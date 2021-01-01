Not sure if I've ever felt less like watching a Liverpool game to be honest. I'm sorry to have to admit that. Even when we were easily the better side we never looked like we could be assed at OT (seem to remember not getting a win at either OT or Goodison is probably what cost us the title in 2019).



Who knows, maybe the utter pointlessness of this will suit us? I'd very happily take a draw right now.