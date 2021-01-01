According to the Times, United are fearful that fans will disrupt the game tomorrow. There are rumours of the coaches being blocked. Looks like they are having to bring in more police.
Seen the state of the officials?We're getting fucked up the arse today.Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Love it, get our excuses in early.
Cant remember if Ive ever been less arsed about a United v Liverpool game in my life. Once its on Ill be wound up I guess but this game normally has me on edge days before.Having said that a win is vital if any chance of a top 4 is to be realistic. Chelsea go to Man City next week I think so they may well drop points there. The thing is United are a decent team but well beatable. We are better away from home, so we are well capable of giving them a good hiding. Its the hope that kills you though.
May they underestimate us like everyone, including us, including the players, currently do.
The league table, and our form since Christmas especially, suggests that nobody is underestimating us. I suppose the hope is that they will not simply park the bus, and this might give us some opportunities. Not that weve been great at taking our opportunities lately. Sorry, Im underestimating us again - we need to remember that were the team who got a point at home to Newcastle!
Cheer up everyone, maybe the coaches will get hijacked and the whole thing will be called off.
I was hoping to see Fabinho back in CM today but with Phillips still out, we're probably going to weaken our midfield again! Is he out still ? O well doubt we will. Win now
This is the least bothered Ive been about this fixture for years...
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.
Just a few hours left to get your affairs in order ......
