« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 3846 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm »
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,695
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm »
I just worry about our soft underbelly. If things go well and we do take the lead Im not convinced well hold them out if they through the kitchen sink at us. I also worry about them doing us with those balls down the channels for Rashford or Greenwood.

Other than I think well smash them!
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,958
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:21:47 pm »
Can't see us getting anything from this game sadly.  We will fight tooth and nail, but that gang of manc lazy arses only have to fall over within spitting distance of our penalty area and they'll bag something. :(
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm »
Cmon, it'll be a real feather in our cap to beat the world diving champions in their own pool.

Over /under on first Fernades girlie-scream is 6 mins, ive got $100 on under.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.

We've only played that midfield 3 once in the last couple of months tbf.

If Phillips is injured then Fabinho will be needed at the back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:45:43 pm »
Thiago masterclass coming up.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,958
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm
Cmon, it'll be a real feather in our cap to beat the world diving champions in their own pool.

Over /under on first Fernades girlie-scream is 6 mins, ive got $100 on under.

If we're going to lose, I'd like to give them something to actually cry about.  But our lads are too decent to behave that way!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Rory Fitzgerald

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • The Greatest player to wear No.25 for Liverpool
    • The Inside Right
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm »
Alisson

TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson

Thiago Wijnaldum [Milner/Jones/Keita/Ox]

Salah [Jota/Firmino] Mane


Looks like we are really picking 11 players from 12 or 13 options and then the subs options are a bit of energy only with Hail Mary hope for a bit of inspiration
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,203
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm »
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:37:42 pm »
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:53:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:37:42 pm
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?

Who said it can't be more than 1?
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,166
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm »
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm »
Please, just smash these horrible bastards.

Just turn up for once and do them on their own patch.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.

A draw does absolutely nothing for us but keep us in the hunt for EL.

Either win or lose. I dont want us playing in the EL, whether we are in the CL or not.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,953
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm »
Really hope we see a Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield tomorrow.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm »
is Nat Phillips fit?
Logged

Offline DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm »
I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point.  That said, I hope we smash them.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,964
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
is Nat Phillips fit?

He has a bad case of centrebackitis.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,001
  • kopite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:37:42 pm
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?

All depends when they need it most.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.

Yeah, they're not a good opponent for us in our current state. Had we won the last 2 (or at least beat Newcastle) then a draw wouldn't be the worst thing tomorrow with the chance of following up with 4 wins. A draw is useless to us now.

If nothing else, at least a defeat puts us out of our misery.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: DHKopper on Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm
I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point.  That said, I hope we smash them.

I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usually  ;D

Just fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,953
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usually  ;D

Just fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.

Actually think we've picked up our performances  in recent games, including those two, despite the results. We've been really wasteful though and that's what's cost us. Given the makeshift defence and midfield, we're never going to stop teams creating chances against us so we really need to start taking the ones we've been creating.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
Actually think we've picked up our performances  in recent games, including those two, despite the results. We've been really wasteful though and that's what's cost us. Given the makeshift defence and midfield, we're never going to stop teams creating chances against us so we really need to start taking the ones we've been creating.

Yep, we should've been outta sight by half time, in both those games.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »
Im usually quite positive but dont see us getting anything from this. My only hope is that Ole shows too much deference to us as hes prone to do against big clubs.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
Im usually quite positive but dont see us getting anything from this. My only hope is that Ole shows too much deference to us as hes prone to do against big clubs.

Pressure off them as CL qualification is secured so they can go all out against us.  Aside from the rivalry there's no downside for them if they lose.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • Belfast Red
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm »
Nothing to lose,just play all 4 attackers and try and out score them.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
We'll win this. Don't ask me why, just a gut feeling. High scoring game, but we'll win this
Logged

Offline Cesar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
A draw does absolutely nothing for us but keep us in the hunt for EL.

Either win or lose. I dont want us playing in the EL, whether we are in the CL or not.

The alternative could be the conference league and I deffo wouldn't want that
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Really confident about this one, 4 attackers on the pitch with Fab in midfield.  Vulnerable at the back but will out score them 2-4.

Ahh fuck, Fab in CD and only 3 attackers.

2-1, season over.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Chavasse1917

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • Winning trophies has made me put on weight.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm »
Lots of negative posts here.... don't you think that whoever we put out will not be motivated by finally putting an end to their hopes of the title (however remote).
Logged
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm »
Guessing a 0-0.  Even in our pomp we just seem clueless against this lot and we most certainly aren't in our pomp.  We'll have majority possession, watch them launch ball after ball into the channel for Rashford while the shots will be like 7-6 and nothing really happened.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,811
  • SPQR
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:59:40 am »
Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Lots of negative posts here.... don't you think that whoever we put out will not be motivated by finally putting an end to their hopes of the title (however remote).

No, I really don't. They are professional football players and not fans. They won't give two shits about putting an end to their hopes. We've barely laid a glove on anyone this season. If we couldn't find the motivation to get stuck in against the side that brutally assaulted two of our players (VVD, Thiago), then I doubt they'll suddenly find the motivation of putting an end to United's title hopes which are 99.9% already finished as it is.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:54:46 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:59:40 am
No, I really don't. They are professional football players and not fans. They won't give two shits about putting an end to their hopes. We've barely laid a glove on anyone this season. If we couldn't find the motivation to get stuck in against the side that brutally assaulted two of our players (VVD, Thiago), then I doubt they'll suddenly find the motivation of putting an end to United's title hopes which are 99.9% already finished as it is.



Think you need to take a time out buddy!


We think the best of things and fear the worst of things.

We always think/feel/hope this is one we will win.


Martin Buchan was the most arrogant player ever in my eyes and stood up for these Mancers.




Any result for us, even if it hands Citee a title . . . is sweet.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:49:34 am »
They'll be on a high after that Roma game, but it's their 3rd game in a week and we've had 8 days since Leeds.

They won't park the bus and we need the points, so I'd like to see us properly go for it and break this Old Trafford mindset. They are still shaky at the back and we need to get the ball to Mo as early as possible for him to run at Maguire. I'd go 4-2-4 and try and get an early goal. 4th is a big ask but Chelsea have a tough run in plus a cup final, so anything can happen. Hopefully Jones can get some minutes as he'll be motivated against these and brings a different dimension to our midfield.

Alisson, Trent, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Salah
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,001
  • kopite
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #74 on: Today at 07:11:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:59:40 am
No, I really don't. They are professional football players and not fans.

Agree, totally different mentality and mind sets (scouse players the possible exception on certain occasions) I doubt they even check the table and realise what's at stake for other clubs, the media might remind them but that's different.

If it was the last day of the season and a win for us meant something and did damage to their hopes it would be different, but today is not like that. Utd are  never going to win the Title this season. If they thump us 5-0 today, they still aren't winning it. The only motivation our players should have to win, is to cling on to the remote hope of a 4th place spot.

Whether City or Utd win the Title I doubt the vast majority of any professional player (with no connection to either club) could give a fuck either way.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:09 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #75 on: Today at 07:41:12 am »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm
The alternative could be the conference league and I deffo wouldn't want that

Genuinely think we should decline to participate if we end up in that fucking thing.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:36:04 am »
Is the ref from manchester like usual?
Really dont give a shit anymore to be honest. Even if we play well we'll be cheated out of it by the officials.
Not watching this or anymore matches this season. If we win it only means handing the title to an even worse bunch of cheats as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:19 am by lobsterboy »
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:42:36 am »
I couldn't give two fucks about 'handing' City the title. They won it in February/March.

Focus should be on showing us the fans that the team hasn't completely given up in one of our biggest games on the calender each year.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:49:19 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:11:15 am
Utd are  never going to win the Title this season. If they thump us 5-0 today, they still aren't winning it.

They were never genuine title contenders at any point of this season. The only people who believe that probably have the surname Neville and a first name beginning with G.

Distant second to City is over-achieving for this team and its clueless manager. But to give them some credit, theyve been less awful than everyone else this season, including us.

Quote
The only motivation our players should have to win, is to cling on to the remote hope of a 4th place spot.

I have no worries over motivation for our players. They will want to go out and win this game, for all sorts of reasons, both personal and professional. Im sure theyll give it a good go. The question is whether they are currently capable of beating United, who i fully expect to set up with very negative tactics today, the kind that have unfortunately been very successful in stifling us many times this season.

You never know though - in this batshit crazy season where even Everton can win at Anfield, who knows what might happen?

Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Lots of negative posts here.... don't you think that whoever we put out will not be motivated by finally putting an end to their hopes of the title (however remote).

City sealing the title has been a formality for some time, makes no difference if it happens today or whenever, its entirely irrelevant to us and our hopes and ambitions for whats left of this season.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:09 am by smutchin »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 