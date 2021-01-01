« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

AndyMuller

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #40 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:06:25 pm
I just worry about our soft underbelly. If things go well and we do take the lead Im not convinced well hold them out if they through the kitchen sink at us. I also worry about them doing us with those balls down the channels for Rashford or Greenwood.

Other than I think well smash them!
Red Berry

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm
Can't see us getting anything from this game sadly.  We will fight tooth and nail, but that gang of manc lazy arses only have to fall over within spitting distance of our penalty area and they'll bag something. :(
Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm
Cmon, it'll be a real feather in our cap to beat the world diving champions in their own pool.

Over /under on first Fernades girlie-scream is 6 mins, ive got $100 on under.
Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #44 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:35:15 pm
If I see another Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield I think I will die.

We've only played that midfield 3 once in the last couple of months tbf.

If Phillips is injured then Fabinho will be needed at the back.
mickl

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #45 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm
Thiago masterclass coming up.
Red Berry

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:56:54 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:35:51 pm
Cmon, it'll be a real feather in our cap to beat the world diving champions in their own pool.

Over /under on first Fernades girlie-scream is 6 mins, ive got $100 on under.

If we're going to lose, I'd like to give them something to actually cry about.  But our lads are too decent to behave that way!
Rory Fitzgerald

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:27:38 pm
Alisson

TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson

Thiago Wijnaldum [Milner/Jones/Keita/Ox]

Salah [Jota/Firmino] Mane


Looks like we are really picking 11 players from 12 or 13 options and then the subs options are a bit of energy only with Hail Mary hope for a bit of inspiration
4pool

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
sinnermichael

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?
macmanamanaman

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:53:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:37:42 pm
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?

Who said it can't be more than 1?
a treeless whopper

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:25:42 pm
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm
Please, just smash these horrible bastards.

Just turn up for once and do them on their own patch.
Number 7

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:03:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:25:42 pm
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.

A draw does absolutely nothing for us but keep us in the hunt for EL.

Either win or lose. I dont want us playing in the EL, whether we are in the CL or not.
Hazell

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:07:43 pm
Really hope we see a Gini, Thiago and Milner midfield tomorrow.
darragh85

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:25:29 pm
is Nat Phillips fit?
DHKopper

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm
I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point.  That said, I hope we smash them.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:27:32 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:25:29 pm
is Nat Phillips fit?

He has a bad case of centrebackitis.
mikeb58

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:30:12 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:37:42 pm
Has it been decided in what minute United are getting their penalty yet?

All depends when they need it most.
Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:30:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:25:42 pm
They are seemingly tailored to playing us. They have a clinical attack and to add to that we are not, plus they have enough pace.

Id take a draw if offered.

Yeah, they're not a good opponent for us in our current state. Had we won the last 2 (or at least beat Newcastle) then a draw wouldn't be the worst thing tomorrow with the chance of following up with 4 wins. A draw is useless to us now.

If nothing else, at least a defeat puts us out of our misery.
disgraced cake

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #60 on: Today at 09:31:06 pm
Quote from: DHKopper on Today at 09:25:57 pm
I don't think I've ever been less arsed about this fixture, usually like a kid on xmas eve at this point.  That said, I hope we smash them.

I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usually  ;D

Just fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.
Hazell

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #61 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:31:06 pm
I'm the same to be honest. One good thing is that there's no nerves going into it, I'd be shitting myself usually  ;D

Just fucking win reds. I expect a draw though. Bad results and performances against Leeds/Newcastle aside, our league form over the past 5 or 6 games has been alright. United are in good form and don't need to worry too much about Roma, so they'll be well up for it and eager to get at us. Very interesting if we can get the first goal.

Actually think we've picked up our performances  in recent games, including those two, despite the results. We've been really wasteful though and that's what's cost us. Given the makeshift defence and midfield, we're never going to stop teams creating chances against us so we really need to start taking the ones we've been creating.
DHKopper

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #62 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:34:30 pm
Actually think we've picked up our performances  in recent games, including those two, despite the results. We've been really wasteful though and that's what's cost us. Given the makeshift defence and midfield, we're never going to stop teams creating chances against us so we really need to start taking the ones we've been creating.

Yep, we should've been outta sight by half time, in both those games.
thejbs

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #63 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm
Im usually quite positive but dont see us getting anything from this. My only hope is that Ole shows too much deference to us as hes prone to do against big clubs.
TSC

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #64 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:08:05 pm
Im usually quite positive but dont see us getting anything from this. My only hope is that Ole shows too much deference to us as hes prone to do against big clubs.

Pressure off them as CL qualification is secured so they can go all out against us.  Aside from the rivalry there's no downside for them if they lose.
