money out of the club.So United git what they planned and are now complaining that the owner is taking money out of the club; surely that was the plan.........not many other owners would not have made themselves rich out if buying the club.They still have the 2nd highest net spend which means that they can keep on refreshing the team in excess of what others clubs can do apart from City.Theres no easy way to get rid of the Glazers. They will want about £3 billion for the club which means either another leveraged buyout or owners similar to Citys.If the fans keep on protesting then the value of the club may fall to a more affordable level but the new owners will do the same as the Glaziers.