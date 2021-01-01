« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'

Reply #760
Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
Im still baffled how we drew this game... really am. I just dont get how we cant do the simple thing of putting the ball into the back of the net? I mean how many chances did we create and why after all that are we not burying the ball away a lot more?

I would probably say that the first 20 mins or so we absolutely dominated but after that for some strange reason we managed to give up the ball and low and behold we managed to make Newcastle, a team so negative and with little attacking ambition, look dangerous. Long balls from Jonjo xavi Shelvey and we were pegged back... we did compose ourselves and take a strangle hold of the game possession wise but yep the lack of goal taking... utter rubbish.

The subs, I thought James Milner coming on was a good sub, we were in danger of losing control and he brought about a sense of calm in midfield and allowed us to control it a bit more. Thiago going off though, will say that was a mistake as he was very effective today.

I think most of all though, Fabinho in defence... just why, we are basically playing with 1 hand behind our backs by doing this. I dont get the point of having someone like Ben Davies being brought in and hes not making the bench? I mean why by the player in the first place? Just makes no sense really...

All in all though were fucking up our chances of CL football next season and to be honest we only have ourselves to blame these last few months. We have been utter shite, the team has very little conviction and belief in itself and it seems that every game it takes an almighty effort for them to do something and its just far too easy for the opposition to just score/outplay us etc... I do dread the Utd game next week though... who would have thought...
Reply #761
Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
Reply #762
Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
This Panda Mick football is fucking awful, cant wait for the real stuff to start up again next season.
Reply #763
Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Dreadful stuff....again.  You've gotta laugh.

Probably the most incredible thing I observed during the game, even more incredible than the amount of gilt edged chances our players missed happened in the final minutes of the game.  Newcastle literally had no desire to go and get the ball from us and only knew to sit in their formation.  The ease with which we were able to pass the ball was so obvious and yet rather than wind down the clock we just gave it to Salah to go and turn the ball over so Newcastle could mount an attack.  This isn't an attack on Salah, but if he considers himself captain material I would like to have seen him put aside his selfish forward's desire to score at every chance and just take the ball to the corner.

I'm not trying to single out Salah here because everyone in the team and on the sideline have a voice, but ultimately this was another perfect example of appalling game management.  I get that maybe we don't have the confidence to pass the ball like past seasons, but at least take it to the corner, win throw-ins and free kicks?  Some times I get the feeling from Klopp that he sees this as "anti football" and stubbornly refuses to win this way, but sometimes when you're desperate you've just gotta win by any means necessary. 
Reply #764
Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
I've decided I dont like Covball, when does football start again? Think we should play our remaining home games in Kirby.
Reply #765
Today at 12:08:16 am
Reply #766
Today at 12:33:13 am
Think we should play our remaining home games in Kirby.

Think we should play them in London.

Think we should play them in London.
