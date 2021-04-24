« previous next »
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: 4pool on April 23, 2021, 11:55:39 pm
Ciggy legislation was a health concern. And as the UK has National Health, which costs the government a bit of dosh, it was within their bests interest to save as much money on health care as possible. And had nothing to do with legislation giving ciggy smokers rights as to what ciggy companies could do.
It wasn't presented as a parallel for football reform - others, much more comparable, are mentioned - but as an example of something that was strongly resisted for a long time by an industry with far greater financial and political lobbying power than football clubs.

[ Studies on the economics of smoking generally swing in the other direction - while people focus on increased health costs vs tax (tax is still generally higher, though it gets closer as you add in sick days and even lost productivity due to fag breaks), they forget the main financial benefit (to society) of smokers - they die younger: which saves the NHS vast sums as the elderly are the main users, as well as similarly vast sums in pensions. ]
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: Devon Red on April 23, 2021, 05:07:05 pm
In the case of Exeter City the Trust does not run the club, but they could prevent all of the fundamental transformations you mentioned. I suspect there are ways of achieving this without needing the actual shares. I don't know quite how, and I think JackBauer raises some important points, but creating safeguards is surely much more achievable than actual 'ownership'. It's a shift in language, but it's important.
Missed this - completely agree. The argument that such safeguards would reduce the value of the club I think also misses an obvious point - it is in the fans' interests for their club to remain profitable and successful. As I've said a few times, personally I'd throw into the reforms a recognition of the owners' rights to take (reasonable) dividends on profits, which would also encourage stable, long term, mutually beneficial ownership.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: JackBauer on April 23, 2021, 02:43:37 pm
How is there no financing involved? You are suggesting that FSG be stripped of over half of the voting rights. In a democracy, you cannot expropriate private property without compensating the owner. Do you think those rights are valueless?

An interesting reference point here might be the UK Ivory Act 2018. From https://news.artnet.com/opinion/uk-ivory-ban-compensation-1896973 :

The aspect of the appeal of most interest to me is whether the UK courts have failed to take into account the fact that the trading ban undermines fundamental rightsprimarily the right to respect for property, and specifically that the ivory-trading ban could never be proportionate without a compensation scheme.

The start point is the first instance judgment. In his ruling, the judge noted that if this were a case of complete deprivation of a property right, compensation would probably have to be paid in order to render the interference proportionate.

But he noted that the Ivory Act prevents dealing rather than use, and that the delay in its implementation (it was given Royal Assent in December 2018, but has yet to take effect) gives owners of antique ivory a window in which to sell their holdingsalthough admittedly almost certainly at a significant undervalue.

The judge added that sales outside the UK are probably still permitted under the new law, all of which tempers the degree of interference with antique dealers rights. This is significant legally: where someone is fully deprived of their property rights, there is a strong argument that they should be compensated, and case law indicates that it will be exceptional for compensation not to be payable.

By contrast, in other casessuch as the one at handownership is retained, but rights are controlled by the state, and the obligation to compensate is much weaker.

This left the ivory traders having to argue that the very essence of the right to hold ivory had been taken from them. The court disagreed, finding that there was no obligation upon Parliament to introduce a compensation scheme, for three reasons.

First, the court held that there was adequate time between the passage of the act and its implementation for everyone to plan around it.

Second, giving compensation could have a potentially chilling effect on other states considering bans that have no means to offer money to affected parties.

Finally, the court saw no evidence suggesting which dealers would be entitled to compensation, and in what amounts.

The regularity of such exceptional circumstances coming to the fore increases the likelihood of the courts continuing to revisit (and, in my view, expand) the category of cases in which compensation need not be paid to those deprived of their property and its use.

This will be either because a measure, however expropriatory in form, is treated as a control of use of property, rather than a deprivation; or because the circumstances fall within the limitedbut potentially growingrange of cases in which even an outright deprivation need not be compensated.

All of the above makes it intriguing to see if the ivory-trading case will be granted permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. But that will only happen if the application is deemed to raise an arguable point of law of general public importance.

The Supreme Court appeal failed, ie, it was confirmed that the state does have the power to control the use of a property without compensation.

The Ivory Act hasn't been implemented yet, but this is a matter of political will and prioritisation; not a matter of legality.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/583310

Enforce the 50+1 Rule for professional football club ownership in the UK
Bring in a law which enforces professional football clubs to have at least 51% fan ownership similar to how the Bundesliga operates this rule.

The new European super league plans show the clear greed of elite football club owners in England. This precedent of profit over people is already taking the game away from everyday people who founded and made the sport what it is. This law would ensure decisions made around the clubs would take the fans and good of the game as a priority over money.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: rich87 on April 24, 2021, 06:40:55 am
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/583310

Enforce the 50+1 Rule for professional football club ownership in the UK
Bring in a law which enforces professional football clubs to have at least 51% fan ownership similar to how the Bundesliga operates this rule.

The new European super league plans show the clear greed of elite football club owners in England. This precedent of profit over people is already taking the game away from everyday people who founded and made the sport what it is. This law would ensure decisions made around the clubs would take the fans and good of the game as a priority over money.

done.
Allez Allez Allez.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: diggerling! on April 23, 2021, 05:08:43 pm
If every other club had to live within its means, with strict controls on spending, I think we'd do better than 12th because of our manager, analytics and fans. But if we're only good enough for 12th, so what? Is Liverpool winning trophies really more important than the health of the club, the community that built it and the wider game? Should other clubs go bust so that we can be successful?


Well I thought the health of the club is reflected in being able to win as well.

I do agree with redmark and jackBauer that if we implement these reforms as a package then there will be a chance to have not just a sustainable lfc, but sustainable football clubs all over Europe with focus on developing good football players rather than Pogba's haircut.

I thought that taking FSG public could have been one why, given that lfc fans around the world collectively can be a great source of financing and another lever of pressure on the owners, it is probably why they didn't do it.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: rich87 on April 24, 2021, 06:40:55 am
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/583310

Enforce the 50+1 Rule for professional football club ownership in the UK
Bring in a law which enforces professional football clubs to have at least 51% fan ownership similar to how the Bundesliga operates this rule.

The new European super league plans show the clear greed of elite football club owners in England. This precedent of profit over people is already taking the game away from everyday people who founded and made the sport what it is. This law would ensure decisions made around the clubs would take the fans and good of the game as a priority over money.
Done.
The imbecile formerly known as babraham. But now called babraham again! Though still an imbecile. Sadly.

Klopp: "We have to change from doubters to believers...NOW"

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: 4pool on April 23, 2021, 11:55:39 pm
This is like a classroom debate.

Many interesting points.

But at the end of the day, what one may want or wish for, is unlikely to happen.


Ciggy legislation was a health concern. And as the UK has National Health, which costs the government a bit of dosh, it was within their bests interest to save as much money on health care as possible. And had nothing to do with legislation giving ciggy smokers rights as to what ciggy companies could do.

Sorry, but your perspective on industry regulation is clearly skewed away from how it operates in UK/EU. Your perspective on 'health concerns' and on the legislation that led to the smoking ban, and on health economics, is clearly even less informed.

Your points essentially seem to be 'it'd be really hard to get increased supporter representation, so it's not worth trying'.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: rich87 on April 24, 2021, 06:40:55 am
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/583310

Enforce the 50+1 Rule for professional football club ownership in the UK
Bring in a law which enforces professional football clubs to have at least 51% fan ownership similar to how the Bundesliga operates this rule.

The new European super league plans show the clear greed of elite football club owners in England. This precedent of profit over people is already taking the game away from everyday people who founded and made the sport what it is. This law would ensure decisions made around the clubs would take the fans and good of the game as a priority over money.

Would recommend that anyone willing to sign this petition also sign up here
https://reclaimourgame.com/

This has MP support and has the following, more immediately achievable goal:

"#2 EMPOWER SUPPORTERS WITH IMMEDIATE 50+1 LAW
Given the threat to our clubs remains real, we need to provide immediate safeguards for supporters to be able to act to protect the best interests of their clubs. We call on the Government to legislate to require all English clubs to secure a 51% majority of their registered season ticket holders on any major decision that fundamentally affects the clubs identity or future (for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge)."

This is something that can be achieved through legislation in the next year of parliament - the goal of 51% ownership is much more difficult to achieve and much further ahead in terms of the steps we need to achieve to keep plugging away with progress
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
I think I've posted before that I support fan ownership but I just don't think it's a panacea to all the issues.  Thought this was pretty interesting:

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Signed and shared the website on a Town forum.

As others have said, there will always be people arguing the toss.   But if last week showed us anything it's that owners do not always have the interests of the sport and/or fanbase at the front of their minds. 

Or to be less polite, some owners are nothing less than financial vultures who don't give a fck for anything other than making money. 
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: Bluelagos on April 25, 2021, 07:10:59 am
Signed and shared the website on a Town forum.

As others have said, there will always be people arguing the toss.   But if last week showed us anything it's that owners do not always have the interests of the sport and/or fanbase at the front of their minds. 

Or to be less polite, some owners are nothing less than financial vultures who don't give a fck for anything other than making money.

I think you can say that about most owners. Again, billionaires dont become billionaires because they are benevolent.

The fact of the matter is, you can find supposed billionaire lifelong fans to buy into the club, but you can almost be certain that by and large, most of them wont be too dissimilar to the likes of Mike Ashley, whos made their fortunes on the suffering of others.

This 50+1 rule will go in some way to prevent bad owners from ruining clubs. But if we look on the flip side, it will prevent investment and ultimately it will mean the end of the PL as we know it, and it could potentially spell financial disaster for some clubs. This 50+1 is not a binary concept, there will be consequences too.

Thats why I advocate fan trusts initiating the cause, because that will encourage discussion and debate. I think jumping headlong into legislation driven by politics of popularism will not end well for us.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: rich87 on April 24, 2021, 06:40:55 am
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/583310

Enforce the 50+1 Rule for professional football club ownership in the UK
Bring in a law which enforces professional football clubs to have at least 51% fan ownership similar to how the Bundesliga operates this rule.

The new European super league plans show the clear greed of elite football club owners in England. This precedent of profit over people is already taking the game away from everyday people who founded and made the sport what it is. This law would ensure decisions made around the clubs would take the fans and good of the game as a priority over money.

I know i've been a bit of a downer on this. Only because, as i've asked before, what is your ( collective) opinion on this being enacted.

So I kept track over the weekend. The counter shows just over 35,000. Which means roughly 5,000 per day signed it from when i checked Saturday.

Now if there was such a ground swell of support across the board from all the clubs supporters , this should be reaching a million.

All the outrage when ESL was announced, all the punters going ballistic, all the tv and radio hosts getting upset, and here we are...35,000. This petition isn't just for Liverpool supporters, nor just on Rawk.

I'd like to also point out, should this actually come into law that "professional clubs" must go to 50+1, that means all the thousands of clubs that are listed as Professional. So about 11 tiers of clubs. Not just the top 6, not just the Premier League. So the ramifications will be far and wide.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Is it disinterest though or do people simply not know about this petition.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: Al 666 on April 26, 2021, 02:31:26 pm
Is it disinterest though or do people simply not know about this petition.
I've not signed it - I think it's the wrong immediate focus; it's the most complex, least likely achievable in any reasonable timescale, doesn't have support across all clubs - and diffuses the energy and outrage supporters' groups currently have. Representation and voting rights should be the first priority, in my view. Everything else follows. Aiming for ownership risks this fragmenting and going nowhere at all.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Reclaim Our Game has had far more exposure then that petition. I would be more interested to see the numbers who have signed up to the former.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 03:15:12 pm
I've not signed it - I think it's the wrong immediate focus; it's the most complex, least likely achievable in any reasonable timescale, doesn't have support across all clubs - and diffuses the energy and outrage supporters' groups currently have. Representation and voting rights should be the first priority, in my view. Everything else follows. Aiming for ownership risks this fragmenting and going nowhere at all.

German clubs went from running as nonprofits to private finance hybrid model which gets missed out of the whole debate I think. I think we are dealing with a different kettle of fish, we are dealing with 100% privately owned multi-hundreds million pound valuations of clubs and the legal issues it would entail.

I do think reclassification of football clubs towards a more community/ supporter led entity would be a better success, find a general consensus of achievable objectives and aims and work from there.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: OOS on April 26, 2021, 04:02:59 pm
German clubs went from running as nonprofits to private finance hybrid model which gets missed out of the whole debate I think. I think we are dealing with a different kettle of fish, we are dealing with 100% privately owned multi-hundreds million pound valuations of clubs and the legal issues it would entail.

I do think reclassification of football clubs towards a more community/ supporter led entity would be a better success, find a general consensus of achievable objectives and aims and work from there.
Yep. It will be interesting to see the results of SoS's survey over the weekend, asking what points members think they should (and should not) be engaging with FSG on.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 04:05:50 pm
Yep. It will be interesting to see the results of SoS's survey over the weekend, asking what points members think they should (and should not) be engaging with FSG on.

Survey results are out:

https://spiritofshankly.com/news-template-copy/

Following the fall-out from the European Super League fiasco, Spirit of Shankly polled members to agree a position on any future engagement, or not, with Liverpool FC owners, FSG. The results show an overwhelming yes to a working relationship, but one where we have a say in how our club is run.

The results

FOR 89% Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
FOR 84% Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS
FOR 88% Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review
AGAINST 66% No engagement and FSG out
The questions asked were based on SOS experience of working with club officials, the events of the last week, feedback we received from members and the wider community of Liverpool supporters, and our responsibilities as a recognised union.

Over the past few years, we raised concerns to potential changes to European club competition and breakaway leagues with club representatives, stating that for the majority of fans success in competition should be based on and depends on sporting merit.

Our view was noted and we were assured updates of any progress. We now know our views were ignored as they planned the opposite. They knew fans did not want these changes, they thought we would just accept them. They were wrong.

The actions of the owners and board have more far-reaching consequences than the relationship with SOS, the clubs fan groups and fan forums. Their responsibility always is to act in the best interests of LFC, which they failed to do. We are yet to find out if there will be penalties against the club.

What does this mean for SOS?
It means at present we cannot trust what the owners and board say when we meet with them. The relationship we thought we had was false.

But we must use this experience as a catalyst for change. Real change. In voting to continue engagement with FSG, they must now make a decision. Their actions shamed the LFC, but they can accept the values and principles of our club and react positively, Together we can lead the change for the future of our game.

We call for a reconstitution of the board that includes effective, elected and accountable fan representation, and not for members of the current LFC board to be that elected representative. This cannot be token representation, but one that has the golden share on the decision-making process.

We believe this is both practical and achievable. If FSG do not embrace this position, we will then consider how to respond.

We must also take the opportunity to work alongside other supporter trusts and the FSA, to ensure the governments review into football governance includes giving fans a say in how their clubs are run. A true supporters voice at the heart of decision making.

Thank you to all who took part in the survey, we will keep you updated with further plans.
King Kenny.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Again SoS showing they are the adults in the room.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 03:15:12 pm
I've not signed it - I think it's the wrong immediate focus; it's the most complex, least likely achievable in any reasonable timescale, doesn't have support across all clubs - and diffuses the energy and outrage supporters' groups currently have. Representation and voting rights should be the first priority, in my view. Everything else follows. Aiming for ownership risks this fragmenting and going nowhere at all.

Great point - this is why we need smart leaders - tactically savvy, thinking about the best way to harness energy and use the collective force to maximum advantage.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: OOS on April 26, 2021, 04:02:59 pm
German clubs went from running as nonprofits to private finance hybrid model which gets missed out of the whole debate I think. I think we are dealing with a different kettle of fish, we are dealing with 100% privately owned multi-hundreds million pound valuations of clubs and the legal issues it would entail.

I do think reclassification of football clubs towards a more community/ supporter led entity would be a better success, find a general consensus of achievable objectives and aims and work from there.
Yes, and it's worth noting also that in the Bundesliga, incredibly, before 1998 private ownership of any kind was prohibited - this was when the 50+1 rule came in.
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: skipper757 on April 26, 2021, 04:18:44 pm
Survey results are out:

https://spiritofshankly.com/news-template-copy/

FOR 89% Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
FOR 84% Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS
FOR 88% Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review
AGAINST 66% No engagement and FSG out
Good results and a clear mandate on how to proceed - but with a big enough minority for 'no engagement' that there will need to be clear movement from the owners to prevent that growing.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: 50+1% fan ownership rule
Quote from: 4pool on April 22, 2021, 08:01:19 pm
Right, you win.

You are elected to the board and have voting rights.

Henry, Werner, Gordon and Hogan are the other board members.

John calls an emergency board conference early last Sunday morning. You attend virtually along with all the others. John then explains there is this new European Super League to come forward later that morning. He explains what it is about. That Man Utd ( Woodward and the Glazers) have been very active in it's inception. He mentions all the other clubs signed in. United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs. He talks about the increased revenues if we join and the loss of potential revenues if LFC do not go along. He asks for a vote on whether or not LFC should join in. You vote no and explain how this will go down with supporters. Your objection is noted. The other four vote yes.

Henry signs on to the deal and all the clubs break the news at the same time.

Is this a far fetched scenario?

My problem is that those thinking have a fan representative on the board is the panacea to solve the problems. A fan representative might do some good. But when push comes to shove on anything major, the owners will always have the say and the clout.

I use to be in a Union. We had a representative on the company board. Facilities were still shut down. Union members lost their jobs. So what good was one representative?

Quite frankly the fan rep will vote yes because in this scenario you mentioned its clearly in the clubs best interest. You cant put a fan there as a fan rep on a board and expect him or her to not have duties as well.

And yeah people talking about grassing to SOS and other fan groups, board confidentiality is a thing and that fan rep will be out really quickly if he or she were to do that.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
This proposal isnt the silver bullet, in reality FFP and salary caps are needed.

clubs are needing more games because players and agents  are greedy c*nts and are wanting higher and higher wages.

Clubs cant afford the wages (especially right now ) so they are needing to extract every bit of revenue they can find. Most clubs are probably losing money because of the greedy players. Its a madness that needs to stop but it will take all European leagues to agree to something.

When average/shit players and teenagers are winning the lottery each week, you know something is wrong.

The players and managers wont like it, but Im sure they can cry into their 100k a week tissues.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:37:18 am
This proposal isnt the silver bullet, in reality FFP and salary caps are needed.

clubs are needing more games because players and agents  are greedy c*nts and are wanting higher and higher wages.

Clubs cant afford the wages (especially right now ) so they are needing to extract every bit of revenue they can find. Most clubs are probably losing money because of the greedy players. Its a madness that needs to stop but it will take all European leagues to agree to something.

When average/shit players and teenagers are winning the lottery each week, you know something is wrong.

The players and managers wont like it, but Im sure they can cry into their 100k a week tissues.

I replied this to you in the other thread, but will put it here as well because it is more relevant:


This is actually one of the things that gives me some hope that owners might come around to some fan based demands. If measures can be introduced to limit players and agent fees and wages, then owners will be making more money whilst having to invest less. If the trade off to that is things like cheaper match day tickets, or slightly lower TV revenue due to not having ridiculous KO times, then it would be win-win as far as fans and owners are concerned.

Of course this would require Europe-wide movement as most of the players and agents would simply follow the money.

But this would seem a pretty good negotiating platform in the grand scheme
Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 08:44:36 pm
Good results and a clear mandate on how to proceed - but with a big enough minority for 'no engagement' that there will need to be clear movement from the owners to prevent that growing.

I participated in that and was pleased to see the results. I am not going to pretend that I wasn't a touch relieved that there wasn't a majority (for now) for FSG out. It seems a high percentage of people who are members think the same as a lot of us on here.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:37:18 am
This proposal isnt the silver bullet, in reality FFP and salary caps are needed.
This proposal isn't the solution, it's the means by which all other issues can be discussed and addressed by the people who can consider and act in the long term interests of a club - and by discussion and negotiation between clubs and at competition/association level, all clubs - the fans.
https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
It looks like FSG have given an official response to the SOS statement and poll. Good news.

The Guardian ran with this article today:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/27/liverpool-open-discussions-with-fans-after-european-super-league-backlash-spirit-of-shankly

To be honest though, the Guardian have pissed me off with their coverage of the whole fiasco, and seem to relish in snide little digs. That would be fair if they were directed at all the clubs involved. But that doesn´t seem to be the case.

Quote
Protests at Anfield were not as vociferous as some of those at the grounds of some other big six clubs last weekend and the fans group Spirit of Shankly (SOS) polled its members on what the next step should be.

As if the reason the protests at Anfield were not as vociferous is because there was no games at Anfield after the announcement.

Even in their match day reports and "10 talking point" articles they have taken digs at FSG as "greedy" - without having a single word to say about any of the other owners involved.

I also listened to their podcast on the Super League, and while they spent 40 minutes quite rightly ripping into the Super League, they didn´t have a single word to say about where the descent into hypermonetised greed quickly sped up with the purchase of Chelsea and City. And they were also talking as if stopping the Super League meant job done.

Anyway I digress. The wheels are starting to move at this club at least. I was happy the SOS membership voted the way they did. I was slightly worried we might see an "FSG Out" backlash that wouldn´t achieve anything. Lets see how far we can make them go.
