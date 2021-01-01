« previous next »
Things we are afraid to say about the team

Things we are afraid to say about the team
« on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
With Owen saying that our attackers are not natural finishers, it brought up thoughts I have had a for a while. There are things we see and maybe don't want to say. I will start here:
1. Robertson is a fantastic athlete, but technically limited. Compared with say, Riise, he does not shoot very well, and his control of the ball (not controlling a pass), is not as good.
2. Jota's finishing is below par. He started well, but he is profligate in front of goals.
3. The fact that Robertson has played so many games this season indicates that the club got it wrong over Tsimikas - he is not going to make it, and he is a poor fit for Liverpool FC.

This is an honest assessment of what I see. I took a hiatus from watching Prem League games, and started watching again recently (last 3 games).
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
Robertson is the best left back i have seen play for us. Riise isnt even close to his level.
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:03:38 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:03:07 am
Robertson is the best left back i have seen play for us. Riise isnt even close to his level.

Pretty much, it's clear the lad is knackered
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
Excellent thread
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Every player has their limitations, that are offset by their best abilities.

For example, Robertson is not as technically good as TAA but is defensively better
Jota is not as good a finisher as other  front three players, but offers a lot of skillful movement
Henderson does not have the passing game of Thiago, but has better physicality.
etc.

The whole point of a team is that, when assembled, the best bits over compensate for the worst. We know that Robertson, in the right moments with the right players is a CL and League winning left back. Jota is new, but already you can see how he fits into the side.

What you appear to be complaining about to me is why every player is not 100 out of 100 in everything they do. You wouldn't criticise Messi for not being a good header of the ball, nor should you criticise the parts of Robertson and Jota that aren't their strengths. You have to look at the whole package and in the case of Robertson at least, he has already proven himself invaluable to the team.
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Things were afraid to say about this team .....


1) I find many of them physically attractive


Thanks for creating the permission structure to get that out
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:18:56 am »
If the posts that have been made since yesterdays game are anything to go by, no one here is afraid to say what they truly think about any of our players.
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:22:34 am »
Firmino needs binning, we need a pure #9 who's going to score 20-30 goals a season.

We are physically and mentally shattered.

Such a pity the Euros are this summer, our team really needs a couple of months of a beach and recharging.
Re: Things we are afraid to say about the team
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:22:34 am
Firmino needs binning, we need a pure #9 who's going to score 20-30 goals a season.

We are physically and mentally shattered.

Such a pity the Euros are this summer, our team really needs a couple of months of a beach and recharging.

Which of our players are going to the Euros?
