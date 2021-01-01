« previous next »
Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April

John C

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #440 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:24:44 pm
Happy city won, they deserve it after saving football this week.
Thank you sheikh mansoor
hahahahahahaha
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:22:35 pm
The more it happens the more it will be questioned, so I don't mind City winning everything domestically for now.

it wont, people dont care. The league doesnt care, the majority of fans dont care, the media doesnt care.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

67CherryRed

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:41:59 pm
Just googled it, apparently the League Cup winners don't get in the Europa anymore, they only get a play-off to join the Conference. What an incentive.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #443 on: Today at 06:43:45 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:41:59 pm
Just googled it, apparently the League Cup winners don't get in the Europa anymore, they only get a play-off to join the Conference. What an incentive.

This has just about killed off this trophy. Most don't take it seriously anyway, now its completely dead.
Ray K

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:43:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:24:44 pm
Happy city won, they deserve it after saving football this week.
Thank you sheikh mansoor
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Caligula?

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #445 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm
Who is the idiot that decided to employ Micah Richards?
J_Kopite

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #446 on: Today at 06:46:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:39:33 pm
it wont, people dont care. The league doesnt care, the majority of fans dont care, the media doesnt care.

 

We'll see.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #447 on: Today at 06:48:21 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:46:27 pm
Who is the idiot that decided to employ Micah Richards?

Everyone.
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #448 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:41:59 pm
Just googled it, apparently the League Cup winners don't get in the Europa anymore, they only get a play-off to join the Conference. What an incentive.

Yep. That currently now goes to 6th place in the league (it will go down to 7th after the FA cup final assuming Chelsea and Leicester finish 5th or above)

We need to avoid that competition at all costs
Ray K

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #449 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm


Mourinho-esque from Ryan Mason. Having to break out the 2nd decimal place for Spurs is just *chefs kiss*
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

johnj147

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #450 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm
Not being in Europe will be terrible for lfc ..if ask me
Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #451 on: Today at 06:54:08 pm
Oh shut up Micah!  "Takes this competition seriously."  His 4th string is enough to outdo everyone else.  Their squad is ridiculous.  He's never put out a 'weak' team in this cup.  Weak would be under 23s and players who's names you've never heard.  He's got 3 first teams. ffs .  Shut up Sky!
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #452 on: Today at 06:55:01 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 06:51:38 pm
Not being in Europe will be terrible for lfc ..if ask me

Not being in the champions League is terrible for LFC
Not being in the Europa league is bad for LFC (but won't be all that arsed)
Not being in the Europa conference league is the top priority
Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #453 on: Today at 06:56:08 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:48:53 pm
Yep. That currently now goes to 6th place in the league (it will go down to 7th after the FA cup final assuming Chelsea and Leicester finish 5th or above)

We need to avoid that competition at all costs


I wonder if there's a situation where you can pass your place on if you don't want to enter?
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Dim Glas

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #454 on: Today at 06:56:39 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:46:29 pm
We'll see.

what in the past few years has made you think anything will change anytime soon?

Beyond a few fans of of a couple other clubs who have some sense of morals, and one or two print journalists with zero influence - NO ONE CARES. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:00:56 pm
In the same way it was 'welcomed' when we made our title challenge in 2019-20 after City's 2, the football controllers will want a United, Chelsea or Liverpool win next year (in that order), to keep the interest up in its 'product'.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

I've been a good boy.

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm
Thought this conference league was a joke until I googled it. What a ridiculous idea, hope we can avoid it for as long we exist. The winners prize is a spot in the Europa League the following season, ugh
67CherryRed

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:05:30 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:48:53 pm
We need to avoid that competition at all costs
UEFA would love it though, imagine the publicity it would bring to their new competition.

I could even see them punishing the other 5 by banning them from europe, and punishing us by making us compete.
OOS

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:05:38 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:01:33 pm
Thought this conference league was a joke until I googled it. What a ridiculous idea, hope we can avoid it for as long we exist. The winners prize is a spot in the Europa League the following season, ugh

If this is peoples attitudes towards it  ... might be easier to get a ticket next season. Hope we qualify for it now.  :)
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:06:16 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:01:33 pm
Thought this conference league was a joke until I googled it. What a ridiculous idea, hope we can avoid it for as long we exist. The winners prize is a spot in the Europa League the following season, ugh

They might as well have brought the CWCup back that they got rid of not that long ago.  More incentive to with the FA Cup as well.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

johnj147

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:55:01 pm
Not being in the champions League is terrible for LFC
Not being in the Europa league is bad for LFC (but won't be all that arsed)
Not being in the Europa conference league is the top priority whats  this Europa conference stuff?
Pistolero

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:11:44 pm
Villa 1 nil up...penalty...cnuts
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

gazzalfc

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #462 on: Today at 07:12:22 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:01:33 pm
Thought this conference league was a joke until I googled it. What a ridiculous idea, hope we can avoid it for as long we exist. The winners prize is a spot in the Europa League the following season, ugh

For countries that never get European football or always come bottom of group stages it's great. England Spain, france and Germany only get one spot each. The eastern bloc get near 4 places.

For us it's shite because we'd end up going on massive euro aways for no upside.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League/League Cup fixtures 23rd-26th April
Reply #463 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm
Be some amazing trips in there, I'm all for it and our subs would probably go most of the way even if the manager hates most of em!
