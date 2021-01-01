people like big dick nick.
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.
Cmon, it'll be a real feather in our cap to beat the world diving champions in their own pool. Over /under on first Fernades girlie-scream is 6 mins, ive got $100 on under.
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.Id take a draw if offered.
is Nat Phillips fit?
I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point. That said, I hope we smash them.
I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usually Just fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.
Actually think we've picked up our performances in recent games, including those two, despite the results. We've been really wasteful though and that's what's cost us. Given the makeshift defence and midfield, we're never going to stop teams creating chances against us so we really need to start taking the ones we've been creating.
Im usually quite positive but dont see us getting anything from this. My only hope is that Ole shows too much deference to us as hes prone to do against big clubs.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]