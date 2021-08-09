« previous next »
Author Topic: The Most Dangerous Man in America

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #80 on: August 9, 2021, 05:06:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  9, 2021, 04:53:07 pm
After swallowing every bit of Hungarian baby batter on offer & shouting loudly how they're not a repressive Gov,his interviews then got massively censored for attacking China ;D

 8)

Tuckaren is going to pitch a fit about that, unless he was paid enough to keep the gaping maw shut...
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #81 on: August 9, 2021, 10:30:29 pm
Feel this dangerous cretin has started to buy into his own hype machine.  Seems to be drunk on his on perceived power and influence.  Probably fancies himself some kind of kingmaker.

It's disgusting how powerful people have increasingly allowed lunatics like Carlson and Trump to run rampant because it suits their purposes (and their bank balance). Not a single fuck given for the long term damage that they know this is doing to the very fabric of society, perhaps even western civilisation itself.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #82 on: August 14, 2021, 09:08:32 pm
TheWrap
Tucker Carlson Insists There Are 'Non-White People Cheering the Extinction of White People' (Video)
Alex Noble  1 hr ago

Tucker Carlson has, apparently, not known peace since the U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that the population is diversifying. He's theorizing that Democrats are not only behind the country's changing demographics but that non-white people are celebrating the decline of the white race.

The Fox News fixture said he's "pointing out the obvious" by saying "Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage."

"They said we were espousing something called the great replacement theory, a well-known racist fantasy," he said mockingly. "Right. In other words, 'Shut up.'"

"As leading Democrats put it again and again, 'Who cares? Fewer white people in America is a great thing and we should celebrate,'" Carlson continued.

He then rolled clips of Bakari Sellers and Ana Navarro discussing the census data on CNN.

In one clip, Navarro tells CNN's Don Lemon about a recent trip to the White House: "Guess who's got Stephen Miller's old office. Her name is Susan Rice. And she's one of us. And guess who is in Ivanka Trump's old office? Julie Rodriguez, she is César Chavez's granddaughter."

"Did you hear that?" an awe-struck Carlson said. "'Her name is Susan Rice, she's one of us.' Meaning she's a Democrat? No. It means she's not white. 'Us' is the non-white people cheering the extinction of white people. That was on television. Think about that. It's hard to think about because it's that evil."

He went on to cite a tweet from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin describing the data as "fabulous news," and saying, "Now we need to prevent minority white rule."

Carlson already peddled the racist "replacement theory" in the not-so-distant past. On Wednesday, he appeared on "Fox and Friends" to suggest that the Biden administration is "bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose" to sway the outcome of elections.

He made similar comments back in April, which led the head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, to call for his firing for giving credence to the "antisemitic, racist, and toxic" conspiracy theory.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/tucker-carlson-insists-there-are-non-white-people-cheering-the-extinction-of-white-people-video/ar-AANk947?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #83 on: August 14, 2021, 11:48:43 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 14, 2021, 09:08:32 pm
TheWrap
Tucker Carlson Insists There Are 'Non-White People Cheering the Extinction of White People' (Video)
Alex Noble  1 hr ago

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/tucker-carlson-insists-there-are-non-white-people-cheering-the-extinction-of-white-people-video/ar-AANk947?li=BBnb7Kz

I read that as 'Minority groups want Ticker Carlson Dead'

Maybe he's not reading the room.

PS - The USA was also formed after one of the most successful 'Replacements' in modern history.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #84 on: August 22, 2021, 04:51:31 pm
Salon
The dark history of the "Great Replacement": Tucker Carlson's racist fantasy has deep roots
Paul Rosenberg  23 hrs ago

In April of this year, Tucker Carlson got into hot water after offering an impassioned expression of the white nationalist conspiracy theory known as the "Great Replacement" during a monologue on his Fox News prime-time show. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote to Fox News in response, citing just a small fragment of Carlson's long racist record, and noting that "Carlson has suggested that the very idea of white supremacy in the U.S. is a hoax." Greenblatt concluded, "Carlson's full-on embrace of the white supremacist replacement theory ... and his repeated allusions to racist themes in past segments are a bridge too far. Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go." 

Predictably enough, Fox News and its ownership refused to take this seriously. Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch responded by falsely claiming that "Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory." But the only evidence he offered didn't sound like rejection, only an attempt to sanitize Carlson's remarks through denial and reframing: "As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: 'White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'"

It's worth looking back at that episode now for several reasons. First, Carlson has again been pushing "Great Replacement" discourse more recently, this time by attacking the idea of bringing Afghan refugees to the U.S. in the wake of the Taliban's lightning conquest of that country. Second, because Fox News' defense of Carlson has only supported the spread of this racist conspiracy theory. Third, because that theory has a bloody record of inspiring mass murder  not incidentally, but as a logical consequence of its central argument.

"The great replacement is very simple," its originator, French conspiracy theorist Renaud Camus, has said. "You have one people, and in the space of a generation you have a different people." In this formulation, immigration is equated with genocide, which logically requires or demands genocidal violence in response.

And then there's the final reason: Because the "Great Replacement" and a family of similar, almost interchangeable conspiracy theories  claiming that Western culture and civilization are being destroyed by immigration, which is permitted or enabled by weak or malicious cosmopolitan elites, often though not always identified as Jewish  effectively defines a radical shift in conservative ideology over the last few years. Indeed, one could almost call it a great replacement of previous conservative thought.

Here's a key portion of what Carlson said in April:

Now I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term "replacement," if you suggest the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that's what's happening, actually. Let's just say it! That's true.

Renaud Camus could not have said it better. That was no rejection of the theory; if anything, it was an overt embrace. As conservative Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson noted, "Nearly every phrase of Carlson's statement is the euphemistic expression of white-supremacist replacement doctrine." It was, Gerson wrote, "what modern, poll-tested, shrink-wrapped, mass-marketed racism looks like."

In fact, it's much more than that. For two decades Republicans have been screaming about organized voter fraud, while never producing any evidence. So here is a new and much darker conspiracy theory, so sweeping that it does not rely on hard evidence, but has even more sinister implications.

This past week, Carlson helped spearhead right-wing opposition to welcoming Afghan refugees who aided the 20-year U.S. war effort. He understood that argument was a tough sell and framed it around a familiar trope, telling his millions of viewers they were being manipulated by unnamed conspiratorial elites:

You should be happy you live in a country where your neighbors love children and dogs and want to help refugees. We are a generous and empathetic people and we can be proud. Unfortunately, there are many in our ruling class who are anxious to take advantage of our best qualities. They see our decency and weakness and they exploit those things and they do it relentlessly. "Let's try to save our loyal Afghan interpreters," we tell them. "Perfect," they think. "We'll open the borders and change the demographic balance of the country."

There is no evidence for this, of course. It's pure paranoid fantasy  but not Carlson's alone. He's only a transmitter of extremist views into the mainstream. A key source for these views is the notorious 1973 novel "The Camp of the Saints" by French right-wing author Jean Raspail, which argued that mass migration is an invasion that will eventually destroy Western culture and replace Western populations, that Western political elites lack the moral strength to defend their civilization and therefore that the invaders must be physically removed or destroyed. When I interviewed retired intelligence analyst James Scaminaci III last year, he described how the novel's paranoid vision has inspired an entire worldview:

The main variations within this "Camp of the Saints" worldview are whether the political elites lack moral strength to resist the invasions ("Great Replacement"), enact immoral policies which weaken Western societies to invasion ("demographic winter") or actively collaborate with the governments of the invading migrants to facilitate the invasion (as in John Tanton's network). The other variation distinguishes the neo-Nazis from all the other segments: whether or not the Jews are responsible for the destruction of their societies ("white genocide").

These variations can bleed together. Catchphrases like "great replacement" or "white genocide" easily cross the boundaries Scaminaci describes, as part of their lingua franca. So does the record of terrorism. Here are some examples.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing terrorist XXXXXXXXX murdered 77 Norwegian citizens (mostly teenagers) and injured an additional 319, at the same time electronically distributing a 1,518-page conspiracist manifesto calling for the deportation of Muslims from Europe, and dividing blame between Muslims themselves and "cultural Marxism," an alleged Jewish conspiracy to destroy Western culture and civilization by promoting multiculturalism and undermining traditional values.

The manifesto used the terms "cultural Marxism" or "cultural Marxist" more than 600 times, and plagiarized almost the entirety of William Lind's 2004 Free Congress Foundation book "'Political Correctness': A Short History of an Ideology," the most significant text promoting the theory, which uses the terms "cultural Marxism," "political correctness" and "multiculturalism" almost interchangeably. The book disappeared from the FCF website shortly after the massacre. But Breivik was doing exactly what Lind had called for. He just did it a little too quickly. 

On Oct. 27, 2018, XXXXXXXX killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the deadliest attack against Jews in American history. Before the attack, he referenced the anti-Semitic variant, "white genocide." XXXXXX had a record of posting anti-Semitic comments on Gab attacking the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS). One congregation at the synagogue had participated in HIAS's National Refugee Shabbat the week before, and Republicans were trying to whip up hysteria about migrant "caravans" during the midterm election campaign. Referencing those, XXXXX posted on Gab that "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."

On March 2019, XXXXXXXXXXX live-streamed himself killing 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand. In advance, he released an 74-page online manifesto called "The Great Replacement," elaborating on Camus' ideas and citing (the Norwegian murderer) as an inspiration. The manifesto included neo-Nazi symbols, although (the Pittsburg murderer) denied being a Nazi, calling himself an "ethno-nationalist" and an "eco-fascist." Equating immigration with genocide, he wrote, "Radical, explosive action is the only desired, and required response  to an attempted genocide," underscoring the inherently violent nature of this worldview.

On April 27, 2019, the last day of Passover, white supremacist XXXXXXXXX killed one person and injured three others at a synagogue in Poway, California. He posted a letter of explanation, which the ADL summarizes:

The letter includes a laundry list of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the longstanding white supremacist assertion that Jews are responsible for non-white immigration, which "threatens" the white race. "Every Jew is responsible for the meticulously planned genocide of the European race," the letter states, adding " For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell." This mirrors the language used by both (Nowegian) and (Pittsburgh) prior to their attacks.

On Aug. 3, 2019, white supremacist XXXXXXX opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The final death toll was 23, with almost two dozen others wounded. As the ADL reported, (his) manifesto claimed that his attack was a "response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas," and that he was merely defending his country from "cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion." What's more, he also claimed that "he did not intend to target the Hispanic community until he read 'The Great Replacement.'"

This is the conspiracy theory Tucker Carlson is spreading, with Fox's explicit blessing. More than that, what Scaminaci calls the "Camp of the Saints" worldview "is widespread in right-wing media, think tanks, and political parties." He continued:

Thus, there is very little difference between the rhetoric of right-wing media and the rhetoric of right-wing terrorists or mass murderers. The manifesto of the El Paso terrorist and nightly broadcasts of Fox News or the tweets of Donald Trump are remarkably similar. Right-wing elites may be "shocked" by these periodic massacres, but they keep priming the pump. In turn, these massacres create new right-wing "heroes" and "martyrs" and spur others to beat their "score" while spreading the conspiracy theory further.

Even more than the massacres noted above, this points to the most frightening aspect of all: a transformation in conservative ideology which promises more such massacres. In 2012, Arun Kundnani shed light on this in "Blind Spot? Security Narratives and Far-Right Violence in Europe," published by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism at the Hague in the aftermath of (Norway) attack.

"Every perception has a blind spot, the area that cannot be seen because it is part of the mechanism of perception itself," Kundnani writes. "This paper considers whether, since 9/11, the far‐right has been the blind spot of counter‐terrorism, the problem that could not be perceived clearly because it had begun to absorb significant elements from official security narratives themselves."

This absorption was in fact only one aspect of a longer-term transformational process Kundnani identified. He describes a threefold evolution of far-right ideology in Europe, which has allowed it to move into the mainstream from the fringes. Post-World War II neo-Nazi parties were ostracized for decades, but this began to shift from the 1980s onward, with a focus on culture rather than race, followed by the latest evolution in the wake of 9/11.

"In the 'counter-jihadist' narrative, the identity that needs to be defended is no longer a conservative notion of national identity but an idea of liberal values, seen as a civilizational inheritance," Kundnani explains. "Islam becomes the new threat to this identity, regarded as both an alien culture and an extremist political ideology. Multiculturalism is seen as enabling not just the weakening of national identity but 'Islamification,' a process of colonization leading to the rule of sharia law."

Summing up, Kundnani writes, "In moving from neo‐Nazism to counter‐jihadism, the underlying structure of the narrative remains the same, but the protagonists have changed: the identity of Western liberal values has been substituted for white racial identity, Muslims have taken the place of blacks and multiculturalists are the new Jews."

That phrase, "the identity of Western liberal values," should set off alarm bells, coming from neo-Nazi-affiliated political activists. It's perhaps best understood in terms of something else promoted by the above-mentioned William Lind, a pioneer of white supremacist ideology, which I've written about before: fourth-generation warfare.

In 4GW  to use a shorthand familiar to aficionados  Carl von Clausewitz's distinctions between the government, the army and the population collapse. There is no clear dividing line between war and peace, combatant and non-combatant, or, as Tucker Carlson may see it, between immigration and invasion  or even genocide. It is, above all, a war of perceptions, a war for legitimacy. So when it comes to defining the identity of Western liberal values, the current Republican obsession with defining freedom as the freedom to infect others with a deadly virus shows just how ludicrous a war of perceptions can become  and still have a legitimate chance of succeeding.

Scaminaci also told me that Matthew Feldman and Paul Jackson, co-editors of the book "Doublespeak: The Rhetoric of the Far Right Since 1945," argue that far-right movements have engaged in what they call "fifth-column discourse," described as a "form of deception and political cunning intended to attack an enemy from within; in this case, by aping the language of liberal democracy." That's clearly similar to Kundnani's argument.

I asked Scaminaci whether racist right-wingers claiming to be defenders of Western values offer a paradigmatic example of fourth-generation warfare, and also whether that helps explain Tucker Carlson's man-crush on Viktor Orbán, Hungary's autocratic leader.

He agreed, adding that the version of 4GW articulated in this instance was "extremely clever." He turned to Kundnani's description:

This new "identitarian" narrative makes the defense of Western civilization and Enlightenment values from invading Muslims and Islam central to its appeal. The new internal enemy are the multiculturalists instead of the Jews. This is consistent with a larger conservative narrative of the "clash of civilizations." One consequence of this new narrative is that the Jews and Israel are now potential allies. But this new narrative is entirely consistent with the central argument of the "Camp of the Saints" worldview.

Indeed, support for Israel has a double appeal: First to fight Islam, second, to provide cover for continued anti-Semitism on the right. The older narratives haven't gone away just because new ones have emerged. For some, "cosmopolitans" may have replaced Jews on their enemies list. For others, that's just rhetorical code. 

As for Carlson's bromance with Orbán, Scaminaci said:

Tucker Carlson is following a well-worn path. Orbán embraced this "Camp of the Saints" worldview and made it the centerpiece of his political strategy. Orbán and [Benjamin] Netanyahu were allies and white nationalists found encouragement in casting Israel as a white-settler enclave worth defending. When Donald Trump went to Poland in July 2017, he delivered a "Camp of the Saints" or "Great Replacement" speech.

There's another dimension to the story not yet mentioned, the "Eurabia" variation of the "Camp of the Saints" worldview, as explained by Scaminaci:

Trump and Orbán were following the path laid out by Egyptian-Jewish author Bat Ye'or in the 1990s. Ye'or, in her "Eurabia" writings, brought Jews and Christians together to fight against a Muslim invasion of Europe. Ye'or made common cause with proponents of the Serbian genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as did William Lind, the originator of fourth-generation war. This Serbian genocidal policy was then imported into the Republican Party and the Christian right. Tucker Carlson is just the latest in a long line of Bat Ye'or followers.

Kundnani's description of the evolution of neo-Nazi narratives into "counter-jihadist" narratives was framed in a European context, where multiparty democracies allowed extremists to use existing party structures to claw their ways into the political mainstream. America is locked into a two-party system that presents a different dynamic, and Nazi ideology was never strong in the U.S. So the lines weren't as clearly drawn and the evolution wasn't as obvious or direct. But a similar story can be told about American politics as well, Scaminaci said:

By now everyone is familiar with Lee Atwater's observation that the Republican Party used sanitized and abstract concepts like taxes rather than more crass and vulgar white supremacist terminology. GOP rhetoric from the 1980s up to Trump used sanitized code words to appeal to ... voters feeling their status was being threatened from below or they were being abandoned from above by Democratic Party elites.

Trump dropped the dog whistles [and] never abandoned his central narrative that his key strategist, Steve Bannon, had borrowed and pushed into the conservative media ecosystem, namely, the "Camp of the Saints" worldview. Trump may not be a true card-carrying white nationalist, but he's close enough that they immediately recognized him as a kindred spirit.

The "Camp of the Saints" worldview provides a new framework for conservatism, an overarching narrative that connects things together more tightly than postwar conservatives ever managed in the past. If "invading hordes of immigrants" are the enemy, and falling white birthrates are key to the problem, then the right's misogynist agenda and its xenophobic agenda are much more tightly linked than ever before.

Connections with Christian nationalism  an Old Testament-based worldview fusing Christian and American identities  are similarly strengthened. A 2018 paper, "Make America Christian Again," which I wrote about here in 2018, explained that "Christian nationalism  draws its roots from 'Old Testament' parallels between America and Israel, who was commanded to maintain cultural and blood purity, often through war, conquest, and separatism."

In short, all the major electoral facets of American conservatism are more tightly unified by the "Camp of the Saints" worldview than they ever were, or ever could have been, in the days of William F. Buckley or Ronald Reagan. What's more, the practical need to suppress voters of color becomes a central ingredient.

As Scaminaci put it: "The underlying motivation of the Great Replacement and voter suppression is the same: Nonwhite voters are inherently illegitimate because they vote for an illegitimate political party that itself poses an existential threat to Western civilization or America or White America or White Americans, because it conspires with external nonwhites to destroy the country."

So the Great Replacement that has actually taken place is the replacement of the ideas, ideals and mores of conservatism. As debased and depraved as those had already become, they have now been supplanted by much darker principles, which have deadly real-world consequences and pose an existential threat to what remains of American democracy.

"The right wing wants to use the language of liberal democracy and of the Enlightenment," Scaminaci said in conclusion, "but the right wing is intellectually incoherent":

It no longer has a governing philosophy. Thus it must make its appeals to resentments, to frustrations, to anger and to fear, using liberal language in defense of Enlightenment values  while their arguments make little or no sense and cannot withstand scrutiny. But there is an underlying logic and that is the logic of the "Camp of the Saints" worldview. And they continue to develop rhetorical and narrative strategies to make that worldview palatable and electable.

Those rhetorical and narrative strategies will necessarily involve doublespeak, of which Tucker Carlson is a master. For example, in June, David Neiwert, author most recently of "Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us," called out Carlson for inverting the reality of demographic change in the Mountain West, in a further extension of replacement theory.

Carlson had suggested on his prime-time show that Montana, Idaho and Nevada now face "similar problems" to the demographic change right-wingers view as catastrophic in California: "The affluent liberals who wrecked California aren't sticking around to see how that ends. They're running to the pallid hideaways of Boise and Bozeman, distorting local culture and real estate markets as they do it."

Neiwert responded that as "a fourth-generation Idaho native with family in Montana, I can tell you that this is a complete inversion of the historic demographic reality in those places":

It could only be accurate if viewed from a very short-term perspective  and even then, it's wrong. Idaho and Montana have only become deep-red Republican states in the past decade or two. Prior to that, they were classic "purple" states, electing a mix of Democrats and Republicans. What changed that was an in-migration of right-wing voters.

We can expect more such gaslighting arguments in the days ahead. The far right now finds itself deeply at odds with the Western values it pretends to defend. Even if it has convinced the vast majority of conservative voters to go along, it can only hope to gain and hold power by standing those values on their heads  including, most fundamentally, the biblical value of not bearing false witness.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-dark-history-of-the-great-replacement-tucker-carlsons-racist-fantasy-has-deep-roots/ar-AANzVWM?li=BBnbfcL
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #85 on: September 15, 2021, 09:11:31 am
Tucker Carlson admits he lies on his show: I really try not to... [but] I certainly do

The Fox News host claimed he lies out of weakness, while his rivals do so systematically and deliberately to defend the system

Tucker Carlson admitted during a recent interview with conservative talk show host Dave Rubin that he sometimes lies on his show.

The Fox News host appeared on a YouTube programme hosted by Mr Rubin on Sunday and was asked to explain why, supposedly, other TV network anchors lie.

Carlson responded: I mean, I lie if Im really cornered or something. I lie.

He added: I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just dont ― I dont like lying [but] I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.

The 52-year-old host claimed that his rivals at competing cable networks like CNN systematically and deliberately lie to protect the system.

He added: So if these people ask themselves why am I doing this? And they say, well, I want to protect the system because I really believe in the system. OK, whos running the system? Youre lying to defend Jeff Bezos? Like, youre treating Bill Gates like some sort of moral leader, like, are you kidding me? How dare you do that?

Rubin, the host of the YouTube show The Rubin Report, had asked Carlson how CNN employees like Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter live with themselves...when they just lie again and again and we have the internet to expose the lies.

Carlson is known to espouse controversial theories with little basis in fact on his programme. In September 2020, Fox News won a defamation suit against Carlson by successfully arguing that given Mr Carlsons reputation, any reasonable viewer arrive with an appropriate amount of scepticism about the statement he makes.

A Manhattan federal judge had ruled that [Carlson] is not stating actual facts about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary.

The Poynter Institutes fact-checking site PolitiFact surveyed 18 statements made by Carlson, finding that only six of those statements had some degree of truth. The others were entirely false.

Researcher Matthew Gertz of the media watchdog group Media Matters for America tweeted last month that its fruitless to fact-check a wildly dishonest demagogue like Tucker Carlson.

Mr Gertz was responding to Carlsons breathtakingly dishonest claim that refugees are behind the housing crisis.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tucker-carlson-fox-news-dave-rubin-b1919738.html
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #86 on: September 18, 2021, 12:38:09 pm
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #87 on: September 19, 2021, 02:43:44 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 18, 2021, 12:38:09 pm
This caption is real.



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tucker-carlson-fox-news-screen-graphic-b1922138.html

Was he talking about Biden, or did some employee deliberately put that up?

EDIT: ah I've read the article now.  Seems deliberately ambiguous. ;D
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #88 on: October 30, 2021, 08:29:34 am
Madness that Fox News is allowing him to put this shit out there. They're obviously trying to pull back the audience they've lost to Newsmax & OAN.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/W86upERN-NM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/W86upERN-NM</a>
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #89 on: October 30, 2021, 09:08:56 pm
CNN
Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem
by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business - 34m ago

Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.

That's the takeaway from this story by Daily Dot's David Covucci. He wrote on Friday that after his outlet published a story on Carlson's 1/6 special series, titled "Patriot Purge," the Fox News PR department reached out.

Fox PR intended its request to be off the record, but Covucci correctly noted that *both* parties must agree to go off the record before it is binding. "The Daily Dot did not agree to Fox's demand when it was sent this quote, and thus is not bound by the request," Covucci explained to readers. "Plus, you should know that even Fox News wants to distance itself from Carlson's documentary."

So what was the request from the unnamed spokesperson? According to Covucci, it read as follows: "Can you please add so it's clear that these new episodes are for FOX Nation? The subscription based streaming platform that is behind a paywall. I don't see that noted anywhere in the piece. Tucker Carlson Originals is not for the channel."

That's, of course, not something you would want outside news organizations to stress if you were genuinely proud of the work. It's hard to imagine that Carlson will be very happy when he learns of this. It is also worth noting that while the entire 1/6 docuseries will indeed be behind a paywall on Fox Nation, some of this content will almost certainly make its way onto Carlson's prime time show.

>> A reminder of the big picture here, via Brian Stelter's report for "Don Lemon Tonight:" The Murdochs are supporting "false flag" fear-mongering. Does it really matter if the conspiracy theories run on TV or online?

But you can understand why the C-suite bosses in NYC are wanting to distance the network from Carlson's craziness, even as they allow it to keep airing. The channel is facing significant scrutiny over the forthcoming conspiracy series, including from prominent Republicans like Liz Cheney  someone who is not backing down in her criticism of Carlson.

After Cheney on Thursday called out Carlson for promoting 1/6 trutherism, the Fox propagandist invited her on his show. When Cheney declined, Carlson called her a coward. But he did not include the statement Cheney's spokesperson provided the show, explaining her rationale for not appearing.

Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler posted that statement on Friday, showing the email exchange he had with Carlson's booker. The statement Adler had provided Carlson's show read, "Tucker has had countless opportunities to explain to his viewers that the election was not stolen. Instead, he continues to promote dangerous conspiracies using the language that provoked violence against law enforcement and our Capitol on January 6th. Liz will not participate in that." Oof...

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fox-news-tucker-carlson-problem/ar-AAQ8dMN?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #90 on: October 30, 2021, 11:00:50 pm
Quote from: jambutty on October 30, 2021, 09:08:56 pm
CNN
Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem
by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business - 34m ago

Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.

So what was the request from the unnamed spokesperson? According to Covucci, it read as follows: "Can you please add so it's clear that these new episodes are for FOX Nation? The subscription based streaming platform that is behind a paywall. I don't see that noted anywhere in the piece. Tucker Carlson Originals is not for the channel."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fox-news-tucker-carlson-problem/ar-AAQ8dMN?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz

What a crock of shit. He's an employee advertising a docuseries on a video streaming service you own on a channel you own. If anything this is to push more people to the subscription service while protecting their advertisers on Fox News.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #91 on: November 12, 2021, 12:55:22 pm
Newsweek
'You Need a Little Education': GOP Lawmaker Confronts Tucker Carlson on U.S.-Ukraine Ties
Lauren Giella  12 hrs ago

A Republican congressman told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he needs more education on the United States' relationship with Ukraine.

Representative Mike Turner of Ohio appeared on Carlson's show Wednesday night to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations after he joined 14 other Republicans in a letter asking President Joe Biden to increase support to Ukraine amid a buildup of Russian military forces along the border.

Turner said Russia's actions are a threat to the United States and its allies, but Carlson asked why the U.S. should take Ukraine's side and not Russia's.

"If you're looking at America's perspective, why?" Carlson said. "Who's got the energy reserves? Who's the major player in world affairs? Who's the potential counterbalance against China, which is the actual threat? Why would we take Ukraine's side? Why wouldn't we be on Russia's side? I'm totally confused."

Carlson also asked why it is in America's interest to send more troops to "risk their lives" in Ukraine after a "tragic, cowardly and counterproductive exit" from Afghanistan.

Turner noted Ukraine's strategic importance and the need to protect its territorial integrity.

"Ukraine is a democracy," Turner said. "Russia is an authoritarian regime that is seeking to impose its will upon a validly elected democracy in Ukraine. And we're on the side of democracy."

Carlson then turned his attention to China, suggesting that Russia is "the only other country with any throw weight" that could help the U.S. counterbalance a threat from the Asian nation.

Turner explained to Carlson why Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, as well as its threats against neighbors in the region that are part of NATO "or heading towards NATO," is harmful to the U.S.

"You should be againstI'm sure you are, Tuckerany country using tanks to invade another and putting their will on that country and changing that country's borders," Turner said.

Turner also clarified that the letter to Biden did not ask for U.S. troops to be sent to Ukraine but rather for the U.S. to provide intelligence and weapons so Ukraine "can defend itself."

He and Carlson continued to argue over U.S. support for foreign countries, the closing of the U.S. southern border and former President Donald Trump's policies. Then, Turner told Carlson he should be more educated on the situation in Ukraine.

"Tucker, I don't know who you're arguing with here, because I'm on your side on all of those issues, except apparently you need a little education on Ukraine. I'd be glad to send you some stuff on it," the congressman said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/you-need-a-little-education-gop-lawmaker-confronts-tucker-carlson-on-us-ukraine-ties/ar-AAQByMo?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #92 on: November 12, 2021, 07:25:20 pm
^^^ just seen this. Was going to post the video in the Trump thread, but I'll put it here.  Feel free to ignore the commentary.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9dWyV1KDMNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9dWyV1KDMNw</a>
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #93 on: November 17, 2021, 11:26:30 pm
Birtherism Partie Deux

Quote
Tucker Carlson falsely claims Kamala Harris isnt from this country

Most people probably dont know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school, said the Fox News host

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is not from the United States.

Most people probably dont know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school, he said on his Monday show. Shes not from this country in that sense, or shes certainly also from Canada.

He continued: Why havent we heard that?

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She attended high school in Montreal after her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian biologist, accepted a job as a teacher and researcher in the Canadian city.

Tucker Carlson was also born in California, but has a Swiss great-grandfather, Cesare Lombardi. Mr Carlson was at one time enrolled in a European school, the Collège du Léman boarding school in Switzerland, but previously told Swiss weekly magazine Die Weltwoche he was kicked out.

Theres a lot we dont know about Kamala Harris, said Mr Carlson on his show when commenting on her nationality, and her growing up in Canada, that doesnt mean she is not going to be a good vice president, he continued.

How is her attending a high school in Canada more of a foreign experience than a lifetime in elite boarding schools? said one Twitter user on Mr Tuckers comments.

And why havent we heard about that? Joked another, referring to Mr Carlsons foreign schooling.

They cant really be trying the birthism propaganda again? said another.

Donald Trump previously questioned President Obamas nationality, and the legitimacy of his birth certificate in a racist effort to delegitimise the US first Black president. Mr Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961, and in 2011 the White House released copies of his long-form birth certificate to end the false rumours.

President Obama mocked Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner. My fellow Americans, he said to a roar of laughter. As some of you heard, the state of Hawaii released my official one form birth certificate. Hopefully, this puts all doubts to rest, but just in case there are any lingering questions tonight Im prepared to go a step further Im releasing my official birth video, joked Obama, before showing a clip of baby Simba in The Lion King, with a camcorder-style date in the corner of the footage reading 4 August, 1961.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for further elaboration on Tucker Carlsons comments.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tucker-carlson-kamala-narris-nationality-b1958594.html
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #94 on: November 22, 2021, 06:17:23 am
Free speech should not include hate speech.

TheWrap
2 Longtime Fox News Contributors Resign Over Tucker Carlsons Capitol Riot Special
Rosemary Rossi - Yesterday 11:29 PM

Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes have opted to leave the network in protest of Tucker Carlsons special Patriot Purge about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol out of concern that it will lead to violence, according to a report in Sundays New York Times.

The Times reports that Goldberg and Hayes exchanged texts after the trailer for the Fox Nation special was released on Oct. 27, with Goldberg telling Hayes, Im tempted just to quit Fox over this. And Hayes agreed, replying, Im game. Totally outrageous. It will lead to violence. Not sure how we can stay.

Described as a three-part documentary about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Patriot Purge is filled with conspiracy theories and an assortment of lies about the events of the day  including one that the riot was actually a false flag operation designed to make conservatives look bad. It appeared on Foxs online subscription streaming service shortly after the trailer was released, and, last week, both men turned in their resignations.

The Anti-Defamation League took note of the specials content and called on Fox News to cancel it.

Lets call this what it is: an abject, indisputable lie, and a blatant attempt to rewrite history, ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a letter addressed to Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch and made public Thursday night. Greenblatt expressed alarm that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented in Patriot Purge could sow further division and possibly animate violence.

A Fox News spokesperson didnt immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are a few on-air personalities at Fox who push back at the numerous conspiracy theories floating out there, many of which are given flight by former President Trump. But the reality is that the networks viewers are, in large part, Trump loyalists. Decrying the conspiracy theories and alienating Trump would alienate a chunk of their audience.

Just last week, however, Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch said during the annual News Corp investor meeting that his goal of advancing a conservative political agenda was being hindered by Trump.

It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future, Murdoch said in remarks that were not made public at the time but have since been reported by multiple outlets.

Goldberg told the Times that he and Hayes stayed at Fox because conversations at the network lead them to believe that it would attempt to recover its independence and, as he put it, right the ship.' But, instead, Goldberg said that Carlsons Patriot Purge was a sign that people have made peace with this direction of things, and there is no plan, at least, that anyone made me aware of for a course correction.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/2-longtime-fox-news-contributors-resign-over-tucker-carlsons-capitol-riot-special/ar-AAQYD9p?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #95 on: November 22, 2021, 06:18:11 am
This prick is shouting "Fire" in a theatre.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #96 on: November 22, 2021, 04:29:14 pm
Newsweek
Tucker Carlson Delighted as Jonah Golberg, Stephen Hayes Quit Fox'Viewers Will be Happy'
Anders Anglesey - 7h ago

Tucker Carlson shared his delight after Fox News contributors Jonah Golberg and Stephen Hayes quit the network over its controversial Capitol riot series, according to a report.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson urged viewers to resist employers' vaccine mandates on Friday.

The Fox News talisman said it was "great news" the pair had left their positions as paid contributors after "Patriot Purge" aired as part of the Tucker Carlson Originals series on Fox Nation, according to the New York Times.

In a telephone interview with the publication on Sunday, Carlson added: "Our viewers will be grateful."

Goldberg and Hayes confirmed in a Sunday post on their conservative online magazine, The Dispatch, that they had left Fox News over "irresponsible" voices at the network.

In a joint statement, the pair said: "Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis. But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.

"A case in point: Patriot Purge, a three-part series hosted by Tucker Carlson. The special, which ran on Fox's subscription streaming service earlier this month and was promoted on Fox News, is presented in the style of an expose, a hard-hitting piece of investigative journalism.

"In reality, it is a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery and damning omissions."

Goldberg and Hayes then drew a distinction between what they saw as two sides of Fox News, one opinion and the other news, an aspect which they praised for doing "what it is supposed to do."

They added: "Over the past five years, some of Fox's top opinion hosts amplified the false claims and bizarre narratives of Donald Trump or offered up their own in his service.

"In this sense, the release of Patriot Purge wasn't an isolated incident, it was merely the most egregious example of a longstanding trend."

Carlson has defended Patriot Purge following an avalanche of criticism over the trailer for the three-part series.

A promo for the program said it would provide the "true story" behind the riot carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson had claimed that the FBI had a role in organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

But critics said the show would only serve to promote "wild conspiracy theories" about the riot at the Capitol.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the Republican vice-chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, previously tweeted that Fox News had given Carlson "a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6."

Carlson said in response: "This is not CNN. We work for Fox News. Our bosses don't pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician doesn't like what we say.

"Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has not even seen the film that she is so angry aboutjust the trailer.
"https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/tucker-carlson-delighted-as-jonah-golberg-stephen-hayes-quit-fox-viewers-will-be-happy/ar-AAQZtLN?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm
Business Insider
Tucker Carlson justifying an invasion of Ukraine is where he has been heading all along
jlahut@insider.com (Jake Lahut,John Haltiwanger) - 26m ago

Fox host Tucker Carlson aired an opening segment Tuesday sympathizing with Russian aggression.
Carlson laid out his justification for Putin to invade Ukraine, pitted against the US and NATO.
The opinion host urged his viewers to "begin to internalize" that the US is wrong to punish Russia if they invade.
Back in his bowtie days, the idea of young columnist and TV pundit Tucker Carlson arguing in favor of a Russian military invasion and against the position of the US and its NATO allies would have seemed far-fetched.

Yet on Tuesday night, Carlson opened his primetime Fox News show with a segment depicting the US as "weak," siding instead with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the strong and rational actor in the debate over what President Joe Biden should do if Russia invades Ukraine.

Carlson deployed one of his most common tactics, reframing the issue on his terms by starting out with an assumption.

"Here's something all of us need to begin to internalize," Carlson told his roughly 3 million average nightly viewers. "Just because something seems far-fetched or it seems crazy, or it seems totally destructive to core American interests, doesn't mean the US government won't do it. That's the main lesson of the moment we're living in."

Carlson then said there is a good chance of a "hot war" with Russia, arguing that Biden would start a war to salvage his historically low approval ratings; Biden, in fact, said Wednesday he would not deploy US troops to Ukraine.

Going even further, Carlson said NATO only exists "to torment Vladimir Putin," and that the authoritarian leader "just wants to keep his western borders secure."

In reality, Putin has been the aggressor in Ukraine. He seized its territory by force in 2014 and has fueled the war waging in its east, and has referred to citizens of Russia and Ukraine as "one people."

But Carlson's misleading overture to Putin may have deeper roots in his embrace of white authoritarians who present themselves as strong counters to migration and especially Islamic influence.

Carlson's take on Ukraine is at odds with reality

Carlson's misleading presentation completely omitted that Putin's aggression toward Ukraine catalyzed the tensions with NATO that he's now using as a pre-text to deploy over 90,000 troops (potentially up to 175,000 in the coming months) near the border of the former Soviet republic.

"Putin invented this 'crisis' single-handedly," Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Nothing changed in Ukraine. Nothing changed regarding NATO policy."

After the pro-Kremlin Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted following mass protests, Putin in March 2014 invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine; it's now viewed as occupied Ukrainian territory by the international community. Since that year, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a war with Kremlin-backed rebels in the eastern Donbass region. The conflict has killed over 13,000 people. Russia claims no involvement in the Donbass war, but the West and Ukraine point to evidence of its sent troops and weapons.

The Kremlin currently claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but experts warn that it's a real possibility  particularly given Russia has done so before. Indeed, Putin's seizure of Crimea was quite popular with Russians but a larger invasion may not be if more Russian troops are wounded or killed.

"There is a major risk of Russian military activity in Ukraine in the next few months. All the signs point to a major build up of military capability," Ivo Daalder, the US ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, told Insider last month.

Ukraine is "unfinished business" for Putin, Fiona Hill, who served as the top Russia advisor on the National Security Council under the Trump administration, recently told Insider.  "One way or another, he wants Ukraine neutralized," she added.

The Russian leader views NATO's growing influence in Ukraine as an existential threat, and has warned the alliance against crossing his "red lines" by expanding military infrastructure in the country. But it was his decision to annex Crimea and the Kremlin's support for rebels in the Donbass region that pushed Ukraine closer to NATO in the first place. Ukraine borders a number of NATO countries, and members of the alliance have provided it with security aid  including weapons.

Carlson's skewed commentary on Ukraine also ignores the fact that NATO (including the US) is unlikely to go to war with Russia, even in the event of an invasion. Ukraine has strong ties with NATO, but it's not a member and the alliance is not obligated to come to its defense.

"It is important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said. "NATO allies, there we provide collective defense guarantees,'' Stoltenberg said, while underscoring that "Ukraine is a partner, a highly valued partner."

Along these lines, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the US would not unilaterally deploy troops in response to a Russian invasion.

"If Russia does invade, NATO will not take direct military action against Russia," Steven Pifer, the US ambassador to Ukraine from 1998 to 2000, told Insider in late November. "But you will likely see more arms supplies by individual NATO members to Ukraine, and the Alliance as a whole will become even more serious about bolstering its deterrence and defense posture against Russia."

NATO and the US have warned Russia there would be severe economic consequences if it invades Ukraine, but have not made threats of war.

Carlson also did not touch on the fact that Putin, a former KGB operative, is a ruthless authoritarian who is widely regarded as one of the biggest foes to democracy in the world. Putin does not tolerate any opposition to his rule  the Russian leader's critics often end up dead or imprisoned  and wants to eradicate Western influence in Ukraine.

"The key problem is that Russia denies Ukraine any agency," Orysia Lutsevych, a research fellow and manager of the Ukraine forum in the Russia and Eurasia programme at Chatham House, told the Guardian. "They genuinely believe that Ukraine is a kind of puppet state  That's why I believe the situation is so dangerous because Putin is demanding something that Biden cannot give."

Tucker Carlson is broadcasting from Hungary and praising the country's autocratic leader. YouTube
For some of the global far-right, Putin seems a natural ally. He's the head of a nation that is predominantly Christian, and a white leader who has ruthlessly fought Islamic militants and promoted himself as an ally in this effort. He even likes to appear at motorcycle rallies with a hyper-nationalist biker gang.

Carlson's defense of Putin is in line with this trend.

And in reaching such an outlier position for an American cable TV host, Carlson arrived at his pro-Russia stance not by accident, but by following through to the logical conclusion of his years-long embrace of authoritarian regimes.

He went to Hungary over the summer to tout Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán  an authoritarian leader who has enacted harsh xenophobic and anti-LGBT policies in recent years  as an effective model for the Trump movement to emulate.

Carlson has also cultivated a relationship with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, another authoritarian leader who has described himself as the "Dictator of El Salvador" and "the world's coolest dictator." For his FOX Nation streaming show "Tucker Carlson Originals," he traveled to El Salvador to sit with Bukele for an interview and promoted it on his primetime show.

Much of this shift in Carlson's politics took place during the tumultuous years of the Trump administration, but it didn't come out of nowhere.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/tucker-carlson-justifying-an-invasion-of-ukraine-is-where-he-has-been-heading-all-along/ar-AARCzrL?ocid=msedgntp
Reply #98 on: Today at 11:27:26 am
Farage and Carson in the same room... a meeting of the empty minds

https://twitter.com/NikkiMcR/status/1468704702275670019?s=20
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:18:29 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 11:27:26 am
Farage and Carson in the same room... a meeting of the empty minds

https://twitter.com/NikkiMcR/status/1468704702275670019?s=20
Jesus, people need to listen to that to understand there's an even bigger twat on the planet than Farage.
'Covid feminises men' - he's not even trolling us the c*nt.
