PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
Im still baffled how we drew this game... really am. I just dont get how we cant do the simple thing of putting the ball into the back of the net? I mean how many chances did we create and why after all that are we not burying the ball away a lot more?

I would probably say that the first 20 mins or so we absolutely dominated but after that for some strange reason we managed to give up the ball and low and behold we managed to make Newcastle, a team so negative and with little attacking ambition, look dangerous. Long balls from Jonjo xavi Shelvey and we were pegged back... we did compose ourselves and take a strangle hold of the game possession wise but yep the lack of goal taking... utter rubbish.

The subs, I thought James Milner coming on was a good sub, we were in danger of losing control and he brought about a sense of calm in midfield and allowed us to control it a bit more. Thiago going off though, will say that was a mistake as he was very effective today.

I think most of all though, Fabinho in defence... just why, we are basically playing with 1 hand behind our backs by doing this. I dont get the point of having someone like Ben Davies being brought in and hes not making the bench? I mean why by the player in the first place? Just makes no sense really...

All in all though were fucking up our chances of CL football next season and to be honest we only have ourselves to blame these last few months. We have been utter shite, the team has very little conviction and belief in itself and it seems that every game it takes an almighty effort for them to do something and its just far too easy for the opposition to just score/outplay us etc... I do dread the Utd game next week though... who would have thought...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm
Ok enough now

August please

Word.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
This Panda Mick football is fucking awful, cant wait for the real stuff to start up again next season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Dreadful stuff....again.  You've gotta laugh.

Probably the most incredible thing I observed during the game, even more incredible than the amount of gilt edged chances our players missed happened in the final minutes of the game.  Newcastle literally had no desire to go and get the ball from us and only knew to sit in their formation.  The ease with which we were able to pass the ball was so obvious and yet rather than wind down the clock we just gave it to Salah to go and turn the ball over so Newcastle could mount an attack.  This isn't an attack on Salah, but if he considers himself captain material I would like to have seen him put aside his selfish forward's desire to score at every chance and just take the ball to the corner.

I'm not trying to single out Salah here because everyone in the team and on the sideline have a voice, but ultimately this was another perfect example of appalling game management.  I get that maybe we don't have the confidence to pass the ball like past seasons, but at least take it to the corner, win throw-ins and free kicks?  Some times I get the feeling from Klopp that he sees this as "anti football" and stubbornly refuses to win this way, but sometimes when you're desperate you've just gotta win by any means necessary. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
I've decided I dont like Covball, when does football start again? Think we should play our remaining home games in Kirby.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #765 on: Today at 12:08:16 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 08:45:05 pm
Me?

I'm still basking in the CL the year before, and the PL last year.

One shit season is a small price to pay for those.

Peace everyone.

It's only football.

Well said 👍
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #766 on: Today at 12:33:13 am
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
I've decided I dont like Covball, when does football start again? Think we should play our remaining home games in Kirby.

Think we should play them in London.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:48:38 am
Itll be a few months before i get over how incompetent that last ten minutes was
So unprofessional ... such basic shit ... effectively conceded 2 goals in 5 minutes to a group of players that wouldnt get into our U23 team when all they needed to do was kill the game
Nothing to do with injuries or systems - just pure lack of application and choking under the pressure

Nothing as bad since the 3 goals at Bournemouth a few years ago

Just pathetic from all concerned
Next season cant come soon enough
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #768 on: Today at 12:54:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:38 am
Itll be a few months before i get over how incompetent that last ten minutes was
So unprofessional ... such basic shit ... effectively conceded 2 goals in 5 minutes to a group of players that wouldnt get into our U23 team when all they needed to do was kill the game
Nothing to do with injuries or systems - just pure lack of application and choking under the pressure

Nothing as bad since the 3 goals at Bournemouth a few years ago

Just pathetic from all concerned
Next season cant come soon enough

After the West Brom debacle and symptomatic of how we've played this season and our profligacy in front of goal,  conceding was a mere formality and I think everyone knew it was coming
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #769 on: Today at 01:39:51 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
I'm not trying to single out Salah here because everyone in the team and on the sideline have a voice, but ultimately this was another perfect example of appalling game management.  I get that maybe we don't have the confidence to pass the ball like past seasons, but at least take it to the corner, win throw-ins and free kicks?  Some times I get the feeling from Klopp that he sees this as "anti football" and stubbornly refuses to win this way, but sometimes when you're desperate you've just gotta win by any means necessary. 
This is what is surprising - the last 2 years have seen us manage our way through tons of games, esp single goal wins. It was the last facet of our game that we developed. Yet, just like lots of other things, we have forgotten those skills.

Not sure whether it comes down to not wanting to play anti football more the lack of desire and focus to get a result. In the absence of VVD and Hendo we've seen how little responsibility some of these want to take when on the pitch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #770 on: Today at 01:55:26 am
Incredible we finally win the league then its followed by a season that makes you want to not give a shit anymore

It Easily took 10 years off my old mans life and his dad before him. And they saw some good shit

I have to learn from them I think
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #771 on: Today at 03:15:56 am
WHY

did they not just put the ball in the fucking net today? I ask you.


I mean ffs.


Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #772 on: Today at 04:27:30 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:55:26 am
Incredible we finally win the league then its followed by a season that makes you want to not give a shit anymore

It Easily took 10 years off my old mans life and his dad before him. And they saw some good shit

I have to learn from them I think


When you stop giving a shit its time to worry.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #773 on: Today at 05:21:43 am
I think without proper investment in the squad even with VVD and Hendo back and fans in the stands, our ceiling will be 4th at best next year. The team from 2018-2020 has ran its course and needs new blood injected into it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #774 on: Today at 05:40:17 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm

No!  After winning the EPL: Leicester finished 12th; Chelsea finished 10th; Man Utd finished 7th. If you go further back then we finished 5th under Paisley in 1981 after winning the league.
Were they top at Christmas?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #775 on: Today at 05:42:19 am
Quote from: socrates the sophist on Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm
The line was very deep in the last 10 to 15 minutes, that was actually the problem. You don't concede that goal if you play a high line.
The subs though baffled me. I felt the game had Keita all over it. We were killing them between the lines and Keita would have helped add even more directness. Why Milner was the one chosen is beyond me.
Keita wouldn't help. He'd fall over a blade of grass and be off for 6 weeks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #776 on: Today at 06:14:29 am
This match basically reflects our whole season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #777 on: Today at 06:15:08 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:21:43 am
I think without proper investment in the squad even with VVD and Hendo back and fans in the stands, our ceiling will be 4th at best next year. The team from 2018-2020 has ran its course and needs new blood injected into it.

Don't agree at all.

Even with everything that's happened in this absolutely ridiculous nightmare of a season (and still happening - yeah, I know it's only Nat Phillips who's got injured now, but that genuinely has disrupted us both in defence and midfield when we finally had stability and a bit of momentum), with pretty much everything that can possibly go wrong going wrong, we've still had 4th place well within our reach until today. There is absolutely no way we aren't at least 10-15 points better than this with merely average luck with injuries.

We may not beat City to the title, but United have been blessed with practically no injuries all season and with some mad decisions going their way for much of the season; Chelsea are still Jekyll and Hyde despite ridiculous spending; Leicester have done well by their standards, but they're still looking at what, 70-72 points?

With at least some crowds back in stadiums, our best defenders and midfielders actually playing some of the season, a couple of new signings and probably no Europe to distract, we'll be unrecognisable from the weak rubbish currently being served up. I expect us to finish second, but genuinely think we have a shot at the title again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #778 on: Today at 06:38:53 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:15:08 am
Don't agree at all.

Even with everything that's happened in this absolutely ridiculous nightmare of a season (and still happening - yeah, I know it's only Nat Phillips who's got injured now, but that genuinely has disrupted us both in defence and midfield when we finally had stability and a bit of momentum), with pretty much everything that can possibly go wrong going wrong, we've still had 4th place well within our reach until today. There is absolutely no way we aren't at least 10-15 points better than this with merely average luck with injuries.

We may not beat City to the title, but United have been blessed with practically no injuries all season and with some mad decisions going their way for much of the season; Chelsea are still Jekyll and Hyde despite ridiculous spending; Leicester have done well by their standards, but they're still looking at what, 70-72 points?

With at least some crowds back in stadiums, our best defenders and midfielders actually playing some of the season, a couple of new signings and probably no Europe to distract, we'll be unrecognisable from the weak rubbish currently being served up. I expect us to finish second, but genuinely think we have a shot at the title again.
If our CBs come back as good as they were (is this possible with the injuries they've had?). If we have no Europa league distraction. If we get rid of players that aren't doing it (injuries Ox Keita)and bring in some reliable players that we can use week in week out if needed I can see us winning the Premiership again. But the CBs being as good as they can be will be the key.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #779 on: Today at 06:56:38 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:38:53 am
If our CBs come back as good as they were (is this possible with the injuries they've had?). If we have no Europa league distraction. If we get rid of players that aren't doing it (injuries Ox Keita)and bring in some reliable players that we can use week in week out if needed I can see us winning the Premiership again. But the CBs being as good as they can be will be the key.

Yeah that's all fair. And with Gomez especially, I'd be concerned about needing a good while to get up to speed. I hardly feel we're favourites to win the title next season or anything though - just thought the line of thinking that '4th is our ceiling' is nonsense. Because it's been going on for so long (and is still going on) people can easily forget how destroyed this season is by injuries. Even now, new injuries are forcing us into again using Fabinho in defence when it's been painfully obvious recently that he's the only thing that holds our midfield together.

On the point of squad turnover, I do think there will be signings and I believe that - especially if there's no Europe - we'll start biting the bullet on certain squad players (Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, other spare parts on loan like Minamino, Wilson and Grujic) and accept whatever fees we can get to trim the squad and wage bill.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #780 on: Today at 07:01:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:38 am
Itll be a few months before i get over how incompetent that last ten minutes was
So unprofessional ... such basic shit ... effectively conceded 2 goals in 5 minutes to a group of players that wouldnt get into our U23 team when all they needed to do was kill the game
Nothing to do with injuries or systems - just pure lack of application and choking under the pressure
There is a massive loss of bottle being seen lately. We need to recover it before next week.

Nothing as bad since the 3 goals at Bournemouth a few years ago

Just pathetic from all concerned
Next season cant come soon enough
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #781 on: Today at 07:02:11 am
There is a massive loss of bottle being seen here.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #782 on: Today at 07:21:08 am
The mentality of the players is so weird this season. Yesterday we appealed for a corner louder than anything I've heard us appeal for this season. Handball in the box, nothing really, Jota getting assaulted, nothing from his team mates. Van Dijk had his season ended, maybe career who knows...and as players we just did nothing. Let's crowd the referee, let's hold opposition players to account, let's challenge them.  We are just so weak from where we were a couple of years ago, everything is half hearted or half arsed. The amount of times we sloppily give the ball away is staggering, the casual nature of our finishing, not being able to clear our lines. Panicking and kicking it 10 yards away from our 18 yard box. It's like our nerves are shot.

So many times we had opportunities to keep the ball but mane and salah try to dribble past somebody and inevitably lose the ball and the other team are right back on us again. Or bobby needs to pass the ball a few yards and guaranteed he will misplace it with the most nonchalant pass in the world. These are things which happen every single game multiple times yet they shouldn't be but we still keep doing them and it's like all the players are oblivious to it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #783 on: Today at 07:37:47 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:21:08 am
The mentality of the players is so weird this season. Yesterday we appealed for a corner louder than anything I've heard us appeal for this season. Handball in the box, nothing really, Jota getting assaulted, nothing from his team mates. Van Dijk had his season ended, maybe career who knows...and as players we just did nothing. Let's crowd the referee, let's hold opposition players to account, let's challenge them.  We are just so weak from where we were a couple of years ago, everything is half hearted or half arsed. The amount of times we sloppily give the ball away is staggering, the casual nature of our finishing, not being able to clear our lines. Panicking and kicking it 10 yards away from our 18 yard box. It's like our nerves are shot.

So many times we had opportunities to keep the ball but mane and salah try to dribble past somebody and inevitably lose the ball and the other team are right back on us again. Or bobby needs to pass the ball a few yards and guaranteed he will misplace it with the most nonchalant pass in the world. These are things which happen every single game multiple times yet they shouldn't be but we still keep doing them and it's like all the players are oblivious to it.

While a lot of this is true and frustrating, I do think the lack of crowds is an enormous factor in this. The mentality and competitiveness and willingness to fight for everything simply isn't there. I know rival fans would take exception to this, but I do also believe the lack of crowds has affected us more than any other side.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #784 on: Today at 07:40:41 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:21:08 am
Or bobby needs to pass the ball a few yards and guaranteed he will misplace it with the most nonchalant pass in the world.

This is one of the most obvious things to me next to the shite finishing. It's not just Bobby either, every game there's countless easy passes which we fuck up, after everyone is flooding forward which gives the opposition chance to counter. It's part of the reason it's so easy to chip one in behind our defence, because full backs and midfield have progressed ahead of the ball not expecting a team mate to fuck up  a simple five yard pass.

I'm talking the type of passing mistakes you expect to see once a game maybe from a whole team combined, yet individuals are doing it multiple times a game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #785 on: Today at 08:19:14 am
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:40:41 am
This is one of the most obvious things to me next to the shite finishing. It's not just Bobby either, every game there's countless easy passes which we fuck up, after everyone is flooding forward which gives the opposition chance to counter. It's part of the reason it's so easy to chip one in behind our defence, because full backs and midfield have progressed ahead of the ball not expecting a team mate to fuck up  a simple five yard pass.

I'm talking the type of passing mistakes you expect to see once a game maybe from a whole team combined, yet individuals are doing it multiple times a game.

Couldn't agree more. Its infuriating. These guys are paid £200k a week and can no longer do the basics.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'
Reply #786 on: Today at 08:28:54 am
Watching the game on motd replay this morning and its easier to score some of the chances missed. 
