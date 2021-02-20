« previous next »
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:07:44 pm
So Neville and carragher lied about it being a peaceful protest when flares and beer cans were thrown at the pundits area, fans clashing with police etc. What is their aim? They definitely have an ulterior motive for all their shite lately.

I think he fell out with Utd over his hotel and Utd don't stay there.

Also remember he has a part in Salford City and he knows Salford with their finances should be able to at least get to the Championship. So he is wanting a seat at the top table plus if clubs get more local it benefits him with his hotels plus he can get closer to the council by taking out.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:20:07 pm
The irony is that we are continually told there is no chance for 50+1. Today showed how much power the fans have. Instead of embracing that posters are defending the Glazers.


Nobody is doing that so fuck off posting such shite.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 07:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:26:12 pm
Imagine having people talking about solidarity for a bunch of c*nts who spent 20 years singing always the victim.

Only criticism of the Glazers is they havent rinsed them enough.
Yep......sickening isn't it ?
Logged

Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm »


Null and void the season. Im sure City fans would agree given their previously stated views.
Logged

Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:26:12 pm
Imagine having people talking about solidarity for a bunch of c*nts who spent 20 years singing always the victim.

Only criticism of the Glazers is they havent rinsed them enough.

And theres a video posted here of them signing about us again today during their peaceful protest.

Bollocks to solidarity.
Logged

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 07:29:54 pm »
Logged

goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:20:07 pm
The irony is that we are continually told there is no chance for 50+1. Today showed how much power the fans have. Instead of embracing that posters are defending the Glazers.

Al, your time has come. The last couple of weeks a lot of the stuff, by no means all, you have been spouting about FSG has been proven realistic, at the very least. But don't ask the same people that you have implored for years to open our eyes to FSG , to believe that we have anything in common with the United fans who were protesting today. I am sure we do have lots in common with many United fans but not with the ones we saw today.

And I havn't seen anyone defending the Glazers other than to suggest its great that a football club who built it's modern success on been "a business" is reaping what it sowed. Ferguson, Neville, Keane, the whole fucking lot of them are getting what they deserve. Fuck them!
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:10:20 pm
Fuck me this is depressing.

United have no mark owners who care fuck all about Football. They bought the Club and then basically leveraged the debt on to the fans. A couple of weeks ago they wanted to form a breakaway league that would have destroyed Football.

Now we have fans having a go at United fans for having the temerity to protest about the Glazers.

No wonder the likes of the Glazers have managed to steal our game. When we as fans would rather squabble amongst ourselves rather than get together and bring our game back from the abyss.

Why fall for the divide and conquer.

I agree with Al. Ive always wanted to say that, just never found a post I could quote!
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,985
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Al

Whats yours ?

That this is probably our last chance of getting our game back. It won't be easy but as fans we need to come together.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
game was a premier league devised call off, all aspects allowed this to happen and maybe rightly so
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:32:21 pm
That this is probably our last chance of getting our game back. It won't be easy but as fans we need to come together.

What game do we want back?

United fans want back a game where they were the only club with a megastore and preseason tours abroad. Not some fabled socialist utopia? Theyve grown up playing the game on easy and dont like it now.
Logged

cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 07:34:57 pm »
Didn't like the break in to the ground, but totally agree with the sentiment of their protest. Question is, how do you take action that has a meaningful impact during this pandemic? Cynic in me suggests that the owners of the big clubs were trying to take advantage of a reduced opportunity for fans to protest due to covid. During normal times a walkout would make pretty big news. Boycott/bombard the club sponsors with a load of shit on social media?
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,221
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 07:35:21 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 06:47:21 pm
Well I think it should be. Lots of people people being hypocrites on here today. If the Glazers were our owners and had been running LFC the way they've been running Utd, we'd be apoplectic.

Look at the fume around FSG lately, and they're not nearly as bad as the Glazers.

There was once a rawk saying, 'read more post less' :)
Logged

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 07:35:32 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 07:09:17 pm
Just watched this video of the protest outside OT. They are singing 'You Scouse Bastards' and 'Murderers' to the police (from 4:40). What the fuck kind of protest is that and what do they hope to achieve. They look  like a drunken mob. They just can't help themselves. Fuck them. I hope the Glaziers stay for an eternity.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pFuCV-CJlI

Every club has its idiots, but the majority of Utd fans who were there protesting today are a bunch of uneducated clueless c*nts who only turned up for a bit of agro and most probably had no idea what they were actually protesting about. Youve got kids running off with corner flags, kids taking selfies on the pitch and large chucks of their fans singing anti city and Liverpool songs, yet theyre there to protest about what.......
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:22:17 pm
Peaceful

Obviously it was mixed but Ive just watched the police being hemmed in and bottles being thrown at them. This is not acceptable and just makes a mockery of  a peaceful protest. Police are not there to be targets.
Logged
#JFT96

mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 07:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:10:20 pm
Fuck me this is depressing.

United have no mark owners who care fuck all about Football. They bought the Club and then basically leveraged the debt on to the fans. A couple of weeks ago they wanted to form a breakaway league that would have destroyed Football.

Now we have fans having a go at United fans for having the temerity to protest about the Glazers.

No wonder the likes of the Glazers have managed to steal our game. When we as fans would rather squabble amongst ourselves rather than get together and bring our game back from the abyss.

Why fall for the divide and conquer.

Spot on, fair play to them today, I hope they do the same thing in the rescheduled game without the violence  and I wish other clubs followed suit as well if Im honest. Football has been about greed for too long, about time the legacy fans took the game back. Time for a reboot.
Logged

redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:10:20 pm
Fuck me this is depressing.

United have no mark owners who care fuck all about Football. They bought the Club and then basically leveraged the debt on to the fans. A couple of weeks ago they wanted to form a breakaway league that would have destroyed Football.

Now we have fans having a go at United fans for having the temerity to protest about the Glazers.

No wonder the likes of the Glazers have managed to steal our game. When we as fans would rather squabble amongst ourselves rather than get together and bring our game back from the abyss.

Why fall for the divide and conquer.



They never invaded Old Trafford to protest about the Glazers when they were winning.Thats the point.
Logged

kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,246
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:35:21 pm
There was once a rawk saying, 'read more post less' :)
I wasn't having a go at you John.
Logged

Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,139
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 07:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:06:58 pm
So what point were you trying to make?

It's not as bad as H&G...so what? Their club is half a billion pounds in debt, they can protest all they like.

They haven't been protesting as seriously as this before...so what? Sometimes it takes a catalyst, what difference does it make to Liverpool fans what their motives are anyway?

They didn't protest peacefully...so what? Their peaceful protests have achieved nothing previously and apparently half of the people on this thread can't even remember them. 

They're only protesting because they're not winning things...so what? I remember it taking quite a lot of time before the majority of our fans were on board with protesting against H&G. Plenty of people dug their heels in and happily sat by because Rafa was doing wonders with us. Even at our worst point there were loads of people who still thought our peaceful protests were these terrible distractions for our poor, multi-millionaire players and we should just shut up.

I can only read these negative statements as anti-United bias or people feeling upset that they haven't been able to watch a game of football tonight but we need to have a bit more foresight than this. There could come a time soon where we want FSG out (only 2 weeks ago that was a distinct possibility) so why wouldn't we support other sets of fans in trying to have a bit of power over their own club?

You clearly have no idea how big businesses operate. Netflix is $10-15B in debt. BMW are $114B in debt.

It's called operating debt - allowing you to invest in the business and grow. 

Utd have spent the 2nd largest amount of money in the PL in the last 5 years. They have the 2nd highest wage bill. They have capabilities to by £90m+ players.

Stop trying to peddle this nonsense that UTD are in trouble financially and their fans should be worried.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
