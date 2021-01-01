Every player has their limitations, that are offset by their best abilities.



For example, Robertson is not as technically good as TAA but is defensively better

Jota is not as good a finisher as other front three players, but offers a lot of skillful movement

Henderson does not have the passing game of Thiago, but has better physicality.

etc.



The whole point of a team is that, when assembled, the best bits over compensate for the worst. We know that Robertson, in the right moments with the right players is a CL and League winning left back. Jota is new, but already you can see how he fits into the side.



What you appear to be complaining about to me is why every player is not 100 out of 100 in everything they do. You wouldn't criticise Messi for not being a good header of the ball, nor should you criticise the parts of Robertson and Jota that aren't their strengths. You have to look at the whole package and in the case of Robertson at least, he has already proven himself invaluable to the team.