Im still baffled how we drew this game... really am. I just dont get how we cant do the simple thing of putting the ball into the back of the net? I mean how many chances did we create and why after all that are we not burying the ball away a lot more?



I would probably say that the first 20 mins or so we absolutely dominated but after that for some strange reason we managed to give up the ball and low and behold we managed to make Newcastle, a team so negative and with little attacking ambition, look dangerous. Long balls from Jonjo xavi Shelvey and we were pegged back... we did compose ourselves and take a strangle hold of the game possession wise but yep the lack of goal taking... utter rubbish.



The subs, I thought James Milner coming on was a good sub, we were in danger of losing control and he brought about a sense of calm in midfield and allowed us to control it a bit more. Thiago going off though, will say that was a mistake as he was very effective today.



I think most of all though, Fabinho in defence... just why, we are basically playing with 1 hand behind our backs by doing this. I dont get the point of having someone like Ben Davies being brought in and hes not making the bench? I mean why by the player in the first place? Just makes no sense really...



All in all though were fucking up our chances of CL football next season and to be honest we only have ourselves to blame these last few months. We have been utter shite, the team has very little conviction and belief in itself and it seems that every game it takes an almighty effort for them to do something and its just far too easy for the opposition to just score/outplay us etc... I do dread the Utd game next week though... who would have thought...