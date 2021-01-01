« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5

eddiedingle

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 08:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:38:58 pm
Chelsea are nailed on for a CL final yet their fans still protested.

Didn't stop the game.
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:38:30 pm
These were a few hundred or so scally twats; bored, on the piss and freshly charged from 6 months of lockdown. Oh yeah, Chelsea and Arsenal had a right ruckus outside their ground - why dont we go and do one better. Thats about the limit of the thought process behind today.

Anyone thinking they are some revolutionary saviours of football needs to get their head and firmly yank it from their arse.

As for the Glazers - I really struggle to see the complaints at that club. They put the money up year after year and theyve won 5? League titles since theyve been there as well as a CL and numerous other trophies. They are sitting second in the table, with an ex-player in charge and a decent shot of a European trophy. Its hardly fucking Bury FC.

Wider debate to be had about recessions, pandemics and general civil unrest, but thats for another day.



The Glazers take the money out year in year out.


lukeb1981

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:40:41 pm »
True
SinceSixtyFive

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:33:04 pm
They want Glazers out. Would they accept Mike Ashley coming in?

Todays protest was United fans trying to protect their own narrow and greedy interest like Newcastle fans protesting against Sports Direct Mike. Nothing more. I dont for a minute buy into their noble shit of trying to save football.

They can fuck off as far as I am concern.

To be honest, I don't really give a crap about this sort of narrative.

I honestly couldn't care less. If the protest today, regardless of the motive, contributes to an overall perception that fans need to be reckoned with and that we (ie the rest of us with or without united) can force change then today is a good thing.

And yeh yeh we dont need them - we did it all ourselves before and we can do it again. Sorry but again irrelevant. So fucking what? Only way any of us can enforce change here is by strength in numbers. Like it or lump it.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 08:40:20 pm
Didn't stop the game.

Don't tell Al that.

He thinks United fans are the saviours of football.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 08:39:51 pm
https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/match-review-1367199

Brilliant that.

HE biggest football match in the English calendar.

Arguably its most saleable asset, given the worldwide audience that tunes in for it, cancelled due to supporter protest.

TV companies around the world left filling and flapping, laying bare how far out of touch they really are with football supporters. Tell you what lads, speak to them. I imagine it would have been more interesting than claiming oligarchs and billionaires are true football fans and good for the game, but maybe thats just me.

Today shone a harsh light on how far people have been wrung out by the modern game. Forgot where it was and who was doing it, this is people like us, who love their club, and love the game, at the end of their tether with owners that care about nothing but cash.

Values? Culture? The city? The fans? History? Loyalty? The name of the football club and what it stands for? None of it. They just want more noughts in the bank.

We had a taste of it with Hicks and Gillett. It was like sipping battery acid. They have been living through the Glazers ownership for 15 years plus. Weve been lucky.

The Super League plans were just another twist of the knife. Here we can decide for ourselves what we think of our owners, minus Gary Neville dishing out orders on his high horse. The consensus  for now  is what are you going to do to fix it, Boston? And that it needs to be something meaningful this time.

There, they have had enough. They have played nice. They have sent letters. Waved scarves. Sang songs. Campaigned via the internet. All the stuff the clueless suggested they should be doing again today.

So what was the next step? Today. Today was the next step. Its created a huge story. A global debate. And surely some of that will look beyond the tabloid and ask why this time. Because that question has been lacking for so long. Not just not answered. It wasnt even acknowledged that it was asked.

As long as there are bums on seats, right?

Or, the other one  ah, its just football fans. Bit mad them. Lets throw a few stereotypes around. Move on.

No, dont. Stop. Think. Listen. Take us seriously. Because were serious.

Protect clubs. Protect them as community assets, which is exactly what us supporters think of them as. Do it now and do it properly.

This could and should be different now. It can be a catalyst. Give the Government reform real teeth. Dont paint supporters who have dedicated decades of their lives to supporting clubs as the bad guys.

And pundits. Ex players. Journalists. Ask. Talk. Listen to the concerns of the people who have clicked through the turnstiles for generations.

Leveraged buyouts, debt loading, fleecing of fans, and proposed changes that take the sport out of sport. The killing of clubs through bad financial practice and management. The tearing up of tradition. The tax on loyalty. The squeezing of every last penny.

There was always going to be a tipping point. Today it tipped for many.

We should be better over here than turning to the tabloid of all this when the tabloids have stitched us up, too. Was some of it out of hand? Undoubtedly. Did most of it make a point that desperately needed to be made? Absolutely.

Dont kid yourselves into thinking it couldnt have happened in Liverpool either. Once upon a time similar protests and similar ideas around disruption of TV games were discussed. Then, like now, it was born of frustration, born of anger, born of the perennial pisstake that much of football has become.

Today was a message. A disruptive protest. A display of feeling. There is a reason why fan groups, supporter organisations, even fan media, have grown and grown in recent years. Many feel our voice has got lost, drowned out by the ringing tills; silenced by the clatter of the gravy train. So were working together to make it louder. It was on 11 today.

Now, surely, clubs, the government, football organisations; surely they have to listen, to engage, to have meaningful conversation; to involve the people who truly love the whole damn thing.

People havent done what theyve done today lightly. Theyve done what theyve done today because they felt it was all they had left. Thats the story behind the story.

Ask why.

Keep asking why.

And then youll know.

If only they did that. If only.

Up The Reds,

Robbo


johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:38:58 pm
Chelsea are nailed on for a CL final yet their fans still protested.

About the super league, not about their owners.  They didn't try to have the game called off.  Utd fans at the Lowry clearly stated that they would dictate when the game were to be played, not when the clubs and PL wanted it to be played.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:38:58 pm
Chelsea are nailed on for a CL final yet their fans still protested.

They protested against the SL at a home game BEFORE that bullshit was stopped. They weren't protesting yesterday were they?

Protests since have been against owners from fans who've been a long time unhappy with them (Kroenke, Glazers).

City fans weren't protested last week, they were celebrating a trophy. We weren't protesting at Anfield. United and Arsenal have used the momentum of the fallout from the SL to protest against hated owners.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:41:11 pm
Don't tell Al that.

He thinks United fans are the saviours of football.

Why has it got to be about saviours.

It is about fans who love the game coming together to reclaim our game.


bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:40:24 pm
The Glazers take the money out year in year out.

They own the club, thats how business works - especially one listed on the NYSE (they pay dividends to all shareholders). They arent there to run a charity.

I dont know why people like yourself think anyone would buy a multi million (billion) pound business to lose money.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:44:48 pm
Why has it got to be about saviours.

It is about fans who love the game coming together to reclaim our game.

But they aren't coming together with any other fans.

If they replaced the Glazers and started winning then they wouldn't give a fuck.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:16 pm
They protested against the SL at a home game BEFORE that bullshit was stopped. They weren't protesting yesterday were they?

Protests since have been against owners from fans who've been a long time unhappy with them (Kroenke, Glazers).

City fans weren't protested last week, they were celebrating a trophy. We weren't protesting at Anfield. United and Arsenal have used the momentum of the fallout from the SL to protest against hated owners.

We did protest at Anfield.



goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 08:22:41 pm
Regardless of the understandably partisan reaction to todays events I don't think anything will change in football unless  fans bring about change themselves. Like we did. Back in the day.

Far as I'm concerned, the more fan power the better. Within reason. FFS don't give us complete control of our club, though, we'd fuck it up in a month.

As for all the comments about today being self-serving and only having United's interest at heart well, duh, yeh really?

Are/would we be any different? Glass houses and throwing stones and all that.

Honestly, I find the "if they were bought by a state" comments frankly laughable. What would be the reaction of our fanbase if it happened to us? I'd bet a fair percentage would be fucking delighted. And, if you're not? What are you gonna do about it? Stop going the game? Stop watching live? Well frankly, a lot of us have already done that so what's yer point? Cos, ya konw... football is shite and all that (see point one).

Football needs fucking radical change. From top to bottom. The only way that will happen is by fans getting together as a whole and taking action. Not fucking sniping at other fans for partisan reasons when they protest. And yeh, course, don't fucking overturn cars etc when yer about it.

Not a bad post at all, imo, but you are kind of arguing there gainst a case that not many are making. I don't think many LFC fans would be against teaming up with decent Manc fans who wanted to get the game back to what it once was. Its just that the people we seen today weren't decent and they certainly showed no interest in teaming up with LFC fans. The exact opposite in fact.


Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 08:47:15 pm »
Backstabbers that lot.

They can sort their own shit out.

Now if there was a movement to address the fundamentally broken parts of football that would be different.

Just trying to get rid of their deadbeat owners? Can't be bothered
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:39:06 pm
From the bbc.....

Why are people sticking up for what the fans did today?  It wasn't peaceful as Utd or Neville would like you to believe, it wasn't about the ESL, it wasn't about grassroots football, it wasn't about making ownership fairer or giving supporters a voice on the board, today was all about utd fans wanting to be back on their 'perch' at the the top of the league.  If they were winning the title today and on the verge of getting to a CL final then this wouldn't have happened.

You just have to look at the fans thugs there today.
To be fair, it's mainly one poster.




4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:38:58 pm
Chelsea are nailed on for a CL final yet their fans still protested.

Against joining the ESL.

Once the club announced they weren't, they left as happy campers.

Nothing about Roman Out...was there.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:46:14 pm
We did protest at Anfield.

I'm talking about at the match last weekend/post the collapse of the SL.

All fans were uniting in protesting against that and it would have got nasty if it wasn't quickly stopped. United have used the mood music to turn the screws on The Glazers, as did Arsenal fans with Kroenke before their last home game. Good luck to them, but it's not about the SL at this point.


spen71

  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 08:49:33 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:45:12 pm
They own the club, thats how business works - especially one listed on the NYSE (they pay dividends to all shareholders). They arent there to run a charity.

I dont know why people like yourself think anyone would buy a multi million (billion) pound business to lose money.

They bought it and loaded the debt on the club
Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 08:49:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:47:47 pm
Against joining the ESL.

Once the club announced they weren't, they left as happy campers.

Nothing about Roman Out...was there.

Why the hell would they want Roman out. Chelsea fans are stupid but not that stupid.

Anyway they still own the pitch.


DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:38:30 pm
These were a few hundred or so scally twats; bored, on the piss and freshly charged from 6 months of lockdown. Oh yeah, Chelsea and Arsenal had a right ruckus outside their ground - why dont we go and do one better. Thats about the limit of the thought process behind today.

Anyone thinking they are some revolutionary saviours of football needs to get their head and firmly yank it from their arse.


I mean, let's recap events.

1. During the week noises were being made about a big demonstration. No one took it seriously because there appeared to be zero thought put into it.

2. On the day a bunch of pissed up gobshites turned up, invaded the stadium, threw missiles and stopped the game by smashing the pandemic bubble.

3. No one knows what they wanted as they have no leader, but some did carry banners and that might give a clue as to their thought processes. I believe Al is looking through the bible right now to find out what John 3:16 really wants.

4. Although there were ostensibly media types in the commentary box, they were all too scared to go down and ask what the scallies wanted, particularly after one of them threw a missile at Roy Keane in the box.

5. In lieu of a narrative Sky were forced to make one up. They could have gone lots of ways (drunk hooligans, lockdown rage, Liverpool fans in disguise) but eventually went for 'working class heroes', awwwwwww.

6. Some are now debating whether vandals tipping cars and attacking police is a] peaceful, b] a protest.

7. Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt, is using the opportunity to promote the interests of Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt.

8. Some people admire the anxiety (not the camerman that got bottled though) seeing it as the vanguard of the footballing revolution

9. Most reject a revolution that involves: drunk morons, United fans, Sky, Tories, Jake Humphries, Jake Gylenhalaallabah!, woke activists that have never been to a game, Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt.


stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:44:48 pm
Why has it got to be about saviours.

It is about fans who love the game coming together to reclaim our game.

You want to come together with fans who call us dippers, sing about Hillsborough and use the phrase always the victims.

If you want evidence about the level of bile they come out with then go read some posts in Redcafe.

Heres just a random example:

Im just glad as an American I was introduced to the lunacy of the Scouse so early on in my life. As an impressionable 12 year old in the late 1980s, I saw the mentality for exactly what it is.

Do you really want to join forces with assholes who come out with shit like this?

Then theres No Idea For Nickname who copies thousands of posts from here just for their enjoyment.

Catch yourself on if you expect me to have any sympathy or empathy with people whose past-time is posting vile comments about us. And no its not banter.

Ill pick my time to protest and follow the lead from the likes of SOS. I wont be joining forces with entitled pricks.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 08:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:49:02 pm
I'm talking about at the match last weekend/post the collapse of the SL.

All fans were uniting in protesting against that and it would have got nasty if it wasn't quickly stopped. United have used the mood music to turn the screws on The Glazers, as did Arsenal fans with Kroenke before their last home game. Good luck to them, but it's not about the SL at this point.

We did protest at the last game. We gave the players a rapturous reception and then protested against FSG.


bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:49:33 pm
They bought it and loaded the debt on the club

It literally doesnt matter - they keep investing in the squad every year, their wage bill is the highest in Europe, they keep their revenue booming despite being shite for the last 8 years. The debt is easily serviceable and again, a normal part of many businesses. Theres no chance they go under.

And on the pitch theyve done the tried and tested in Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and Mourinho, theyve done Fergies option in Moyes, and now theyve given an ex-player rookie a shot. I fail to see what the mongrels are moaning about. I doubt they know themselves but you can guarantee much of the frustration stems from the fact that their neighbours have eclipsed them. 
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Man Utd and Arsenal protest against their owner.

Why?

Because the owner isn't spending the money on transfers and keeping the club at the top. And that the owners are taking money out of the club, ergo-- they aren't spending every penny on transfer and wages.

It is not about 50+1 or anything else. Not the ESL.


Now there are reasons to protest against the modern game. But those fall on deaf ears.

And we, as LFC, have our own supporters who mainly concern themselves with transfer spending, net spend, and all that goes along with it and would prefer Sugar Daddy to buy the club from FSG.
So some of our support are aligned with the Mancs and Gooners when it comes to owners.


bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 08:58:18 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:51:10 pm
I mean, let's recap events.

1. During the week noises were being made about a big demonstration. No one took it seriously because there appeared to be zero thought put into it.

2. On the day a bunch of pissed up gobshites turned up, invaded the stadium, threw missiles and stopped the game by smashing the pandemic bubble.

3. No one knows what they wanted as they have no leader, but some did carry banners and that might give a clue as to their thought processes. I believe Al is looking through the bible right now to find out what John 3:16 really wants.

4. Although there were ostensibly media types in the commentary box, they were all too scared to go down and ask what the scallies wanted, particularly after one of them threw a missile at Roy Keane in the box.

5. In lieu of a narrative Sky were forced to make one up. They could have gone lots of ways (drunk hooligans, lockdown rage, Liverpool fans in disguise) but eventually went for 'working class heroes', awwwwwww.

6. Some are now debating whether vandals tipping cars and attacking police is a] peaceful, b] a protest.

7. Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt, is using the opportunity to promote the interests of Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt.

8. Some people admire the anxiety (not the camerman that got bottled though) seeing it as the vanguard of the footballing revolution

9. Most reject a revolution that involves: drunk morons, United fans, Sky, Tories, Jake Humphries, Jake Gylenhalaallabah!, woke activists that have never been to a game, Gurreh Neville, busy c*nt.

The fact its even being defended or debated about is a joke. Sky and that absolute c*nt Neville and his crony bitter Carragher should be outright condemning this. Peaceful protest is fine but this was a joke.

The fact you had Roy Keane ominously suggesting this is just the start, I had to pinch myself in case Id actually switched across to Fox News. Whats the end then? Woodward burned at the pyre?
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:52:16 pm
You want to come together with fans who call us dippers, sing about Hillsborough and use the phrase always the victims.

If you want evidence about the level of bile they come out with then go read some posts in Redcafe.

Heres just a random example:

Im just glad as an American I was introduced to the lunacy of the Scouse so early on in my life. As an impressionable 12 year old in the late 1980s, I saw the mentality for exactly what it is.

Do you really want to join forces with assholes who come out with shit like this?

Then theres No Idea For Nickname who copies thousands of posts from here just for their enjoyment.

Catch yourself on if you expect me to have any sympathy or empathy with people whose past-time is posting vile comments about us. And no its not banter.

Ill pick my time to protest and follow the lead from the likes of SOS. I wont be joining forces with entitled pricks.

It isn't about joining forces. It is about each club protesting against their owners.

As for picking your time SOS have already combined with a United fan group to issue a joint statement about PBP and then about the ESL.


Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 09:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:27:11 pm
How did they actually get into the stadium in those numbers? Inside job?



Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Paddypower have got the game listed as being on tomorrow at 15:00


JayH93

  
  
  
  
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 09:03:08 pm »
Weirdo behaviour on twitter as some 'top red' is copy and pasting half of the messages out of here onto his own feed

https://twitter.com/timbolton01

 :lmao
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  • Posts: 14,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:27:53 pm
I agree with this and the sentiment of Koplass's posts. This is about bigger than club rivalry, is about reclaiming our game.

It's funny that people say Man Utd fans are only protesting because they're not winning things. When I see a lot of posts in the Super League thread say we shouldn't protest against FSG because they have helped win us things. Which is basically the same point.

Fundamentally both FSG and the Glazers are cut from the same cloth, entities that just want to use the club to fatten their pockets and don't care about the club at all. So yeh good on the Man Utd fans for doing what they did today.


Can you link me to those please.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 09:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:59:02 pm
It isn't about joining forces. It is about each club protesting against their owners.

As for picking your time SOS have already combined with a United fan group to issue a joint statement about PBP and then about the ESL.

Al, the end result of this entire mess will be LFC, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham being owned by Boris' friends, no matter if they are Middle-Eastern sheikhs or Russian oligarchs, with the Tories getting huge donations in the process, of course. I know that you have good intentions, but you are actually doing the dirty work for them ...
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,791
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:59:02 pm
It isn't about joining forces. It is about each club protesting against their owners.

As for picking your time SOS have already combined with a United fan group to issue a joint statement about PBP and then about the ESL.

They didn't protest.

They assaulted police, they assaulted stewards, they assaulted journalists, they assaulted cars just trying to get past, they broke into the ground and they caused criminal damage.

If our fans did that I'd be fucking ashamed.

We've protested plenty of times and done it successfully without violence.

I hope they throw the book at them and jail the people that deserve it. If it were our lot I'd want them jailed too. There is a world of difference between peaceful protests and what happened there.

And that's without even mentioning the fact that people will have been put at risk because of Covid.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,243
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:59:02 pm
It isn't about joining forces. It is about each club protesting against their owners.

As for picking your time SOS have already combined with a United fan group to issue a joint statement about PBP and then about the ESL.

But I wont react when a bunch of thugs start throwing bottles at police. Today was an embarrassment and had nothing to do with sensible and well thought through debate. You are mixing up Legitimate protests with todays protest which was about throwing out owners who arent giving them the success they think they are entitled to.

I really do not care about United as they have shown time and time again their colours. As I said earlier, they werent fussed when the money started being pumped into the game........they were winning then.
#JFT96

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:20 pm
Why didn't they protest on Thursday night?

From the look of the people there today it was probably past their bedtime.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:29:29 pm
Not sure thats a good comparison. Netflix have borrowed to grow the business. The Glazers saddled Utd with debt in a leveraged buyout which takes money out of the business. Or am I missing something?


And spunked £1b on player transfers,or am I missing something ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 09:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:59:02 pm
It isn't about joining forces. It is about each club protesting against their owners.

As for picking your time SOS have already combined with a United fan group to issue a joint statement about PBP and then about the ESL.

You know these are privately owned businesses that have grown about 500% or more in value since FSG/Glazers bought them right? Why would they give 51% control of this over to the fans? Unless the fans can raise 1.5 bill to buy a stake. Who are the fans? And how will the fans make decisions about who we sign, hire, how we spend?

Talking about heads and arses... think well need a fire engine for you.

Online RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:54:54 pm
It literally doesnt matter - they keep investing in the squad every year, their wage bill is the highest in Europe, they keep their revenue booming despite being shite for the last 8 years. The debt is easily serviceable and again, a normal part of many businesses. Theres no chance they go under.

And on the pitch theyve done the tried and tested in Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and Mourinho, theyve done Fergies option in Moyes, and now theyve given an ex-player rookie a shot. I fail to see what the mongrels are moaning about. I doubt they know themselves but you can guarantee much of the frustration stems from the fact that their neighbours have eclipsed them. 

I don't think anyone is saying they're in any sort of financial trouble, but that debt wasn't there before and the cost of servicing that over the years is a lot of wasted money.

They have the highest revenues out of all Premier League clubs and if they were run like an actual football club and not a personal cash machine for the Glazer family they would dominate the league financially - a bit like Bayern are doing with the Bundesliga. Obviously they've made a load of other mistakes like employing clowns like Woodward to get involved with footballing matters but I think the financial mismanagement is what they're most unhappy about.

We all know FSG are a bit tight but they at least don't take money out in the form of dividends or 'consultancy fees'. If they ran Liverpool like the Glazers do with Man Utd they'd never be able to step foot inside Anfield ever again.
Online JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:58:11 pm
Man Utd and Arsenal protest against their owner.

Why?

Because the owner isn't spending the money on transfers and keeping the club at the top. And that the owners are taking money out of the club, ergo-- they aren't spending every penny on transfer and wages.

It is not about 50+1 or anything else. Not the ESL.


Now there are reasons to protest against the modern game. But those fall on deaf ears.

And we, as LFC, have our own supporters who mainly concern themselves with transfer spending, net spend, and all that goes along with it and would prefer Sugar Daddy to buy the club from FSG.
So some of our support are aligned with the Mancs and Gooners when it comes to owners.

Peculiar point of view, but then you were pro Hicks and Gillet.
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1519 on: Today at 09:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:53:50 pm
No, it really shouldn't be.

A fair few have embarrassed themselves today fawning all over these Manc opportunist hypocrites.

Sorry, but I can't relate to these "working class heroes" fighting police and stewards. Smashing property. Overturning the cars of fellow Mancunians who no doubt have to scrimp and save to own a car in the first place, and generally get pissed up and indulge in recreational disorder and chaos.

All the while being whipped up into a frenzy by that multi millionaire Gary Trump Neville and supplying that multi billion pound company Sky with the controversy it courts.

I can't believe so many on here have fallen for it. Ordinary supporters have been played like fiddles. Look whose actually come out if the last few weeks looking good. Abu Dhabi and Abramovich are a cancer in the game, yet they've been lauded as it's saviour. Liverpool and United, the two biggest traditional clubs in the country have come out of it looking like shit. We shouldered much of the blame for the ESL debacle and now the Mancs look like a scumbag rabble kicking off despite having lavished hundreds of millions of pounds on players in recent times.

So, the traditional powerhouse clubs come out of the last few weeks tainted, whilst the rich, powerful and manipulative who have hijacked the game have come out smelling of roses.

Many on the streets of Manchester today have been groomed and manipulated into playing into the hands of those who wish to undermine them. Others have gone with the insanity Neville preaches in his lavishly paid job at a company also ruining the game. What you then see is a group of clowns armed with crates of ale acting up without any coherent reason for doing so.

If that were our lot today doing what that shower did I'd be embarrassed. Who suffered? Their own team. Their own stewards. Camera guys trying to earn a living and getting hit with bottles. Local residents. Local car owners seeing their vehicles trashed etc...

The Glazers haven't amassed their fortune by giving a shit what people think of them. Will today hurt them? I seriously doubt it. A lot of those people today we're opportunists. Their club is being left behind despite massive spending. What they really want is their own sheikh so they can dominate again and laud it over everyone else and give not a single shit about the rest either.

If they were top of the league and in the semis of the CL they wouldn't have been anywhere near the streets today. They'd be tuned into Sky watching on telly. As it happens, it's their neighbours that are top of the league and in the semis. That's where the real discontent lies. Pretending its about saving football and protecting it from the rich is utter bollocks. That boat sailed in '92, and they themselves have grown fat on the proceeds of the Sky 'revolution'.

I honestly can't believe so many on here have fallen for their hypocritical shite.

And now we have a situation where millionaires and billionaires are coming over as Che Guevara and the traditional powerhouse clubs have come out up to their eyes in shit. I have to say, Abu Dhabi, Sky, Neville, Abramovich etc have played an absolute blinder recently. The rich and the super rich really are pulling our strings and my god, so many seem to be loving doing the dancing.


Can't disagree with much of this, but what I saw today was something that will surely have put the frighteners up the very people you're railing against. And I don't see how that's a bad thing.

And the fact that it was that lot and not us doing it suits me fine, as the coverage would not be so kind if it was us. I haven't been buying into Sky's populist fan-power narrative, and to be fair I haven't seen that many on here who have.
