I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point. That said, I hope we smash them.



I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usuallyJust fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.