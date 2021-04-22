« on: Today at 11:35:55 am »
Well well well, what a week its been! With the Super League debacle somewhat behind us we can concentrate on the footy again. The Leeds game was pretty much in keeping with how this season has been for us, play well in patches, miss chances, look tired, play shite and then concede. Its not been a good season for us, no denying that, but, we have a chance to get back in to the top 4. West Ham have injuries and respectfully, not the best squad going, Chelsea have a hectic schedule and Leicester have a nightmare run in. We can still make the top 4 but we really need to keep winning. Time will tell whether the Leeds result was a good one or not but with West Ham playing Chelsea straight after our game its massively important we get the job done against Mr. Potato Heads somewhat rejuvenated Necastle side. Their main threat will come from the very tricky Alain Saint-Maximin and well also have to keep a close eye on soon to be Liverpool player Miguel Almiron (if you follow the transfer thread youll know what I mean).
Injury news.
Curtis Jones and Nat Phillips could be back for this depending on how they fare in tomorrows session. The rest, as we know are long term casualties.
Newcastle will be without captain Jamal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar. According to Bruce, Saint Maximin is a doubt with a swollen ankle but we know hell be in their starting lineup come Saturday lunch-time.
Reverse fixture
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
Possible starting XI for us.
Ali
Trent
Kabak
Phillips
Robbo
Fab
Thiago
Gini/Naby
Sadio
Bobby/Jota
Mo
Questions...
Do we need Gini for this?
Time for Naby to come back in?
Will we ever see Davies?
Over to you Rawkites.
