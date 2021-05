Doubters into believers? Not so much these days with the performances AND results, l suppose. Would have been a different story if some of the chances had gone in but thatís been a bit of a pipe dream lately. Iím still hopeful that the team finds the collective will and confidence from somewhere to get a win tomorrow but itís hard to see from where. Thereís an aura of, ďLetís just get the season over with somehow and try again next oneĒ throughout the team and l donít know if itís going to be possible for Klopp to overcome this negativity. It might not be so easy to rebuild this loss of collective confidence. Itís actually amazing that we as supporters will need to be converted again from doubters to believers after the heroics of the last 3-4 seasons.