I will eat my own shit if city win this...
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Cant wait for Dermots mental gymnastics on why the red card was the correct decision
We maybe finishing poorly this season, but at least we aren't Brighton. Holy shit.
people like big dick nick.
It's not a penalty. He doesn't move his arm towards the ball. It hit him on the top of the arm. End.
I admire (maybe despair at!) some of you and your ability to want to watch any kind of football at the moment.
Looks like another season of Dycheball in the Premier league, I kind of hope we do get kicked out of the league now 😩
Fernandes is unbelievably overrated
If you can choose when and where to love football its you admire my friend Believe me I wish I could clock off
Win lose or draw United are going to finish second. Better than us, but nothing to shout about. I hope they lose because thats always nice to see but not going to lose any sleep over the result.
Cheating peoples hero with 10 rolls
