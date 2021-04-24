How is there no financing involved? You are suggesting that FSG be stripped of over half of the voting rights. In a democracy, you cannot expropriate private property without compensating the owner. Do you think those rights are valueless?
An interesting reference point here might be the UK Ivory Act 2018. From https://news.artnet.com/opinion/uk-ivory-ban-compensation-1896973
The aspect of the appeal of most interest to me is whether the UK courts have failed to take into account the fact that the trading ban undermines fundamental rightsprimarily the right to respect for property, and specifically that the ivory-trading ban could never be proportionate without a compensation scheme.
The start point is the first instance judgment. In his ruling, the judge noted that if this were a case of complete deprivation of a property right, compensation would probably have to be paid in order to render the interference proportionate.
But he noted that the Ivory Act prevents dealing rather than use, and that the delay in its implementation (it was given Royal Assent in December 2018, but has yet to take effect) gives owners of antique ivory a window in which to sell their holdingsalthough admittedly almost certainly at a significant undervalue.
The judge added that sales outside the UK are probably still permitted under the new law, all of which tempers the degree of interference with antique dealers rights. This is significant legally: where someone is fully deprived of their property rights, there is a strong argument that they should be compensated, and case law indicates that it will be exceptional for compensation not to be payable.
By contrast, in other casessuch as the one at handownership is retained, but rights are controlled by the state, and the obligation to compensate is much weaker.
This left the ivory traders having to argue that the very essence of the right to hold ivory had been taken from them. The court disagreed, finding that there was no obligation upon Parliament to introduce a compensation scheme, for three reasons.
First, the court held that there was adequate time between the passage of the act and its implementation for everyone to plan around it.
Second, giving compensation could have a potentially chilling effect on other states considering bans that have no means to offer money to affected parties.
Finally, the court saw no evidence suggesting which dealers would be entitled to compensation, and in what amounts.
The regularity of such exceptional circumstances coming to the fore increases the likelihood of the courts continuing to revisit (and, in my view, expand) the category of cases in which compensation need not be paid to those deprived of their property and its use.
This will be either because a measure, however expropriatory in form, is treated as a control of use of property, rather than a deprivation; or because the circumstances fall within the limitedbut potentially growingrange of cases in which even an outright deprivation need not be compensated.
All of the above makes it intriguing to see if the ivory-trading case will be granted permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. But that will only happen if the application is deemed to raise an arguable point of law of general public importance.
The Supreme Court appeal failed, ie, it was confirmed that the state does have the power to control the use of a property without compensation.
The Ivory Act hasn't been implemented yet, but this is a matter of political will and prioritisation; not a matter of legality.