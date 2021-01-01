« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27] 28   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 21296 times)

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 05:57:24 pm »
Thats five times now that theyve gone back to Gary Neville for him to retract his comments about the protesters!! Sky lawyers must be involved!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,215
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:42:46 pm
the protesters are going to be brought back into the ground now, Neville is going to give them all a medal of bravery and anoint them all with the tip of his cock. Absolute fucking weapon.
Post of the afternoon :)
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 05:58:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:56:27 pm
Under no circumstances should we be re-arranging this fixture. Leyton Orient had to forfeit a cup tie against Spurs earlier this season due to a COVID outbreak. Re-arranging this fixture sets a terrible precedent going forward.
That ship has sailed a long time ago I'm afraid
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 05:58:24 pm »
So next time a game comes too close to a European midweek, or a striker has a small injury, we'll just run on the pitch, stage a treasure hunt, and get the fixture moved

Sorted
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 05:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:57:18 pm
Neville needs sacking.

Hes a rabid little c*nt.

Carragher shouldve been binned off after gobbing at someone aswell.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,910
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 05:58:26 pm »
The Rat Revolution!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,212
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 05:58:53 pm »
If this game takes place after May 17th then Man U will be allowed fans in. They'll be able to charge money for tickets. They'll be allowed to profit from this postponement. If I'm the Glazers I would be rubbing my hands at all this.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 05:59:03 pm »
We should be given 3 points.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm »
Neville has been pouring petrol on the fire all week. How is this permanently hysterical rat allowed on tv every week?
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 05:59:41 pm »
neville needs to be arrested...

and do it LiVE
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:45 pm by Paul_h »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,224
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm »
Neville is like a pub bore.

Imagine telling him to tow the party line then he keeps contradicting himself.

Carragher is as bad.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:51:00 pm
What I really want to hear is Micah's take.

😁😁
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 06:00:30 pm »
Is this the same Gary Neville who's been championing a human rights abusing regime for several seasons?
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm »
Carragher and Neville are too thick for tv, and dangerous too.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:58:53 pm
If this game takes place after May 17th then Man U will be allowed fans in. They'll be able to charge money for tickets. They'll be allowed to profit from this postponement. If I'm the Glazers I would be rubbing my hands at all this.

Yep.

It also wont be a couple of nights after they played a European semi final. Its a farce. ANY other club would be punished for this.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 06:00:55 pm »
Carragher sounds like someone who has no idea what he is talking about and desperately regrets starting to talk!
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 06:00:58 pm »
If that was our fans at anfield, the mancs would be given 3 points and the EPL, SKY and all the rest would be fucking leathering us.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:56:27 pm
Under no circumstances should we be re-arranging this fixture. Leyton Orient had to forfeit a cup tie against Spurs earlier this season due to a COVID outbreak. Re-arranging this fixture sets a terrible precedent going forward.

It just wont happen mate. Theyll never dock United 3 points.
Logged
YWNA

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Carra making a plum of himself here and called out by the sky guy.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:00:10 pm
Neville is like a pub bore.

Imagine telling him to tow the party line then he keeps contradicting himself.

Carragher is as bad.

Hes doing his best impression as Trump. Its popularism at its worst.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
I'm all for protests but the only chants I heard was the usual drivel about Hillsborough, Heysel, etc. And they had a match on Thursday, why were there no protests? Fuck the c*nts, I hope they get points taken from them.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:32:14 pm
Our bus and our staff should be nowhere near that ground today.

Their safety cannot be guaranteed. This game should be called off.
your wish granted
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,522
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm »
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 05:59:11 pm
Neville has been pouring petrol on the fire all week. How is this permanently hysterical rat allowed on tv every week?

People buy NowTV passes
People buy Sky
People on Virgin buy Sky Sports

I do pay for matches. I paid for our CL win, I paid for a few this season.. sadly

Not to be all Robin Hood about it but I never EVER pay for Manc games.

No viewers. Me on a soccerstreams feed with my Chromecast? Actually better quality than SKy SD plus usually you're lucky and it's a channel like DAZN Canada with ACTUAL ANALYSIS

Boycott Man U. Because if you support Sky?

YOU ARE TELLING THEM PHIL NEVILLE = RATINGS

Him and Carragher can both fuck off having any of my dosh, albeit Jamie less so.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm »
Well, yet again, Firmino has decided not to turn up, Wijnaldum was completely anonymous, I didn't once see Mane run at the opposing full back and Thiago has still registered 0 goals and 0 assists. I'm also concerned by how little of the pitch we covered as a team today.

Kloop OUT
Logged

Online KloppoKopo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 pm
I love how a rampant venture Capitalist like Neville has suddenly become a hybrid of Karl Marx and Che Guevarra.

Are fans up and down the country really lapping up this Robin Hood act?

What a disingenuous, hypocritical fraud. The Boss called him out perfectly the other week, while his pathetic lapdog Carragher goes down the rabbit hole every time.

Spot on.

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,855
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.

Him & Stevie clapped the Kop during the post-match warm down after the Sunderland game when there were around 5k of us still in the ground.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,437
  • BoRac
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 06:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 05:42:46 pm
When could they possibly fit in this fixture?

They'll probably move our West Brom game to midweek and play this on the FA Cup final weekend. Either that or tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 06:03:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.

Why would we correct the truth?

I still want to love Jamie cause CL5 but oh my god.

He doesn't half make it hard
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,970
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.

Can't do that when there's a shiny new contract on the horizon.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,333
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 06:03:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.

He was supportive of the hefty new contract they gave him
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember Carragher being especially supportive of our demos against Hicks and Gillette at the time.
Too busy signing his contract- rat
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,860
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 06:03:30 pm »
Surely weve pushed for the three points instead of a forfeit? Absolute garbage if weve just accepted postponement straight away.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,215
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 06:03:41 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:49:27 pm
Absolute brain scrambling stuff from Sky. Wtf have I just watched
And they're not backing down. Carragher has just been allowed to have a rant to support the stadium insurrection. Prick.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:01:07 pm
Carra making a plum of himself here and called out by the sky guy.

Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:02:33 pm
Well, yet again, Firmino has decided not to turn up, Wijnaldum was completely anonymous, I didn't once see Mane run at the opposing full back and Thiago has still registered 0 goals and 0 assists. I'm also concerned by how little of the pitch we covered as a team today.

Kloop OUT

Still annoyed about another one-on-one missed by Salah. Would have been easier to score.
Logged
YWNA

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 06:03:51 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 05:53:45 pm
Souness survived attempted murder.

at least Souness had the bollocks to open his mouth about what actually happened in the ground and break the bollocks talk of "it was peaveful, they walked up to us and we had a laugh!"

It wasn't peaceful, they unlawfully entered a stadium, threw a flare at Sky Sports presenters and threw cans of beer at them.

It's very important to remember what was said about US and our fanbase when one fucker through a bottle of Kopperberg at a bus. That's where the big issue is here.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,871
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm »
 :o

The game is called off on safety grounds because they cant keep their stadium safe after their fans protest, and after having witnessed protests at other grounds, and all that happens is a postponement?  Fuck off, thats a forfeit. As clear a forfeit as you could wish to see.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,855
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 06:04:01 pm »
Been said, but if this was us we'd be getting hung drawn & quartered from everyone.
Because it's them it's being apologised for and excuses made. Sky will secretly be fuming due to the £££ it's lost them today.

Fuck em'
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,445
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 06:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:51:00 pm
What I really want to hear is Micah's take.

He is thicker than a donkeys dick and a paid ambassador for Abu Dhabi FC, a terrible combination.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27] 28   Go Up
« previous next »
 