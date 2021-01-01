Neville has been pouring petrol on the fire all week. How is this permanently hysterical rat allowed on tv every week?



People buy NowTV passesPeople buy SkyPeople on Virgin buy Sky SportsI do pay for matches. I paid for our CL win, I paid for a few this season.. sadlyNot to be all Robin Hood about it but I never EVER pay for Manc games.No viewers. Me on a soccerstreams feed with my Chromecast? Actually better quality than SKy SD plus usually you're lucky and it's a channel like DAZN Canada with ACTUAL ANALYSISBoycott Man U. Because if you support Sky?YOU ARE TELLING THEM PHIL NEVILLE = RATINGSHim and Carragher can both fuck off having any of my dosh, albeit Jamie less so.