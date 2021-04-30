« previous next »
The Most Dangerous Man in America

Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #40 on: April 30, 2021, 04:43:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 30, 2021, 04:08:35 pm
Jimmy Kimmel called him a "man Karen," which I found hilariously apropos...

Very. ;D

Whilst I would caution against underestimating his reach and the power of his words, by all means, ridicule him to the ends of the Earth. :D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

afc turkish

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #41 on: April 30, 2021, 05:35:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 30, 2021, 04:43:42 pm
Very. ;D

Whilst I would caution against underestimating his reach and the power of his words, by all means, ridicule him to the ends of the Earth. :D

Especially on his own level.

Tuckaren Carlson...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #42 on: April 30, 2021, 06:07:51 pm
Looks like Rudy's going down:

Daily Beast
Lawyer: Feds Got Into Rudys iCloud With Covert Warrant While He Repped Trump in 2019
Asawin Suebsaeng, Adam Rawnsley  14 hrs ago

A lawyer for former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the Justice Department revealed on a Thursday conference call that the feds had penetrated Giulianis iCloud long before Wednesdays search warrants were executed.

I was told about it today in a conference call with the [U.S.] Attorneys office, attorney Robert Costello, a longtime friend of Giulianis, told The Daily Beast on Thursday night. They told me they obtained a covert warrant for Giulianis iCloud account in late 2019. They have reviewed this information for a year and a half without telling us or [fellow Trump-aligned attorney] Victoria Toensing.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlsons Fox News show on Thursday night, Giuliani himself briefly referenced the warrant to search his iCloud account. In the middle of the impeachment defense, they invaded, without telling me, my iCloud, the Trump confidant said. They took documents that are privileged. And then they unilaterally decided what they could read and not read. So the prosecutors at the Justice Department spied on me.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.

Its unclear what prosecutors may have obtained from the search of Giulianis iCloud account, but such accounts can store photos, text messages, emails, and a range of data from an Apple devices applications, depending on the users settings.

On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported that the search warrant served on Giulianis apartment this week was investigating possible violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act by the former New York mayor in connection with his successful attempts to have former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired from her job in Kyiv. The law mandates that Americans register with the Justice Department when seeking to lobby the U.S. on behalf of foreign principals.

Asked by The Daily Beast on Thursday if the feds were looking for information on Giulianis seized devices regarding Yovanovitch, her ouster, and events leading up to it, Costello responded, yes.

Giuliani spent much of the spring of 2019 engaged in a smear campaign against the former ambassador, according to evidence and testimony presented in Trumps first impeachment trial. According to the Times, prosecutors are particularly interested in Giulianis conversations with former top Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who had clashed with the U.S. envoy in Ukraine.

The investigation of Giuliani reportedly grew out of the investigation into and charges against his former business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who had hired Giuliani as a consultant to assist with their insurance venture, Fraud Guarantee.

In a late 2019 indictment, prosecutors accused the two men of acting as conduits for illegal foreign campaign contributions to American politicians. As part of the effort, prosecutors said that Parnas urged a member of Congress, subsequently identified as Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), to assist in efforts to remove Yovanovitch as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The move, according to the indictment, was conducted, at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials.

Lutsenko was one of those Ukrainian government officials mentioned in the 2019 indictment, NBC News reported at the time.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/lawyer-feds-got-into-rudys-icloud-with-covert-warrant-while-he-repped-trump-in-2019/ar-BB1gcHMW?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
Yul never wore cologne.

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #43 on: April 30, 2021, 06:09:11 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 30, 2021, 05:35:13 pm
Especially on his own level.

Tuckaren Carlson...


He'll always be Fucker to me.  ;)
Yul never wore cologne.

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #44 on: April 30, 2021, 06:17:10 pm
Holy shit!

I just found out I and any arl arse on here knows Fucker's Dad!

An old tv star from the 60's Richard Carlson.

Became a Reaganite and married money.

Yul never wore cologne.

Billy The Kid

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #45 on: April 30, 2021, 06:31:24 pm
Surely there's a large section of his viewership who only watch his show because they enjoy the ridiculousness of it all? In the same way some people like to watch pro wrestling or Jackass or prank videos or things of that nature? I mean, as bad as Hannity is, and as much as he likes a good conspiracy theory, I still think he's smart enough to recognise that venturing too far out into the fringes isn't a good look. Even in front of a staunchly red audience, there's only so far you can go with that stuff before you start to look like a total fucking imbecile   

Tucker on the otherhand, doesn't seem to have that filter at all. Hes ridden that tiger to the point that he's essentially just a spoof parody of himself now. I reckon that's why he gets the numbers. People tune in just to see how crazy shit can get. It's classic car crash TV. Bless his racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic cotton socks

 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #46 on: April 30, 2021, 06:43:31 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 30, 2021, 06:31:24 pm
Surely there's a large section of his viewership who only watch his show because they enjoy the ridiculousness of it all? In the same way some people like to watch pro wrestling or Jackass or prank videos or things of that nature? I mean, as bad as Hannity is, and as much as he likes a good conspiracy theory, I still think he's smart enough to recognise that venturing too far out into the fringes isn't a good look. Even in front of a staunchly red audience, there's only so far you can go with that stuff before you start to look like a total fucking imbecile   

Tucker on the otherhand, doesn't seem to have that filter at all. Hes ridden that tiger to the point that he's essentially just a spoof parody of himself now. I reckon that's why he gets the numbers. People tune in just to see how crazy shit can get. It's classic car crash TV. Bless his racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic cotton socks

I doubt it mate.  I can't even bear to watch clips of Fucker because I can physically feel my brain cells dying. If you're a reasonably intelligent person, I'm sure there are easier ways you can entertain yourself. 

John Oliver described how some white supremacy people will watch Fucker's show several times - first just to enjoy it, and then to break it down and disseminate it, to study and learn how Fucker is communicating and getting his message across.  Believe me, nothing is by accident, and it only seems ridiculous to us because the message isn't meant for us.

The only people who might watch Fucker without buying into it would be those looking to study him, or in the same way Trump rage watches CNN just so he can wind himself up.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #47 on: April 30, 2021, 06:45:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on April 30, 2021, 06:07:51 pm
Looks like Rudy's going down:

Daily Beast
Lawyer: Feds Got Into Rudys iCloud With Covert Warrant While He Repped Trump in 2019
Asawin Suebsaeng, Adam Rawnsley  14 hrs ago

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/lawyer-feds-got-into-rudys-icloud-with-covert-warrant-while-he-repped-trump-in-2019/ar-BB1gcHMW?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL

That's probably better off in the Trump thread, but thanks for sharing.  We know Barr and his cronies were blocking this search warrant for the best part of a year.  It makes me wonder what kind of investigations might have been happening that may have been carefully concealed from Barr to stop him shutting them down?
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #48 on: April 30, 2021, 07:01:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 30, 2021, 06:45:26 pm
That's probably better off in the Trump thread,

Like mass murderers, I think we should deprive his name of oxygen.
Yul never wore cologne.

Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #49 on: April 30, 2021, 07:25:33 pm
Quote from: jambutty on April 30, 2021, 07:01:33 pm
Like mass murderers, I think we should deprive his name of oxygen.

Whilst this is true, we should look to keep the shit in a single latrine. Archiving that demented cabal's demise will be a source of immense pleasure to us all.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

12C

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #50 on: April 30, 2021, 09:16:42 pm
He still has to explain the dinner date with Gaetz and his girlfriend.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:13:01 pm
Enemies of TMDMIA will get their kudos here.

Bill Maher destroyed Bitcoin and its investors last night as an immoral 'investment'.

Quoted Buffet's critique, pilloried Musk and other hypocritical environmentalists who put profit first.

Nature mag sez Bitcoin mining alone could raise the global temp by 2 degrees.

Yul never wore cologne.

RainbowFlick

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:14:02 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on April 29, 2021, 08:01:34 pm
How is this clown the most dangerous man in America?
Biggest wanker in the world possibly, but dangerous?
He's an echo chamber for idiots that share his views.
Is he growing his support? The genie is well out of the bottle regarding stupid white nationalism across the globe and not just in the US. He is nothing more than a right wing populist.

Right wing populism has been on the rise for ages across the globe. It's not a trend that's going to disappear and that echo chamber is pretty sizeable.

Some of the stuck sticks with certain people, or is toned-down on the internet for slightly less far-right people, or people that probably say they're 'center' but in reality aren't.
YNWA.

RainbowFlick

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:17:25 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:13:01 pm
Enemies of TMDMIA will get their kudos here.

Bill Maher destroyed Bitcoin and its investors last night as an immoral 'investment'.

Quoted Buffet's critique, pilloried Musk and other hypocritical environmentalists who put profit first.

Nature mag sez Bitcoin mining alone could raise the global temp by 2 degrees.

Crypto is definitely not great for the environment but some of the figures suggested by environmental groups seem to be a bit overexaggerated. Is a problem though, but then you could say the same about things like people who have 100,000 emails in their emails who are unknowingly building up carbon emissions although perhaps not as aggressively as someone with 50 GPUs mining cryptos.
YNWA.
