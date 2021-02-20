"Clawback" provisions can be applied to traders at banks: if you are paid a lot of money one year because you have been successful at trading the banks money (or more accurately, money borrowed by the bank), and the following year, you lose money on your trading accounts, the bank can claw back some of the bonus.



If, as some have been claiming all season, the team is playing like crap because there are no fans, then players pay can be adjusted also, to reflect that.



If the players are making 10 million a year because fans in the stadium are contributing to their success, then part of their compensation is owed to the fans.



So instead of the fans in the stadium paying to attend the match, they should be paid to attend the game - or at least, attend for free.



How much should the match-going fans be paid? Ask those who are making the no fans excuse, inside and outside the club, how the team would have done this season with fans in the stadium. The consequent difference in revenue impact is the amount owed to the match-going fans.



Players have avoided accountability this season, due to the excuses that have been constantly trotted out.



Are the legions of Instagram and Twitter followers who swoon at players every utterance, and those who think YNWA means people can fail without consequences, enabling a culture of excuses?



At the end of the day, what is the motivation, if you are paid a base of 10 million regardless of performance, and another 10 million from endorsements?