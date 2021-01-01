« previous next »
Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights

Offline redmark

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Reply #240
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm
Ciggy legislation was a health concern. And as the UK has National Health, which costs the government a bit of dosh, it was within their bests interest to save as much money on health care as possible. And had nothing to do with legislation giving ciggy smokers rights as to what ciggy companies could do.
It wasn't presented as a parallel for football reform - others, much more comparable, are mentioned - but as an example of something that was strongly resisted for a long time by an industry with far greater financial and political lobbying power than football clubs.

[ Studies on the economics of smoking generally swing in the other direction - while people focus on increased health costs vs tax (tax is still generally higher, though it gets closer as you add in sick days and even lost productivity due to fag breaks), they forget the main financial benefit (to society) of smokers - they die younger: which saves the NHS vast sums as the elderly are the main users, as well as similarly vast sums in pensions. ]
Offline redmark

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Reply #241
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm
In the case of Exeter City the Trust does not run the club, but they could prevent all of the fundamental transformations you mentioned. I suspect there are ways of achieving this without needing the actual shares. I don't know quite how, and I think JackBauer raises some important points, but creating safeguards is surely much more achievable than actual 'ownership'. It's a shift in language, but it's important.
Missed this - completely agree. The argument that such safeguards would reduce the value of the club I think also misses an obvious point - it is in the fans' interests for their club to remain profitable and successful. As I've said a few times, personally I'd throw into the reforms a recognition of the owners' rights to take (reasonable) dividends on profits, which would also encourage stable, long term, mutually beneficial ownership.
Offline coct3au

Re: Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights
Reply #242
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
How is there no financing involved? You are suggesting that FSG be stripped of over half of the voting rights. In a democracy, you cannot expropriate private property without compensating the owner. Do you think those rights are valueless?

An interesting reference point here might be the UK Ivory Act 2018. From https://news.artnet.com/opinion/uk-ivory-ban-compensation-1896973 :

The aspect of the appeal of most interest to me is whether the UK courts have failed to take into account the fact that the trading ban undermines fundamental rightsprimarily the right to respect for property, and specifically that the ivory-trading ban could never be proportionate without a compensation scheme.

The start point is the first instance judgment. In his ruling, the judge noted that if this were a case of complete deprivation of a property right, compensation would probably have to be paid in order to render the interference proportionate.

But he noted that the Ivory Act prevents dealing rather than use, and that the delay in its implementation (it was given Royal Assent in December 2018, but has yet to take effect) gives owners of antique ivory a window in which to sell their holdingsalthough admittedly almost certainly at a significant undervalue.

The judge added that sales outside the UK are probably still permitted under the new law, all of which tempers the degree of interference with antique dealers rights. This is significant legally: where someone is fully deprived of their property rights, there is a strong argument that they should be compensated, and case law indicates that it will be exceptional for compensation not to be payable.

By contrast, in other casessuch as the one at handownership is retained, but rights are controlled by the state, and the obligation to compensate is much weaker.

This left the ivory traders having to argue that the very essence of the right to hold ivory had been taken from them. The court disagreed, finding that there was no obligation upon Parliament to introduce a compensation scheme, for three reasons.

First, the court held that there was adequate time between the passage of the act and its implementation for everyone to plan around it.

Second, giving compensation could have a potentially chilling effect on other states considering bans that have no means to offer money to affected parties.

Finally, the court saw no evidence suggesting which dealers would be entitled to compensation, and in what amounts.

The regularity of such exceptional circumstances coming to the fore increases the likelihood of the courts continuing to revisit (and, in my view, expand) the category of cases in which compensation need not be paid to those deprived of their property and its use.

This will be either because a measure, however expropriatory in form, is treated as a control of use of property, rather than a deprivation; or because the circumstances fall within the limitedbut potentially growingrange of cases in which even an outright deprivation need not be compensated.

All of the above makes it intriguing to see if the ivory-trading case will be granted permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. But that will only happen if the application is deemed to raise an arguable point of law of general public importance.

The Supreme Court appeal failed, ie, it was confirmed that the state does have the power to control the use of a property without compensation.

The Ivory Act hasn't been implemented yet, but this is a matter of political will and prioritisation; not a matter of legality.
