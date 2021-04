I went with you but I've always rated Vieri higher than Weah. I can see why some might go the other way but it's not that far apart.



He was definitely a more consistent player and had more longevity. But Weah at his peak was better IMO.Let us not forget that Weah could never have the same longevity at the top as Vieri because he was born in a country that was not a footballing hotbed. By the time he moved to Europe, he was 22. He was already in his late 20's when joined Milan.