No, I really don't. They are professional football players and not fans.



Agree, totally different mentality and mind sets (scouse players the possible exception on certain occasions) I doubt they even check the table and realise what's at stake for other clubs, the media might remind them but that's different.If it was the last day of the season and a win for us meant something and did damage to their hopes it would be different, but today is not like that. Utd are never going to win the Title this season. If they thump us 5-0 today, they still aren't winning it. The only motivation our players should have to win, is to cling on to the remote hope of a 4th place spot.Whether City or Utd win the Title I doubt the vast majority of any professional player (with no connection to either club) could give a fuck either way.