Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Newcastle Mo 3 Willock 90+5'  (Read 12374 times)

I have never seen an entire football season as shit as this. Lockdown football is shite.

Yep, it's horrible as I think everyone's known since the start. I reckon loads probably predicted a drop this season, though how significant I'm not sure. I actually expected us to go trophy-less this season as it was always going to be horrible without fans, and hitting 90 odd points again would have been close to impossible. I don't think anyone expected this, like.

The big problem is how it effects us going forward. Going back a few months, after all the injuries/VAR shite, I'd have still been happy with a comfy Champions League spot, probably even when we were top of the league. Second half of the season was always going to be a twat. Now that's looking unlikely it just makes a season that's been hard to take so much more bitter. I'm still massively looking forward to the return of fans, hopefully from August, but if we start next season in a similar vein to how we've ended this and don't have the Champions League matches to look forward too, then enthusiasm won't have been as low for a good few years.

The rebuild to take the side forward begins in the summer. A few important additions needed, and goodbye to a few loyal and excellent servants to the club. If we get the incomings right as we so often have in recent years, I've no doubt that it'll revitalise a few massively underperforming players currently in the squad.
2nd in the league on xG
2nd last on xGa.

That and the eye test says THE major problem is finishing.

Last year that game ended 4-0.
94th minute defending a priceless lead after a massive letoff and this is how our players positioned themselves. Why the fuck is Jones this high up the field, who is Milner and Gini marking and why is our defense not few yards behind to make sure that we're not fucked if we don't win the first ball.

Awful finishing aside, Klopp has stuck with the suicidal Highline without any of the tools that make it work (pacey CBs and a midfield who actually press) this season and it has massively cost us a lot, yes we should have been out of sight, but we should have also played out the game and managed to win it 1-0 without any issues. I am not going to mention the subs that always make us weaker and some players no matter how bad or invisible they are, never get subbed to the detriment of the team.
Madness the whole team should have been back apart from.say mo
I felt worse than the Aston Villa game. The game slowly faded away after a lively start, you could see the game slipping away after the misses in the first half. If with that much space being given by Steve Bruce's negative setup, yet we still couldn't capitalize on it, something's really wrong with this group.

I really feel for Klopp, it hurts to watch the man's reaction to what was happening on the pitch.

It hurts to watch his reactions, team selection, substitutions, playing Wijnaldum every single game, playing with so slow Milner in the finish.
All of this even missed chaces is result of Klopp's work, his trainings...  I hope he will learn from his mistakes, but I am not sure....
2nd in the league on xG
2nd last on xGa.

That and the eye test says THE major problem is finishing.

Last year that game ended 4-0.
4 goals (1 penalty) from 146 shots on goal at home in 2021 agrees with that. 
Most of them couldn't hit a barn door at the moment......assuming they had one to shoot at.

We are like a very expensive Brighton outfit.
Yep, it's horrible as I think everyone's known since the start. I reckon loads probably predicted a drop this season, though how significant I'm not sure. I actually expected us to go trophy-less this season as it was always going to be horrible without fans, and hitting 90 odd points again would have been close to impossible. I don't think anyone expected this, like.

The big problem is how it effects us going forward. Going back a few months, after all the injuries/VAR shite, I'd have still been happy with a comfy Champions League spot, probably even when we were top of the league. Second half of the season was always going to be a twat. Now that's looking unlikely it just makes a season that's been hard to take so much more bitter. I'm still massively looking forward to the return of fans, hopefully from August, but if we start next season in a similar vein to how we've ended this and don't have the Champions League matches to look forward too, then enthusiasm won't have been as low for a good few years.

The rebuild to take the side forward begins in the summer. A few important additions needed, and goodbye to a few loyal and excellent servants to the club. If we get the incomings right as we so often have in recent years, I've no doubt that it'll revitalise a few massively underperforming players currently in the squad.

Jurgen and Hendo's comments this week are all about how much they miss the fans at the ground and the struggle it's been without them and they need the atmosphere etc. The fans are as demoralised as the players by this season, especially after the shit show of this week.

Jurgen had to really work hard to build that atmosphere up. I remember when he took over he commented how defeated the fans were. It was a two way street between the players and the fans. The players really need to be at it in August, so we're not going into that season like we did 15/16. Our last home game of 14/15 we were played off the park by Palace. Hopefully we can at least finish strong there this time.
Klopp was pissed off but also down. Looks like some home truths were delivered to the players and it felt like they have written things off for now.
Jurgen and Hendo's comments this week are all about how much they miss the fans at the ground and the struggle it's been without them and they need the atmosphere etc. The fans are as demoralised as the players by this season, especially after the shit show of this week.

Jurgen had to really work hard to build that atmosphere up. I remember when he took over he commented how defeated the fans were. It was a two way street between the players and the fans. The players really need to be at it in August, so we're not going into that season like we did 15/16. Our last home game of 14/15 we were played off the park by Palace. Hopefully we can at least finish strong there this time.

This. I remember Klopp noting it several times. I don't think it was through lack of passion on the fans part, it's always been there, but around that time the atmosphere was particularly grim, and defeated was the right word. I'm not sure whether it was the hangover of everything that had happened with H+G, or due to how disappointing the first half of the 2010s were on the pitch. Maybe it was coming so close under Rodgers when not even we expected it, then produced a following season which rivalled this season in terms of shitness. Mind you, I've been pining for something like that recently  ;D - As I say though, we just went backwards, and I suppose that's what ultimately lead us to Klopp.

No excuses from either party. Players and fans alike have to 'turn up' next season.
Why are we so crap at defending?   

It was even the case at the start of the season when VVD was playing?

So fed up - its like Groundhog Day over and over.

Maybe try and drop the line back a bit - we wont win anything if we keep defending this way as any team will rip through you. Its like weve gone back to when Klopp first came.

Just fed up with it all now - the whole football thing is annoying me
We actually have turned it around a bit. Our approach play is better and we are creating chances. But we gave ourselves far too much to do and our front line have let us down.

Nothing to say with some squad turnover that we cannot get better next season.
we need fresh faces next season... at least two new attacking young players..and a midfield revamp...

huge summer ahead.
They finally got us back for the 4 3 games  :butt
