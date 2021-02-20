The irony is that we are continually told there is no chance for 50+1. Today showed how much power the fans have. Instead of embracing that posters are defending the Glazers.



Al, your time has come. The last couple of weeks a lot of the stuff, by no means all, you have been spouting about FSG has been proven realistic, at the very least. But don't ask the same people that you have implored for years to open our eyes to FSG , to believe that we have anything in common with the United fans who were protesting today. I am sure we do have lots in common with many United fans but not with the ones we saw today.And I havn't seen anyone defending the Glazers other than to suggest its great that a football club who built it's modern success on been "a business" is reaping what it sowed. Ferguson, Neville, Keane, the whole fucking lot of them are getting what they deserve. Fuck them!