Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 4323 times)

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:12:21 am »
Seen the state of the officials?

We're getting fucked up the arse today.

Already got money on a penno against, a sending off and shite going against us.

Saying that, it's funny that Manchester United have had every single decision going for them for 3 seasons and they're still fucking shite.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:46:55 am
According to the Times, United are fearful that fans will disrupt the game tomorrow. There are rumours of the coaches being blocked. Looks like they are having to bring in more police.

Long trip that from London
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:12:21 am
Do you drink alot?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:45:33 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:12:21 am
Love it, get our excuses in early.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
If United come out playing attacking footy like they should do then well have a chance. If they turn it into a defensive/counter attack battle well struggle
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:03:09 am »
At some point we will take our chances and give some team a proper spanking, who knows, it may be today
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:14:45 am »
the way this season has gone, i expect us to get pummelled. so im just hoping, again, that this is a good game, which it never is, and that we dont get pummelled
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:45:33 am
Love it, get our excuses in early.

It is a bit defeatist to get the excuses in early, but it'd be nice to go to Old Trafford and for once not have either a ref or VAR from Manchester. It's a bit ridiculous and I still don't understand how the Manchester teams seem to have officials from their city doing their games on a regular basis, even against rivals, while the same isn't ever allowed anywhere else.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
I was hoping to see Fabinho back in CM today but with Phillips still out, we're probably going to weaken our midfield again!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:24:33 am »
This is a chance to lay the marker for next season. To send all a message that even without UCL, we will be there to fight for domestic honours next season.

Hope we do take our chance. Klopp need to start another CM other than Gini/Thiago/Milner. Pogba and Fernandes will have a field day turning and putting through balls. Jones should start instead of Mr Barcelona.
