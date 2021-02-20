« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

bornandbRED

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1600 on: Today at 10:33:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:31:05 pm
The Athletic are reporting that enough match balls were taken that Man Utd did not have the required number to stage a game and as many as ten protestors made it in the dressing room according to their sources.

Greater Manchester Police are to open an investigation. The Athletic are saying the protests will not move the Glazers towards selling

Because it will barely raise a blink from the Glazers, if at all. Man Utd isnt any more or less valuable as a result of this. Theyll sleep as well as ever in their Long Island mansion. The only ones impacted are the fans and the players.
Macphisto80

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1601 on: Today at 10:36:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:18:06 pm
Yes, they want them out because they are not as rich as Man City's owners ...
And that is the whole crux of it. Their "green and gold" brigade only showed up around the time City started contesting them and started winning things. They were like whack-a-mole with that shit. The owners would bat them down with a Di Maria, Pogba, a Slab Head type signing. "Look! Look! We can keep up! We can spend! See! Spending = success. Fuck the structure!" As one of their own used to say "footballing heritage". What footballing heritage? They might as well rename themselves "Alex Ferguson FC" and be done with it.
Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1602 on: Today at 10:37:05 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
United is not a club in dire straits. Their issue hasn't been lack of money. They have structural problems that they need to address. I have far more sympathy for Newcastle United whose ownership has stripped it slowly of everything that made it a big club and left a hollow shell of a club that just continues to exist with no real purpose or ambition. Again. I wish the United fans luck, but I don't see what they deserve sympathy for?

Newcastle fans were kicking off last summer because their Saudi Arabia takeover was blocked by the PL and have been sour about it all season.

Chelsea fans were waving 20 pound notes about for years after Abramavich took over and chanting loadsamoney.

United fans would have been happy to see us go under when we had Gillett and Hicks and have at least tolerated The Glazers for the best part of 15 years until their rivals started dominating the trophies they took for granted for so long with Guardiola and Klopp.

City fans take it as a personal affront if anyone questions their sportswashing human rights abusing owners, or their right to buy every trophy in sight.

Everton fans are happy to be a front for dodgy Russian money, if it means they might be good again someday.

I'd take what other fans think of anything with a pinch of salt personally.
Al 666

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:38:07 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:33:02 pm
Because it will barely raise a blink from the Glazers, if at all. Man Utd isnt any more or less valuable as a result of this. Theyll sleep as well as ever in their Long Island mansion. The only ones impacted are the fans and the players.

So far from the truth it is untrue.

Fans have caused the postponement of probably the biggest Club fixture on the planet.

How much are the clubs worth if they cannot even guarantee the fulfilment of fixtures.
Father Ted

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1604 on: Today at 10:38:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:23:09 pm
I think some people are forgetting the biggest issue here: they're Man United fans and not Liverpool fans, and therefore always wrong.

No, we're just legitimately questioning whether this is a pure and sincere plea to save football's soul or a bunch of entitled scruff's whining that they don't win the league every year anymore. They had 16 years or so to kick off before and only did so sporadically and seemed to ignore that they themselves were one of the driving forces and chief beneficiaries of football's increased commercialisation.

It could be both of course, and probably is. I'm sure plenty of United fans are sincere and even as a Liverpool fan I can see why they'd want their owners out.

Lots of us are just questioning whether they've just piggybacked a bigger issue to get what they want (and fuck everyone else).
Always_A_Red

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1605 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:29:29 pm
Not sure thats a good comparison. Netflix have borrowed to grow the business. The Glazers saddled Utd with debt in a leveraged buyout which takes money out of the business. Or am I missing something?

They've grown the club to the point they are worth over $4.2b and they have around $620m debt....so around 17% of debt to valuation.

What's your loan to value on your house??

They spends hundreds of millions on players every year. Yes, their owners take out profits. So what when they pump hundreds of millions into transfers every season?? 

How much money do their fans what them to spend? What's the alternative? What are they actually wanting to happen here?

We all know what they want....city's owners. And you think they'll be gracious and be caring of the 'football family' if that happened? Would they hell. 
PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1606 on: Today at 10:39:22 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:21:23 pm
How do you explain their protests before City won the lotto?

Well, at that time they wanted them out because they were not as rich as Chelsea's owner ...
AmanShah21

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1607 on: Today at 10:40:39 pm
Like I've said, they wanted to storm Old Trafford and make noise, and they've achieved that, but I don't think it really did a lot to help their cause in any way. It'll create bad PR for the Glazers who've never had good PR from them anyway, so they'd hardly take this too seriously. They will, in all likelihood make some generic statements and ride this out to get to the end of the season. I can't think of a single reason why this would make them do anything at all that they dont want to do. The United fans did not create any new leverage from today's protests. They got a big game postponed, but it was a meaningless fixture for them with nothing riding on it. Even if they were to forfeit, it wouldn't really matter to them because even though it is the biggest fixture in English football, this one only had one team with something to play for, and it wasn't United. I'll give them plaudits if they refuse to attend their last home game of the season where they will be allowed to attend because that would show that they are willing to hurt the Glazer's pockets. This, to me, was inconsequential.
Koplass

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1608 on: Today at 10:40:57 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:15:11 pm
It's not a case of it being the 'virtuous line'. Just think that sort of behaviour is not gonna win any arguments - and could potentially lead to someone getting seriously injured or worse. It wasn't just smashed windows either......a police officer had his face slashed ! You go 'ed if that's what you want......count me out.

I think there's a general anti-protest feeling in the wider world to be honest, we saw that with the BLM stuff. People don't like it when they think protests are getting out of hand and it's no coincidence that we've been told all our lives that people like Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi are global icons, whilst the necessary violence that underpinned and accelerated their political movements is always ignored.

The unfortunate truth is that extreme or disruptive protest does win arguments. If United fans had chanted 'Glazers out' tonight as the team bus came past would it be headline news? No. Was it necessary for a police officer to get their face slashed today? Absolutely not. Was it necessary for United fans to get on the pitch and get the game postponed? For the sake of their cause, quite possibly.

Unfortunately, extreme protests do sometimes attract dickheads who want to hurt others. In the same way bus greetings at Anfield sometimes attract dickheads who want to hurt others. It doesn't mean bus greetings are morally wrong and it doesn't mean the only legitimate way to protest is politely holding up placards.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1609 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:22 pm
Well, at that time they wanted them out because they were not as rich as Chelsea's owner ...

 ;D

Funny because it's true.

The c*nts mocked us when we mobilised against the Cowboys.
Al 666

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1610 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:22 pm
Well, at that time they wanted them out because they were not as rich as Chelsea's owner ...

They wanted them out as soon as they leveraged the acquisition debts on the Club. It had fuck all to do with how rich they were.
John C

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1611 on: Today at 10:42:03 pm
A football ground getting stormed, people being injured and Liverpool fans saying hi hip Hooray they had it coming. They don't represent me.

If the Man U fans had surrounded the hotels making it impossible for the game to go ahead and not throw missiles and without injury, etc, they may have accomplished something. But all they've done is write the headlines for the headline writers who hate football. And confirm to the anti-football mob that football supporters are mobsters.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1612 on: Today at 10:43:03 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:51:04 pm
If those same people were to check in on a thread like this would you blame them for telling you where to stick your olive branch? The majority of this thread is full of the same 'hateful vermin' but because it speaks with a scouse accent it's somehow acceptable.
Yes I would. And I'd expect anyone of them with an ounce of common sense and awareness to look at themselves and ask themselves why they provoke such a reaction from us.

Often in life, you eventually get back what you dish out, and you have to take responsibility for it.

There they were today, supposedly acting in the common good of the game and fellow football fans ... whilst singing vile songs about Liverpool fans.

They've deserved every bit of the slating they've had after their antics today. If anything, they've got off lightly because far too many on here and in the media have been sucked in and defended their shameful, self-indulgent and moronic actions.

These are people who tell us the S*n was right. These are people who mock our dead. Mock our campaign for justice. Tell us we are always the victim. These are the people who delight in poverty in our city and laugh at the Tory attempts to destroy our working class city and its people. And they wonder why we wouldn't trust them as far as we could throw them and don't buy their insincere 'solidarity' bullshit.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #1613 on: Today at 10:43:03 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:40:57 pm
I think there's a general anti-protest feeling in the wider world to be honest, we saw that with the BLM stuff. People don't like it when they think protests are getting out of hand and it's no coincidence that we've been told all our lives that people like Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi are global icons, whilst the necessary violence that underpinned and accelerated their political movements is always ignored.

The unfortunate truth is that extreme or disruptive protest does win arguments. If United fans had chanted 'Glazers out' tonight as the team bus came past would it be headline news? No. Was it necessary for a police officer to get their face slashed today? Absolutely not. Was it necessary for United fans to get on the pitch and get the game postponed? For the sake of their cause, quite possibly.

Unfortunately, extreme protests do sometimes attract dickheads who want to hurt others. In the same way bus greetings at Anfield sometimes attract dickheads who want to hurt others. It doesn't mean bus greetings are morally wrong and it doesn't mean the only legitimate way to protest is politely holding up placards.


The wider world amongst dickheads but certainly not in Liverpool.
