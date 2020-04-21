« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Most Dangerous Man in America  (Read 1755 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
The Most Dangerous Man in America
« on: April 21, 2021, 02:37:28 pm »
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1 on: April 21, 2021, 03:09:36 pm »
That mask of his has really slipped since the election.

Vile, vile c*nt.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,925
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #2 on: April 21, 2021, 03:46:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2021, 02:37:28 pm
Not John Oliver.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMGxxRRtmHc

He's a horrible bastard.

One thing that fascinates me with a lot of White Supremacists you see in the media. They actually hate being White. They wear so much make up and fake tan that their skin tone is closer to the people they regard as second class citizens than other White people.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,704
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #3 on: April 21, 2021, 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 21, 2021, 03:46:33 pm
He's a horrible bastard.

One thing that fascinates me with a lot of White Supremacists you see in the media. They actually hate being White. They wear so much make up and fake tan that their skin tone is closer to the people they regard as second class citizens than other White people.
And don't forget the teeth. They all have sand blasted white teeth. And hair that looks like it was made in a factory in China.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #4 on: April 21, 2021, 05:23:30 pm »
I think his face screams gobshite.





With vibrant notes of gormless.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,925
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #5 on: April 21, 2021, 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on April 21, 2021, 04:46:41 pm
And don't forget the teeth. They all have sand blasted white teeth. And hair that looks like it was made in a factory in China.

Yes, forgive me, how could I forget the teeth and hair  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #6 on: April 21, 2021, 08:56:35 pm »
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.

What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain

The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him

The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.
« Last Edit: April 21, 2021, 09:06:20 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,949
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #7 on: April 21, 2021, 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2021, 05:23:30 pm
I think his face screams gobshite.





With vibrant notes of gormless.

Is he related to Harry Maguire by any chance?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #8 on: April 21, 2021, 09:13:07 pm »
The bloke was born into privilege, WTAF is he so scared of?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #9 on: April 21, 2021, 09:20:26 pm »
losing that privilege
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,704
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #10 on: April 21, 2021, 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on April 21, 2021, 09:20:26 pm
losing that privilege
In one.

Not even losing it. Just a little tiny piece of it. I mean, why take a shit on a normal bog, when it can be gold plated made by Gucci? Why wipe your arse with normal toilet paper, when it can be sweet scented 22 karat gold sitting on a silver platter? Why drive a normal car, when you can have 10 sports cars, a limo and a petrol guzzling Humvee that was designed for military use, but for some reason is a fashion statement to go buy a carton of milk in? Why pay taxes? To fund food stamps and health care for poor people? Fuck that.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,130
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #11 on: April 21, 2021, 09:40:50 pm »
He is a prick.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,130
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #12 on: April 21, 2021, 09:42:26 pm »
The bitcoin bit ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #13 on: April 22, 2021, 03:37:34 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2021, 08:56:35 pm
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America.
Who's your p(r)ick?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #14 on: April 22, 2021, 04:56:29 am »
https://twitter.com/travisakers/status/1384882691838025732

Always has been a c*nt. Hopefully the useful idiots like Greenwald and Gabbard can stop endorsing his show with their presence although Greenwald is definitely just seemingly into being contrarian these days defending the DC mob.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #15 on: April 22, 2021, 08:00:36 am »
TheWrap
Tucker Carlson's College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk's Murderer
Lindsey Ellefson and J. Clara Chan  7 hrs ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson identified himself as being part of the "Dan White Society" in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook entry. Dan White was the name of the man who killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official, in 1978.

A representative for Trinity College confirmed the veracity of the yearbook entry to TheWrap after a screenshot of it went viral on Twitter. The spokesperson pointed to a digitized version of the yearbook, which features the entry on page 186, and added that the so-called "society" didn't seem to exist at the school and was only mentioned in Carlson's entry. A review of the yearbook by TheWrap found no other mentions of a "Dan White Society."

"While I cannot speak to the yearbook process in 1991, current practice is that only a student's name, home state and/or country, and the student's major are listed with their photos," the Trinity College representative said when asked whether Carlson submitted the identifier himself.

Among the other affiliations listed in Carlson's entry are "Christian Fellowship" and the Jesse Helms Foundation, which bills itself as "a non-profit, non-political foundation which provides quality educational lectures, training schools and events focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career."

Helms was a leader in the conservative movement and, according to a 2008 obituary, was staunchly opposed to homosexuality. For much of his career, Helms opposed federal spending on AIDS on the grounds that he believed the disease was the result of homosexual behavior. Helms' legacy also included opposition to the civil rights movement and abortion rights, and a 16-day filibuster against establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday.

On Tuesday night, Carlson accused The Washington Post's owner, Jeff Bezos, of conducting "opposition research" and said the Post's media columnist, Erik Wemple, was pulling out his old college yearbook to see if Carlson had "done anything naughty at the age of 19."

"Jeff Bezos had one of his minions, a mentally unbalanced middle-aged man called Erik Wemple, pull our dusty college yearbook and call around and see if we'd done anything naughty at the age of 19," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "That sounds like fun. Let us know if you hear any good stories. But before Bezos drops any more of his billions on opposition research, he should know that it will not affect any election outcome. This is a news show, not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to."

A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment.

It's not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was or whether Carlson will address this latest controversy during his 8 p.m. ET show Wednesday night. What is clear, however, is that Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Governor Ralph Northam "Governor Klan Robes Blackface," referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tucker-carlsons-college-yearbook-says-he-belonged-to-club-for-harvey-milks-murderer/ar-BB1fUdyf?li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #16 on: April 22, 2021, 08:16:06 am »
Newsweek
Tucker Carlson Says Derek Chauvin Verdict Taught BLM That 'Violence Works'
Daniel Villarreal  3 hrs ago

Chauvin is the white former police officer who killed Floyd, a Black man, on June 25, 2020. Video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Floyd died as a result. On Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In the Wednesday evening installment of his Fox News program, Carlson said that the jury's verdict had been influenced by threats of violence from BLM protesters. He also said the verdict had been influenced by Democratic political leaders who decided on Chauvin's guilt before his trial had concluded.

"Seeing mobs trying to influence this trial should shock and horrify you at least as much as the George Floyd video did," Carlson said. "It's a picture of a country moving backward at high speed."

"But the strange thing is that most people didn't seem shocked or upset by any of this. They seem relieved by the verdict," he added. "They believed that a conviction, whether it was justified or not, would buy the country peace."

Carlson then accused BLM of holding America hostage with "11 months of violence and intimidation," a reference to the summer racial justice protests that occurred after Floyd's murder. He also said the group's goal is "never-ending ethnic conflict."

"It's that simple: Violence gets results," Carlson said. "Now that's a threat, of course. But it's also unfortunately true. Rioting does work. When you burn cities, you get what you want."

However, two reports contradict Carlson's claim that BLM regularly uses violence as a political tool.

A September 2020 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) found that 93 percent of BLM protests had been peaceful. However, the report has been criticized for allegedly overlooking specific instances of protester violence.

A Washington Post study examined 7,305 racial justice protests that occurred across the U.S. from May to June of 2020. It found low levels of violence and property destruction across all the protests.

"Most of the violence that did take place was, in fact, directed against the BLM protesters [by police and counter-protesters]," the study's authors, Erica Chenoweth and Jeremy Pressman wrote. "Our data suggest that 96.3 percent of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7 percent of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police."

Chenoweth is a professor at Harvard University, where they direct the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard Kennedy School's Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. Jeremy Pressman is an associate professor of political science at the University of Connecticut.

The authors said they hoped their findings would "correct the narrative that the protests were overtaken by rioting and vandalism or violence." They said that violent incidents were "exceptional" and "not representative of the uprising as a whole.

They also said that the narrative of violent racial justice protests can help local, state and federal forces justify intentionally attacking and arresting protesters. The narrative also reinforces politicians' calls for "law and order. These "law and order" politicians may then use the narrative of violent protesters to propose legislation for harsher policing and penalties for protesters.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tucker-carlson-says-derek-chauvin-verdict-taught-blm-that-violence-works/ar-BB1fUGwy?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #17 on: April 22, 2021, 09:34:35 am »
I posted this other day in the Foxnew Thread.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 17, 2021, 11:59:24 pm
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Quote
Its a voting-rights question. In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.

I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term replacement, if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate  the voters now casting ballots  with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because thats what happening, actually. Lets just say it. Thats true.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #18 on: April 22, 2021, 10:21:42 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 22, 2021, 03:37:34 am
Who's your p(r)ick?

FOX are easily the most dangerous. They allow, support and throw petrol on the dumpster fire.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,923
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #19 on: April 22, 2021, 10:25:40 am »
Fox are a thorn bush. They're full of pr!cks. Some are bigger, more dangerous than others, but a pr!ck is still a pr!ck, and it's a bush you don't want to land on.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #20 on: April 22, 2021, 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 22, 2021, 08:16:06 am
Newsweek
Tucker Carlson Says Derek Chauvin Verdict Taught BLM That 'Violence Works'
Daniel Villarreal  3 hrs ago

Chauvin is the white former police officer who killed Floyd, a Black man, on June 25, 2020. Video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Floyd died as a result. On Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In the Wednesday evening installment of his Fox News program, Carlson said that the jury's verdict had been influenced by threats of violence from BLM protesters. He also said the verdict had been influenced by Democratic political leaders who decided on Chauvin's guilt before his trial had concluded.

"Seeing mobs trying to influence this trial should shock and horrify you at least as much as the George Floyd video did," Carlson said. "It's a picture of a country moving backward at high speed."

"But the strange thing is that most people didn't seem shocked or upset by any of this. They seem relieved by the verdict," he added. "They believed that a conviction, whether it was justified or not, would buy the country peace."

Carlson then accused BLM of holding America hostage with "11 months of violence and intimidation," a reference to the summer racial justice protests that occurred after Floyd's murder. He also said the group's goal is "never-ending ethnic conflict."

"It's that simple: Violence gets results," Carlson said. "Now that's a threat, of course. But it's also unfortunately true. Rioting does work. When you burn cities, you get what you want."

However, two reports contradict Carlson's claim that BLM regularly uses violence as a political tool.

A September 2020 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) found that 93 percent of BLM protests had been peaceful. However, the report has been criticized for allegedly overlooking specific instances of protester violence.

A Washington Post study examined 7,305 racial justice protests that occurred across the U.S. from May to June of 2020. It found low levels of violence and property destruction across all the protests.

"Most of the violence that did take place was, in fact, directed against the BLM protesters [by police and counter-protesters]," the study's authors, Erica Chenoweth and Jeremy Pressman wrote. "Our data suggest that 96.3 percent of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7 percent of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police."

Chenoweth is a professor at Harvard University, where they direct the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard Kennedy School's Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. Jeremy Pressman is an associate professor of political science at the University of Connecticut.

The authors said they hoped their findings would "correct the narrative that the protests were overtaken by rioting and vandalism or violence." They said that violent incidents were "exceptional" and "not representative of the uprising as a whole.

They also said that the narrative of violent racial justice protests can help local, state and federal forces justify intentionally attacking and arresting protesters. The narrative also reinforces politicians' calls for "law and order. These "law and order" politicians may then use the narrative of violent protesters to propose legislation for harsher policing and penalties for protesters.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tucker-carlson-says-derek-chauvin-verdict-taught-blm-that-violence-works/ar-BB1fUGwy?ocid=msedgntp
Shhh, Don't mention the Jan 6th riots otherwise everyone will know Tuckers talking s,, again.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #21 on: April 22, 2021, 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 22, 2021, 08:00:36 am
Carlson said... "This is a news show..."

Quote
The judge agreed with Foxs premise, adding that the network persuasively argues that given Mr. Carlsons reputation, any reasonable viewer arrive(s) with an appropriate amount of scepticism about the statements he makes.

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/fox-news-karen-mcdougal-case-tucker-carlson-2020-9?r=US&IR=T

You can't be a news show and argue that no one should believe anything you say Tucker.

Just amazing how crooked these people are.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #22 on: April 22, 2021, 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on April 22, 2021, 04:56:29 am
https://twitter.com/travisakers/status/1384882691838025732

Always has been a c*nt. Hopefully the useful idiots like Greenwald and Gabbard can stop endorsing his show with their presence although Greenwald is definitely just seemingly into being contrarian these days defending the DC mob.

A guy named White killing a guy name Milk? That has to be the whitest crime ever. It could only have been surpassed, if he had buried him under ten tons of snow... ;)
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #23 on: April 22, 2021, 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 22, 2021, 02:43:17 pm


A homophobe killed Harvey Milk the gay Mayor of SF.
 
Beware of cancellation  ;)
« Last Edit: April 22, 2021, 06:07:53 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #24 on: April 22, 2021, 08:49:55 pm »
This clip of Rutger Bregman going on his show to talk about Davos was never aired shows his hypocrisy and fake populist BS. Bregman says he is a millionaire funded by billionaire. He loses his shit and rather than debating he starts delivering F bombs. Typical conservative, they have no leg to stand on in most cases (Same with Ben Shapiro).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_nFI2Zb7qE&ab_channel=NowThisNews
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,837
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #25 on: April 25, 2021, 11:35:33 pm »
I thought you were going to post something on John Henry there, Jam.  ;)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #26 on: April 26, 2021, 06:48:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2021, 08:56:35 pm
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.

What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain

The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him

The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.

In one. The dangerous thing is that the views he is allowed to push - and I'm sure believes but he's hardly in the coalface about it - are now much more extreme than before, perhaps ever before.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #27 on: April 27, 2021, 05:49:11 pm »
His latest call to arms over masks is both laughable and dangerous.

He really does deserve his head caving in.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #28 on: April 27, 2021, 11:01:18 pm »
I think the most dangerous thing is that his counterparts across the media aisle view him as just an "act" to steal money from the "rubes" as nobody as privileged and as educated as they are, like him, would believe this shit.   So the media outrage is on the whole muted since they believe that it's all just part of a swindle.  You can be a dangerous racist and also swindle people.  The two things are not completely separate.  There's no way Tucker should still be on air and the mask thing from last night is just disgusting as people will actually do it now.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:52:34 am »
POLITICO
Has Tucker Deposed Trump as the Troller in Chief?
By Jack Shafer  4 hrs ago

Nobody is more adept at rolling the liberal nerve between his thumb and forefinger than Tucker Carlson. The Fox News Channel proved his skill at extracting pained howls from the blue faction this week with a defiant monologue in which he urged viewers to authorities if they saw a child wearing a mask outside. That should be illegal, Carlson said. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact child protective services.

The Carlson tirade produced the precise reaction he intended as the news gang covered it, and members of the commentariat sent an avalanche of protest his way. The Washington Posts Margaret Sullivan laid into him. Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind? the POLITICO Playbookers asked. This is really, really dangerous, CNN analyst Asha Rangappa tweeted. Tragic and dangerous, agreed Strongman author Ruth Ben-Ghiat. The right wing cancel culture is out of control, wrote Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Twitter.

For the better part of a day, Carlsons mask thing was Topic A, something that had to make him and his Fox bosses happy no matter how inconsistent his approach was. Putting aside completely the wisdom of masks for a moment, Carlsons natural position on the issue of masked children would seem to be that its not the states businessor the business of a passer-byhow you parent your child as long as youre not damaging them, which the Atlantics David A. Graham just pointed out. But in Carlsons world, ideological consistency doesnt pay the sort of emotional rewards that damning a symbol of liberal overreach does. This isnt conservatism that Carlson is practicing, its Trumpism without Trump, as CNNs Brian Stelter and others have recognized. With Trump retired from the stage, Carlson has now replaced him. As Graham put it, Carlson has become the most visible face of the new conservative movement.

Thats just about right. But whats truer is that with Trump gone, Carlson has become the most audible mouth in the agitation-provocation space.

Like Trump, he labors to produce the incendiary and infuriating to attract attention and the very commendations he found himself buried neck-high in after his monologue. He lives to generate outrage from Democrats and the hall monitors at Media Matters for America. Has the #firetuckercarlson hashtag started to trend on Twitter? From Carlsons point of view, nothing could be better. Has Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple, who has become Tuckers Inspector Javert, started making calls to child protective services to see if people are actually phoning in reports of children being abused because their parents have forced masks on them? Bait taken. The Anti-Defamation League has called for his sacking for his replacement theory segment? All the better! The indictments against him, the hashtags, all of those Wemple pieces attacking him, and Media Matters saturation coverage of Carlsons show work better to connect him to potentially new audiences and seal his appeal with regulars than a billboard in Times Square or on the Sunset Strip might. Like Trump before him, the fact that certain people hate Carlson only endears him to others. Like Trump before him, Carlsons premeditated lunacy serves as a promise that newer, even more lunatic lunacy is forthcoming. And like Trump, Carlson has mastered the art of putting his audience on the edge of its seat in anticipation of what hes going to say next.

Saying wild things to own the libs is not something Carlson just stumbled on. Hes been mining the outré vein for at least 15 years as this Media Matters chronology of his wildest comments on air shows (see also these round-ups at Insider and the Independent). If Carlsons comments grate liberal ears more today than they previously did, perhaps its because hes no longer competing with Trump for honors. Its almost as if the kayfabe of news requires somebody like Carlson or Trump or Steve Bannon or Bill OReilly or Glenn Beck or Pat Buchanan to wave the flag of nuttism for the amusement of the red-staters and the protestations of the blues. If Carlson were to retire tomorrow, a new villain (or hero, depending on your political temperament) of discourse would rise to take his place.

Was podcaster Joe Rogan channeling Carlson this week when he recently advised young, healthy people to avoid the Covid-19 vaccine? Its almost a miracle that Rogan beat Carlson to the half-logic of his formulation, which was guaranteed to produce howls from all the usual places. If you want to see liberals squirmand what non-liberal doesntthen the media response to Rogans take was better than paid advertising. Even Trump nemesis Anthony Fauci reprimanded Rogan, which will work as a kind of counter-endorsement for the podcaster.

Half-baked ideas like those offered by Carlson and Rogan only stand to attract a minority audience, but in todays media world, you can make a lot of money serving the correct minority. After all, we elected a minority president in 2016 and gave him the run of the country.

What do you do with a problem like Tucker Carlson? Well, to begin with, avoid framing your relationship with Carlsons utterances as a problem. He depends on blue-state counteraction to his actions every bit as much as Trump did for his, and hes no more likely to surrender his nightly revilements than our former president was to surrender his. Fox isnt going to fire him for his effrontery, which was argued in this space last week. As long as Carlson can cause liberals pain and give his supporters a little pleasure by rolling his forefinger and thumb together, he will continue apace. Feel free to chart his outrages and publicize them, as we all must be accountable for what we say and do. Even call for his firing if that makes you feel good. But if you continue to give him access to your nerve tissue to do that thing that he does so well, then the onus is on you.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/has-tucker-deposed-trump-as-the-troller-in-chief/ar-BB1g9PaW?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,077
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:05:22 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2021, 05:23:30 pm
I think his face screams gobshite.





With vibrant notes of gormless.
That's the look of a man who has been told that being a white man shouldn't guarantee that you get everything you want, and say and do anything you want.

Also, imagine having that much money and still getting your ma to cut your hair using a bowl.  ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 