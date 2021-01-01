Utd are never going to win the Title this season. If they thump us 5-0 today, they still aren't winning it.

The only motivation our players should have to win, is to cling on to the remote hope of a 4th place spot.

Lots of negative posts here.... don't you think that whoever we put out will not be motivated by finally putting an end to their hopes of the title (however remote).



They were never genuine title contenders at any point of this season. The only people who believe that probably have the surname Neville and a first name beginning with G.Distant second to City is over-achieving for this team and its clueless manager. But to give them some credit, theyve been less awful than everyone else this season, including us.I have no worries over motivation for our players. They will want to go out and win this game, for all sorts of reasons, both personal and professional. Im sure theyll give it a good go. The question is whether they are currently capable of beating United, who i fully expect to set up with very negative tactics today, the kind that have unfortunately been very successful in stifling us many times this season.You never know though - in this batshit crazy season where even Everton can win at Anfield, who knows what might happen?City sealing the title has been a formality for some time, makes no difference if it happens today or whenever, its entirely irrelevant to us and our hopes and ambitions for whats left of this season.