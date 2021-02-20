« previous next »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:15:11 am
Yet he continues to play him for 90 minutes every game.

Because he does not trust any midfielder not called Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago and Jones.
make 'em pay for their performances

draw up contracts (worldwide) that state if you underperform then you get paid for your performance

yeh i know it's just me being angry and having a bit of a laugh (well we all need cheering up) but it would mean players like gini - who is usually a talented guy with an amazing touch and balance - being paid £10 for yesterday's match and mane about £25

this is how it is without that:

gini's missus 'how'd it go today?'
gini 'i don't know because i was day dreaming most of the game'
gini's missus 'you'll still get paid though?'
gini 'yeh just got the £90,000 cheque through before'
gini's missus 'oh alright - which car shall we use today? the porsche or the ferrari?'

would save the club £££s - and make the players more hungry

if racehorses don't perform then they get put out to pasture - or made into glue

i think it's time to put the sheets around a lot of our underperforming players...

Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:30:32 am
make 'em pay for their performances

draw up contracts (worldwide) that state if you underperform then you get paid for your performance

yeh i know it's just me being angry and having a bit of a laugh (well we all need cheering up) but it would mean players like gini - who is usually a talented guy with an amazing touch and balance - being paid £10 for yesterday's match and mane about £25

this is how it is without that:

gini's missus 'how'd it go today?'
gini 'i don't know because i was day dreaming most of the game'
gini's missus 'you'll still get paid though?'
gini 'yeh just got the £90,000 cheque through before'
gini's missus 'oh alright - which car shall we use today? the porsche or the ferrari?'

would save the club £££s - and make the players more hungry

if racehorses don't perform then they get put out to pasture - or made into glue

i think it's time to put the sheets around a lot of our underperforming players...


Yeah, can understand the sentiment, but how can you tell if someone is underperforming, or just having a bad day? It's a team sport too, so it falls on the collective. A wage cap with an incentive to perform better - like a bonus - would make more sense.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:37:47 am
While a lot of this is true and frustrating, I do think the lack of crowds is an enormous factor in this. The mentality and competitiveness and willingness to fight for everything simply isn't there. I know rival fans would take exception to this, but I do also believe the lack of crowds has affected us more than any other side.
For me, the most annoying thing about yesterday's game wasn't the missed chances but the shocking in-game management. How can professional footballer be so brain dead in the game towards the end. We had plenty of opportunities to keep hold of the ball in the opposition's half around the 90th minute. Salah had the ball near the corner flag and he played a nothing ball into the box and we lost it. And it's not just the players, in the last few seasons, Klopp has used subs at the end to try and protect the lead. I really cannot understand why he didn't use the 3rd sub around the 90th minute mark. At least after VAR ruled the goal out in injury time, we should have got a sub right away to kill some time. And even if Klopp was a bit too engrossed in the game, what were the assistants doing?! Our in-game management was so good in the last couple of years so I really don't know how it's suddenly become so bad.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:05:38 am
Yeah, can understand the sentiment, but how can you tell if someone is underperforming, or just having a bad day? It's a team sport too, so it falls on the collective. A wage cap with an incentive to perform better - like a bonus - would make more sense.

Aye. We need the reintroduction of win bonuses like we had in the 70s & 80s. It helped Keegan get a Ford Capri and paid for Terry Mac's perms. That's the kind of incentive we need to dangle in front of this under performing lot.
Wijnaldum was captain yesterday...

in name only
That was a fucking red card on Jota to ..he should have went down..to honest..like all the other teams do. .. :butt
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:56:09 am
Wijnaldum was captain yesterday...

in name only

What the fuck does this even mean?
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:56:21 am
Was going to do that but decided to put my plums in my George Foreman Grill instead..
;D

Didnt see the game and been thinking about watching a full replay. Decided to do a bare footed exercise class in room full of Lego instead. Now thats out the way I might see if I can find the 1977 cup final on YouTube.
"Clawback" provisions can be applied to traders at banks: if you are paid a lot of money one year because you have been successful at trading the banks money (or more accurately, money borrowed by the bank), and the following year, you lose money on your trading accounts, the bank can claw back some of the bonus. 

If, as some have been claiming all season, the team is playing like crap because there are no fans, then players pay can be adjusted also, to reflect that.

If the players are making 10 million a year because fans in the stadium are contributing to their success, then part of their compensation is owed to the fans.

So instead of the fans in the stadium paying to attend the match, they should be paid to attend the game - or at least, attend for free.

How much should the match-going fans be paid? Ask those who are making the no fans excuse, inside and outside the club,  how the team would have done this season with fans in the stadium. The consequent difference in revenue impact is the amount owed to the match-going fans.

Players have avoided accountability this season, due to the excuses that have been constantly trotted out. 

Are the legions of Instagram and Twitter followers who swoon at players every utterance, and those who think YNWA means people can fail without consequences, enabling a culture of excuses?

At the end of the day, what is the motivation, if you are paid a base of 10 million regardless of performance, and another 10 million from endorsements?
From laugher to nail biter to heartbreaker.

A repeat of last weeks clutch of mediocrity.

Our worst match I've ever seen and I'm an old fucker.

I can't watch this squad anymore.



Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:44:09 am
From laugher to nail biter to heartbreaker.

A repeat of last weeks clutch of mediocrity.

Our worst match I've ever seen and I'm an old fucker.

I can't watch this squad anymore.




Tears of joy and tears of sorrow, we buy love to sell tomorrow
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 11:13:32 am
That was a fucking red card on Jota to ..he should have went down..to honest..like all the other teams do. .. :butt
He did go down, Fernandez pole-axed him - our lad stood up like a man which is very unlike other teams but typical of ours.  Clear that Jurgen demands fair play from our team in the hope that we will be refereed fairly and that we would also be respected.

Shame that really.
I don't think I've ever felt as disappointed with a draw as that. Absolutely heartbreaking, tear-your-hair-out stuff from us once again.

Thiago was our best player and got subbed. I didn't understand that and he looked confused at being hooked. I didn't think Gini was anywhere near as bad as some have posted on here but he still should have gone off before Thiago.

I didn't like seeing Mane's ear to ear grin after missing that chance. Jota showed more endeavour but things just weren't coming off for him. And then there's Bobby. Those three were pretty dire yesterday.
Quote from: Another Red on Today at 12:39:50 pm
I don't think I've ever felt as disappointed with a draw as that. Absolutely heartbreaking, tear-your-hair-out stuff from us once again.


I agree. Pretty gutting. I knew their goal was coming but then we got a major let off with the handball VAR decision, I honestly believed that was our bit of luck for the season moment. And yet somehow we still fucked it up.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:21:29 am
What the fuck does this even mean?

He was a passenger and did not lead the team. That's what "the fuck" it "even" means!
Quote from: Another Red on Today at 12:39:50 pm
I don't think I've ever felt as disappointed with a draw as that. Absolutely heartbreaking, tear-your-hair-out stuff from us once again.

It was one of the hardest draws to take that I can remember. The Goodison derby was probably worse, but this really was one of the toughest for many a year. And the whole thing is really not being helped by having to watch at home every fucking week with no mates about and two small kids knocking around listening to me screaming in rage like a lunatic. Fuck this season.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:09:10 pm
It was one of the hardest draws to take that I can remember. The Goodison derby was probably worse, but this really was one of the toughest for many a year. And the whole thing is really not being helped by having to watch at home every fucking week with no mates about and two small kids knocking around listening to me screaming in rage like a lunatic. Fuck this season.

You should work on controlling your emotions infront of your kids - remember that you are supposed to be a role model for them.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:15:08 am
Don't agree at all.

Even with everything that's happened in this absolutely ridiculous nightmare of a season (and still happening - yeah, I know it's only Nat Phillips who's got injured now, but that genuinely has disrupted us both in defence and midfield when we finally had stability and a bit of momentum), with pretty much everything that can possibly go wrong going wrong, we've still had 4th place well within our reach until today. There is absolutely no way we aren't at least 10-15 points better than this with merely average luck with injuries.

We may not beat City to the title, but United have been blessed with practically no injuries all season and with some mad decisions going their way for much of the season; Chelsea are still Jekyll and Hyde despite ridiculous spending; Leicester have done well by their standards, but they're still looking at what, 70-72 points?

With at least some crowds back in stadiums, our best defenders and midfielders actually playing some of the season, a couple of new signings and probably no Europe to distract, we'll be unrecognisable from the weak rubbish currently being served up. I expect us to finish second, but genuinely think we have a shot at the title again.


I think the same way. Throw in a new defender, midfielder and attacker. Get back VVD, Gomez, Matip (?), Hendo and that is the basis of a decent team. Don't know where we'll end up re-Europe but, assuming we won't make ECL then it takes a degree of pressure off the first half of the season as well.
There is one "but" though for me. The front 3 have been pretty dire (Mo apart, some of the time) and what does that mean ? Is it form or is it they are simply past their peak and are on the downslide. That obviously is the biggie.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:09:10 pm
It was one of the hardest draws to take that I can remember. The Goodison derby was probably worse, but this really was one of the toughest for many a year. And the whole thing is really not being helped by having to watch at home every fucking week with no mates about and two small kids knocking around listening to me screaming in rage like a lunatic. Fuck this season.

We've had two worse just on Saturday 12.30 kick offs this season with Everton and Brighton. It's at least easier to take when it's our own fault, rather than robbed by officials.

Add the Leicester robbery and that's 4 weekends ruined before they've started.

If we never get that time slot again it'll be too soon.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:38 am
Itll be a few months before i get over how incompetent that last ten minutes was
So unprofessional ... such basic shit ... effectively conceded 2 goals in 5 minutes to a group of players that wouldnt get into our U23 team when all they needed to do was kill the game
Nothing to do with injuries or systems - just pure lack of application and choking under the pressure

Nothing as bad since the 3 goals at Bournemouth a few years ago

Just pathetic from all concerned
Next season cant come soon enough

There was a brief spell of about a minute were we looked to be doing the right thing. Passing it around nicely. Then Salah tried to attack and passed the ball to their keeper and after that we never had a sustained spell of possession again. Comms said Klopp was fuming. Not trying to blame Salah as we should be able to lose possession once and not throw the whole game away. Just something I noticed because I genuinely thought, yes, just keep doing this...
Our inability to close out games by either scoring a second or play keep ball / calm when a wee bit of pressure is applied is very frustrating especially when you see what heights we have achieved the past three years plus. Loads of experience in the squad and we gift a goal after getting left off the hook for a disallowed goal that in no way should be disallowed but the rules these days is laughable. How often this season have we showed the frailities you never would expect from CL, World Club and PL Champions? I would love to see a 30 year old Souness walking into the dressing room and calling out several of our stars that seem to be coasting this season. Lets hope its just a hiccup and once things get back to normal so will we but Jurgen will have the microscope out next season as twice bitten players will be gone.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:38 am
Itll be a few months before i get over how incompetent that last ten minutes was
So unprofessional ... such basic shit ... effectively conceded 2 goals in 5 minutes to a group of players that wouldnt get into our U23 team when all they needed to do was kill the game
Nothing to do with injuries or systems - just pure lack of application and choking under the pressure

Nothing as bad since the 3 goals at Bournemouth a few years ago

Just pathetic from all concerned
Next season cant come soon enough

I agree that it was really poor however for me, it is because they are mentally drained after the efforts they have put in over the last few years.

As you say roll on next season I just hope the players get a decent break in the summer.


Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:19:11 pm
I agree that it was really poor however for me, it is because they are mentally drained after the efforts they have put in over the last few years.

As you say roll on next season I just hope the players get a decent break in the summer.

All of them to get small injuries on there first day training with their Countries.

And no,I don't give a flying fuck that they all want to be playing for them and would be gutted.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:56:09 am
Wijnaldum was captain yesterday...

in name only

I said this yesterday and I still feel the same...I think it's a disgrace that we're giving a player who wont sign a contract the armband. Give it to Trent. Give it Ali. Give it Thiago for all I care! But dont give it to someone who's on the verge of leaving who clearly has no motivation other than money. If I see him line up as captain again it'd be absolute disgrace.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:15:00 pm
I said this yesterday and I still feel the same...I think it's a disgrace that we're giving a player who wont sign a contract the armband. Give it to Trent. Give it Ali. Give it Thiago for all I care! But dont give it to someone who's on the verge of leaving who clearly has no motivation other than money. If I see him line up as captain again it'd be absolute disgrace.

Klopp doesn't give a shit about the armband and it means fuck all ultimately. Wijnaldum was one of the voted captains by his team-mates, after henderson,milner and Van Dijk,all who didn't play yesterday.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:46:33 am
Tears of joy and tears of sorrow, we buy love to sell tomorrow

C'mon. Where's the quote from?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:31:19 pm
C'mon. Where's the quote from?

The very aptly named Vanishing Point by New Order.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:29:19 pm
Klopp doesn't give a shit about the armband and it means fuck all ultimately. Wijnaldum was one of the voted captains by his team-mates, after henderson,milner and Van Dijk,all who didn't play yesterday.

It could play a part into why Wijnaldum has started so often when we haven't had the others available.

We play Milner as much as we can, but that's because of the complete lack of leadership on that pitch otherwise without Van Dijk and Henderson. Even Matip would probably be next in line.

Gini might be different in the dressing room, but he's quiet on the pitch both vocally and in terms of his performances.
