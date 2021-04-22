« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Newcastle Mo 3
« on: Today at 11:35:55 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 22, 2021, 08:12:37 pm

Well well well, what a week its been! With the Super League debacle somewhat behind us we can concentrate on the footy again. The Leeds game was pretty much in keeping with how this season has been for us, play well in patches, miss chances, look tired, play shite and then concede. Its not been a good season for us, no denying that, but, we have a chance to get back in to the top 4. West Ham have injuries and respectfully, not the best squad going, Chelsea have a hectic schedule and Leicester have a nightmare run in. We can still make the top 4 but we really need to keep winning. Time will tell whether the Leeds result was a good one or not but with West Ham playing Chelsea straight after our game its massively important we get the job done against Mr. Potato Heads somewhat rejuvenated Necastle side. Their main threat will come from the very tricky Alain Saint-Maximin and well also have to keep a close eye on soon to be Liverpool player Miguel Almiron (if you follow the transfer thread youll know what I mean).

Injury news.
Curtis Jones and Nat Phillips could be back for this depending on how they fare in tomorrows session. The rest, as we know are long term casualties.

Newcastle will be without captain Jamal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar. According to Bruce, Saint Maximin is a doubt with a swollen ankle but we know hell be in their starting lineup come Saturday lunch-time.

Reverse fixture
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

Possible starting XI for us.

Ali
Trent
Kabak
Phillips
Robbo
Fab
Thiago
Gini/Naby
Sadio
Bobby/Jota
Mo

Questions...
Do we need Gini for this?
Time for Naby to come back in?
Will we ever see Davies?

Over to you Rawkites.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:17 pm by TepidT2O »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »

« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:22 am »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Take it away, Chopps.  ;D

Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:55:59 am
Meatpie sausage roll
Come on Liverpool giz a goal


2-4-6 and a quarter
who are we about to slaughter
Neeeeeew-castle



Give me an E.......
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:53 pm »
To the sounds of Take me out by Franz Ferdinand the players make their entrance onto the hallowed turf. Banners and flags back on the Kop and its a beautiful sunny day on Merseyside. The reds know a win puts them back in the top 4 and with Chelsea and West Ham going head to head later, surely no further motivation is necessary. Come on the Reds.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm »
And were off with the reds attacking the Annie Road. Mariner reffing.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:33:26 pm »
2 decent spell of possession comes to nothing. Newcastle try and break but the pass is overhit.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Wow.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:34:20 pm »
1-0 Reds. Mo. Ball into the box not cleared and he swivels and smashes it home on the half volley.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:34:33 pm »
Get in Mo
