Happy city won, they deserve it after saving football this week. Thank you sheikh mansoor
The more it happens the more it will be questioned, so I don't mind City winning everything domestically for now.
Just googled it, apparently the League Cup winners don't get in the Europa anymore, they only get a play-off to join the Conference. What an incentive.
it wont, people dont care. The league doesnt care, the majority of fans dont care, the media doesnt care.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Who is the idiot that decided to employ Micah Richards?
people like big dick nick.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Not being in Europe will be terrible for lfc ..if ask me
Yep. That currently now goes to 6th place in the league (it will go down to 7th after the FA cup final assuming Chelsea and Leicester finish 5th or above)We need to avoid that competition at all costs
We'll see.
We need to avoid that competition at all costs
Thought this conference league was a joke until I googled it. What a ridiculous idea, hope we can avoid it for as long we exist. The winners prize is a spot in the Europa League the following season, ugh
Not being in the champions League is terrible for LFCNot being in the Europa league is bad for LFC (but won't be all that arsed)Not being in the Europa conference league is the top priority whats this Europa conference stuff?
