Poll

Trend v De Facto

Trend
10 (58.8%)
De Facto
7 (41.2%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closed: Yesterday at 07:28:37 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4  (Read 459 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« on: April 28, 2021, 07:28:37 pm »
Trend 



De Facto

Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #1 on: April 28, 2021, 07:29:18 pm »
Another tough one this.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #2 on: April 28, 2021, 07:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 28, 2021, 07:29:18 pm
Another tough one this.

Indeed. fascinating matchup.

Cruyff the Xfactor.  8)
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #3 on: April 28, 2021, 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 28, 2021, 07:51:46 pm
Indeed. fascinating matchup.

Cruyff the Xfactor.  8)

Your front 3 are better but his back 5 are better.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #4 on: April 28, 2021, 09:28:10 pm »
This one is really tough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #5 on: April 28, 2021, 11:15:33 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #6 on: April 28, 2021, 11:39:09 pm »
The only thing I would put into the minds of those who have yet to vote is that I purposefully chose a team that was physical, good on restarts, and certain bite to their game.

His front five are technical and well-balanced - and his back five are not off the pace.  Its a brilliant use of the rules DeFacto.  For us, our whole is to wear you down (Rivaldo & Abidal specifically) isolate Garrincha and get either a quick counter, John Charles restart header or free kick thunderbolt from Riise, Souness, Henderson, or Stoickov.   

Technicians v tactical aggressiveness.   Will be fun to see how this plays out.


Good luck Defactinho.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:23:18 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on April 28, 2021, 11:39:09 pm
The only thing I would put into the minds of those who have yet to vote is that I purposefully chose a team that was physical, good on restarts, and certain bite to their game.

His front five are technical and well-balanced - and his back five are not off the pace.  Its a brilliant use of the rules DeFacto.  For us, our whole is to wear you down (Rivaldo & Abidal specifically) isolate Garrincha and get either a quick counter, John Charles restart header or free kick thunderbolt from Riise, Souness, Henderson, or Stoickov.   

Technicians v tactical aggressiveness.   Will be fun to see how this plays out.


Good luck Defactinho.

Likewise Trendo, shame this isn't the final
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:33:15 am »
Why ya think you'd beat everyone else ;)
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 am »
Bump.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 am »
Bump indeed
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:13:26 pm »
So close
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm »
The wives and the sisters have arrived :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:42:12 pm »
Like others have said, really tough one this, could be the final.

Went with Trend, dspite being a huge fan of Boban, I really like his Trend's midfield and his three behind Rush would be so much fun to watch. Bonus points for the Fruit Salad-esque kit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:42:12 pm
Like others have said, really tough one this, could be the final.

Went with Trend, dspite being a huge fan of Boban, I really like his Trend's midfield and his three behind Rush would be so much fun to watch. Bonus points for the Fruit Salad-esque kit.

Aye, where as my front three would be dull to watch  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:43:34 pm
Aye, where as my front three would be dull to watch  ;D

ha ha was expecting that :P

I guess what I was trying to say was there's more of an unpredictability with Trend's front three in all respects - like having Garrincha and questioning whether  Stoichkov would even last 90 minutes - it's obviously not always a positive but it would be interesting. I really like your team as well, like others have said, it's a close game, it could be final.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,322
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:49:19 pm »
Too many games being decided by 'who has more Liverpool players' and frankly it calls the whole drafting game into disrepute. Void it.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:51:57 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:49:19 pm
Too many games being decided by 'who has more Liverpool players' and frankly it calls the whole drafting game into disrepute. Void it.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,886
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:56:36 pm »
The High Table has always recognised the underhandedness of Rawk drafts. This is nothing new.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm
ha ha was expecting that :P

I guess what I was trying to say was there's more of an unpredictability with Trend's front three in all respects - like having Garrincha and questioning whether  Stoichkov would even last 90 minutes - it's obviously not always a positive but it would be interesting. I really like your team as well, like others have said, it's a close game, it could be final.

So we're not deciding who would be more effective and win the match, but who would be more interesting?  :D I'll keep that in mind.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:49:19 pm
Too many games being decided by 'who has more Liverpool players' and frankly it calls the whole drafting game into disrepute. Void it.

Ban Liverpool players from drafts.  ;)
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:30:29 pm
Ban Liverpool players from drafts.  ;)

There was some calculation mate.  I went with Beardsley, but really wanted shoehorn Eto'o or imprint my own footy opinion with Cubillas. 

So, you and Lobo were correct that I curated this team to fit well inside the RAWK drafting biases.   That said -- would love to see Souness 2-foot Guardiola
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,032
  • JFT96
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm
So we're not deciding who would be more effective and win the match, but who would be more interesting?  :D I'll keep that in mind.

Well I voted for Trend because you keep ruining my games in SM.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:30:29 pm
Ban Liverpool players from drafts.  ;)

That would be quite interesting. How about Samie's 4 of clubs draft with all the current CL semi-finalists  :shite:
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm
That said -- would love to see Souness 2-foot Guardiola

If we can make that happen, I'll switch my vote to you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:42:12 pm
Like others have said, really tough one this, could be the final.

Went with Trend, dspite being a huge fan of Boban, I really like his Trend's midfield and his three behind Rush would be so much fun to watch. Bonus points for the Fruit Salad-esque kit.

Went Tequila sunrise meets Celtic's hoops --  Fruity Hoops

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:10:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
If we can make that happen, I'll switch my vote to you.

Gonna have to work on some graphics for that request :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:00:27 pm
Well I voted for Trend because you keep ruining my games in SM.

That would be quite interesting. How about Samie's 4 of clubs draft with all the current CL semi-finalists  :shite:

Now that's a proper reason to vote against me.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,886
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:00:27 pm


That would be quite interesting. How about Samie's 4 of clubs draft with all the current CL semi-finalists  :shite:

Don't defecate my draft franchise like that.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm
So we're not deciding who would be more effective and win the match, but who would be more interesting?  :D I'll keep that in mind.

Oh I think Trend's team just about edges in a footballing sense as well (no offence) but I like to give out bonus points in categories I totally make up :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm
Went Tequila sunrise meets Celtic's hoops --  Fruity Hoops

Classy. Must be the same guy who designed our Warrior kits.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm »
17 votes in this, only 13 in the previous 3 :D

Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm
17 votes in this, only 13 in the previous 3 :D

Wives  :-*
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm
Wives  :-*

I promise I did not encourage one person to vote nor did I make much of a case for my own team (besides being physical and hitting a ball).

I think what happened here is two-fold:

1.  People want to see me win now that I have set my sights on being the best loser (cannot win when I am trying to lose)  :)
2.  Apparently, we have a small contingency of people who eat cheese.

Who knew?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm »
OK semi draw in a bit.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm
Wives  :-*
aunts and sisters too  ;D

Well done Trend
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,940
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 pm »
'Beloved Aunts' as Lobo might say.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:57:33 pm
aunts and sisters too  ;D

Well done Trend

Cheers mate - Ill find a way to lose it 👍🏼⚽️
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,136
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
Cheers mate - Ill find a way to lose it 👍🏼⚽️

You're playing me ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Game 4
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm
You're playing me ;D

Vote Sarge -- because winning a draft that you run doesn't really count :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 