They'll be on a high after that Roma game, but it's their 3rd game in a week and we've had 8 days since Leeds.
They won't park the bus and we need the points, so I'd like to see us properly go for it and break this Old Trafford mindset. They are still shaky at the back and we need to get the ball to Mo as early as possible for him to run at Maguire. I'd go 4-2-4 and try and get an early goal. 4th is a big ask but Chelsea have a tough run in plus a cup final, so anything can happen. Hopefully Jones can get some minutes as he'll be motivated against these and brings a different dimension to our midfield.
Alisson, Trent, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Salah