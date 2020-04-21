Chauvin is the white former police officer who killed Floyd, a Black man, on June 25, 2020. Video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Floyd died as a result. On Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.In the Wednesday evening installment of his Fox News program, Carlson said that the jury's verdict had been influenced by threats of violence from BLM protesters. He also said the verdict had been influenced by Democratic political leaders who decided on Chauvin's guilt before his trial had concluded."Seeing mobs trying to influence this trial should shock and horrify you at least as much as the George Floyd video did," Carlson said. "It's a picture of a country moving backward at high speed.""But the strange thing is that most people didn't seem shocked or upset by any of this. They seem relieved by the verdict," he added. "They believed that a conviction, whether it was justified or not, would buy the country peace."Carlson then accused BLM of holding America hostage with "11 months of violence and intimidation," a reference to the summer racial justice protests that occurred after Floyd's murder. He also said the group's goal is "never-ending ethnic conflict.""It's that simple: Violence gets results," Carlson said. "Now that's a threat, of course. But it's also unfortunately true. Rioting does work. When you burn cities, you get what you want."However, two reports contradict Carlson's claim that BLM regularly uses violence as a political tool.A September 2020 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) found that 93 percent of BLM protests had been peaceful. However, the report has been criticized for allegedly overlooking specific instances of protester violence.A Washington Post study examined 7,305 racial justice protests that occurred across the U.S. from May to June of 2020. It found low levels of violence and property destruction across all the protests."Most of the violence that did take place was, in fact, directed against the BLM protesters [by police and counter-protesters]," the study's authors, Erica Chenoweth and Jeremy Pressman wrote. "Our data suggest that 96.3 percent of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7 percent of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police."Chenoweth is a professor at Harvard University, where they direct the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard Kennedy School's Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. Jeremy Pressman is an associate professor of political science at the University of Connecticut.The authors said they hoped their findings would "correct the narrative that the protests were overtaken by rioting and vandalism or violence." They said that violent incidents were "exceptional" and "not representative of the uprising as a whole.They also said that the narrative of violent racial justice protests can help local, state and federal forces justify intentionally attacking and arresting protesters. The narrative also reinforces politicians' calls for "law and order. These "law and order" politicians may then use the narrative of violent protesters to propose legislation for harsher policing and penalties for protesters.