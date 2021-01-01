Ciggy legislation was a health concern. And as the UK has National Health, which costs the government a bit of dosh, it was within their bests interest to save as much money on health care as possible. And had nothing to do with legislation giving ciggy smokers rights as to what ciggy companies could do.



It wasn't presented as a parallel for football reform - others, much more comparable, are mentioned - but as an example of something that was strongly resisted for a long time by an industry with far greater financial and political lobbying power than football clubs.[ Studies on the economics of smoking generally swing in the other direction - while people focus on increased health costs vs tax (tax is still generally higher, though it gets closer as you add in sick days and even lost productivity due to fag breaks), they forget the main financial benefit (to society) of smokers - they die younger: which saves the NHS vast sums as the elderly are the main users, as well as similarly vast sums in pensions. ]