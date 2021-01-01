According to the Times, United are fearful that fans will disrupt the game tomorrow. There are rumours of the coaches being blocked. Looks like they are having to bring in more police.
Seen the state of the officials?We're getting fucked up the arse today.Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Love it, get our excuses in early.
