I have never seen an entire football season as shit as this. Lockdown football is shite.



Yep, it's horrible as I think everyone's known since the start. I reckon loads probably predicted a drop this season, though how significant I'm not sure. I actually expected us to go trophy-less this season as it was always going to be horrible without fans, and hitting 90 odd points again would have been close to impossible. I don't think anyone expected this, like.The big problem is how it effects us going forward. Going back a few months, after all the injuries/VAR shite, I'd have still been happy with a comfy Champions League spot, probably even when we were top of the league. Second half of the season was always going to be a twat. Now that's looking unlikely it just makes a season that's been hard to take so much more bitter. I'm still massively looking forward to the return of fans, hopefully from August, but if we start next season in a similar vein to how we've ended this and don't have the Champions League matches to look forward too, then enthusiasm won't have been as low for a good few years.The rebuild to take the side forward begins in the summer. A few important additions needed, and goodbye to a few loyal and excellent servants to the club. If we get the incomings right as we so often have in recent years, I've no doubt that it'll revitalise a few massively underperforming players currently in the squad.