Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 1319 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

Mancs away 2/5
« on: Today at 07:08:28 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Well Leicester drawing against 10 man Southampton leaves the top 4 door open. Playing them is always massive and stressful. I just hope our front four bring their shooting boots with them as these are beatable and will give us chances.
I do worry that their set up is exactly what we do not like with our makeshift defence and their speed on the break.
Bizarrely, missing Phillips has cost us in the last two and I did not hear specifically if he is fit. If he is I think he must start with Fab in midfield.
I would start Sadio from the bench and have Thiago and Milner making up the midfield.
Hoping for a narrow win.
Offline RedSamba

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:37:22 am »
We shit the bed at their place 99% of the time. Given our shit form, I will take a draw if you offer it.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:56:33 am »
Cant remember if Ive ever been less arsed about a United v Liverpool game in my life. Once its on Ill be wound up I guess but this game normally has me on edge days before.
Having said that a win is vital if any chance of a top 4 is to be realistic. Chelsea go to Man City next week I think so they may well drop points there.
The thing is United are a decent team but well beatable. We are better away from home, so we are well capable of giving them a good hiding. Its the hope that kills you though.
Offline jepovic

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:33:46 am »
Historically these games seem to live their own life, disconnected from the respective teams performance in the league, so I have hope.
Online jillc

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
According to the Times, United are fearful that fans will disrupt the game tomorrow. There are rumours of the coaches being blocked. Looks like they are having to bring in more police.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
The most over hyped game..dont think we will win this one. If we do, Ill only be more frustrated at the results that have stopped us getting top 4.

Draw 1-1 and Salah to score, who else haha
Offline Knight

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:07:07 am »
A win would be success beyond what weve managed in quite a few recent seasons there so given this season is worse in pretty much every way to recent years a win would actually be a lovely little highlight. Expecting us to draw or lose though.
Offline Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:57:03 am
The most over hyped game..dont think we will win this one. If we do, Ill only be more frustrated at the results that have stopped us getting top 4.

Draw 1-1 and Salah to score, who else haha

The build up to this match has been very low key (albeit I avoid Sky etc).

On the BBC football homepage the game isn't even mentioned.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:24:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:49 am
The build up to this match has been very low key (albeit I avoid Sky etc).

On the BBC football homepage the game isn't even mentioned.

Yeah I dont mean tomorrows match specifically. The whole season has been pretty low key  ;D
Offline mikeb58

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
Haha...as an omen (looking how the thread title is written) I'm going for a 2-5 away win. Who knows, in this crazy pointless old season anything could happen!
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:06:17 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:08:28 am

Well Leicester drawing against 10 man Southampton leaves the top 4 door open.

Really? We're 9 behind with a game in hand, even a win tomorrow leaves us 6 adrift. The only slight positive is that Leicester have 3 really hard games but they are a good team - we can't expect them to lose all 3.

I make us about 10% chance to finish ahead of Leicester, at best.

Offline Simplexity

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:08:24 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:06:17 am
Really? We're 9 behind with a game in hand, even a win tomorrow leaves us 6 adrift. The only slight positive is that Leicester have 3 really hard games but they are a good team - we can't expect them to lose all 3.

I make us about 10% chance to finish ahead of Leicester, at best.

Even if they did lose a couple we would not win all of our games, that is just not happening unfortunately.

Hopefully we get a win here, you never know. Looking at it historically and current form however it seems unlikely. Draw as customary 1-1.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:08:50 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:06:17 am
Really? We're 9 behind with a game in hand, even a win tomorrow leaves us 6 adrift. The only slight positive is that Leicester have 3 really hard games but they are a good team - we can't expect them to lose all 3.

I make us about 10% chance to finish ahead of Leicester, at best.



Agree, any remote chance of a top 4 finish surely vanished after the late fuck ups at Leeds and Newcastle. 4 massive points dropped there.
Offline Father Ted

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Fabinho back in midfield please.

Based on recent form its difficult to be hopeful, even when managed by a clown they still look like a team with goals in them whereas we spurn chances for fun. Ive never felt so un-arsed about this fixture to be honest, this miserable seasons just killed all my enthusiasm.
Online oojason

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
.
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Manchester United' (13 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gqYHpKVaU8Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gqYHpKVaU8Q</a>



.



Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

Offline The_Nomad

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Doubters into believers? Not so much these days with the performances AND results, l suppose. Would have been a different story if some of the chances had gone in but thats been a bit of a pipe dream lately. Im still hopeful that the team finds the collective will and confidence from somewhere to get a win tomorrow but its hard to see from where. Theres an aura of, Lets just get the season over with somehow and try again next one throughout the team and l dont know if its going to be possible for Klopp to overcome this negativity. It might not be so easy to rebuild this loss of collective confidence. Its actually amazing that we as supporters will need to be converted again from doubters to believers after the heroics of the last 3-4 seasons.
Offline kezzy

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Hate this fixture and always hated going there especially cos our record there is shite and I hate walking out of that dump after these twats have beaten us.  So on that note Im going for a 5 nil win to the mighty reds.  😂 Salah and Jota to score all the goals.  Come on the red men. 
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm »
Be arsed watching this
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm »
Considering the form of both teams we clearly go in to this game as underdogs - suits me.


Think we sneak in an give'm a bit of a Spanking - its the manks, it not like they are Newcastle!


Only real question is how many penalties they get.

2-4 to us.   :scarf :scarf :scarf


Offline Marty 85

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:32:23 pm »
Fair play to anyone still interested and watching at this point.
Offline Number 7

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
Not expecting anything to be honest. Because we never get anything there. And Salah almost always gets absolutely nothing out of Shaw.

Tough to see how we win. Must win game and they know it so they will just eat up the pressure and stop us playing. And these days even if you cant stop us playing well undoubtedly miss chances and one on ones. Bruno has been shite in the league recently but watch him put on a performance tomorrow.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:14:05 pm
Be arsed watching this

Same here, not that I get Sky anyway, but for the same 4 reasons I haven't watched a game all season.

Blatant unpunished cheating
VAR
Empty stadiums
Big girly Players screaming in agony pretending they're hurt! (Only happens in men's footy I think, hugely embarrassing for all concerned, my non footy fan mates ruthlessly take the piss, don't  blame them)

Offline deano2727

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Haven't watched a game in 5-6 weeks, won't be watching this one either.

Got a boring draw written all over it, anyway.
Online vicar

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:47:17 am
Fabinho back in midfield please.

Based on recent form its difficult to be hopeful, even when managed by a clown they still look like a team with goals in them whereas we spurn chances for fun. Ive never felt so un-arsed about this fixture to be honest, this miserable seasons just killed all my enthusiasm.

I know what you mean, but I think Fab will be in defense with Kabak. I expect Milner in midfield to shore it up and probably 3 of the front 4 at the start.

On the one hand I have had enough of this season and how nothing seems to go for us, whether it be more injuries in one position than anyone could imagine, or terrible marginal VAR decisions that never seem to swing out way or how shite our finishing has been. However I can't believe that Utd are second. First half of the season they were woeful, I think they have got better, but still they have rode their luck barring one or two exceptional performances. Defensively they have been remarkably strong considering how shite Maguire is.
I now don't expect us to get 4th, but if our forwards could just take chances like they did 18 months ago It would ne nice to see us to put a few past these.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:52:27 pm »
The fact that the pre match thread to a Utd v Liverpool game is started on the day before the game, tells you everything about the appetite for this game.

We haven't beat them at Old Trafford since 2014 & I cant see us winning tomorrow either.

Debating whether I can be arsed putting myself through watching us. Just want the season to end.

Meh.
Offline QC

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm »
Well probably win this game now that we wont finish top 4 and pressure is off. United have nothing to play for either.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:01:54 pm »
I would like to play our Joker Brian
Online seenitall

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Man City winning 2-0 as I write.
 The sad thing is officially, we will no longer be League Champions if we dont win tomorrow.
Online jacobs chains

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:06:13 pm »
Non-covid this is my favourite game of the year, mainly because I can get a ticket.

The way this goes in my head is that if we're shit and they are doing alright then we win. This year we're shit on a whole new level (in terms of the drop off and results rather than actual ability) so I'm not so confident. Still, there would be nothing more Liverpool than us absolutely putting them to the sword.

1-3.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Would love a 3 of Fab, Thiago and Curtis here.
Online vicar

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:14:01 pm »
So if we do win, we give City the title?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:15:38 pm »
Online seenitall

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 02:14:01 pm
So if we do win, we give City the title?
Sorry about my previous post; talking rubbish !
You are correct, I meant to say, Liverpool winning tomorrow will mean Man City are champions.
