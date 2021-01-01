« previous next »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
It wasn't about who owned the capital, but a degree of influence/control of how it was used. And to increase the influence of the masses, not the few.

Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
Couple of your posts now make me think you have no idea what "own" means.

He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
He doesn't, he suggest a windfall tax earlier. The minefield shit like this could open for the wider economy isn't even being acknowledged. Why stop at football clubs?

Who is going to be the fans politburo? How will they be chosen? Is there going to be an election? I know of 2 clubs that have elections by fans to vote a fan in charge.

You've even forgotten your own response when pointed out it was a joke.

These rabbit holes are detracting from decent ideas in this thread, for those who are interested; so I'll quote one who ignores the distractions and stop adding to them.

Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm
I dont think its a simple question to answer how we mend the game and make it more equal,

The US build in specific rules to try and ensure equality and prevent the biggest pockets buying success, the draft etc, if anybody knows about capitalism it has to be them, well them and the Tories, well them and the Tories and Monaco, well them the Tories, Monaco and Dubai, well them the Tories, Monaco, Dbai, and the Russian oligarchs,   oh and the saudi's, and .....
 well them and and ...

UEFA's attempt at financial fair play has been farcical, the fit and proper ownership is a travesty,

The UK Government must recognise that football clubs are community assets - a bit like listed buildings etc - there have to be rules on what is done with them - and that's every club not just the big 6 - that's the way the clubs should be protected in the UK -  I don't think you can just flip to 51 % fan owned and think that's that answer. This probably means any big decisions have to be voted on by the community,  which probably means 'membership' becomes a bigger issue. Then you have the context of actually you could have more members outside the Uk than in it, so a different set of problems but one step at a time , I aint got the brains to think of everything in one go.

In terms of the clubs themselves - no taxation without representation - so the fans have to be on the Board, they have to have voting rights and they have to be duly elected. This isnt a panacea - plenty of knobs out there, good orators and lynch mobs , not a big fan of the democratic process  but its better than most of the alternatives. And this isnt invite a fan to work day they need a specific role on the board and attendance at all board meetings not an afterthought or part time member  - included in strategic planning like the super league, sponsorship deals, etc

UEFA have to recognise that the big 15 or however many there are have too big an advantage, that money buys success, that the dream of a plucky team beating the odds is ridculously long odds, the chances of a team earning there place at the top table without a billionaire owner is non existent. So they need rules to make it more equal - they have tried the squad size, the young recruits, the local players - they have tried various things to try and make it more equal but the clubs themselves have just worked around it  and found loop holes or just flagrantly breached the rules and bought expensive lawyers - so actually they need to be more direct,  maybe handicapping teams who spend more - sorry City you squad costs three times that as the rest of the league you've just lost 1/3 of your points next year, they do it with horse racing dont they?

That needs the business owners to understand that they dont have guaranteed success, that their investment is a gamble, that the money they crave comes from collective TV rights, membership, merchandising -  that you only get to join the game if you buy into that -

Sky - think they already have competition now - Amazon, BT  etc


FIFA - can we just scrap them?

and scrap VAR it kills the enjoyment of the game, its there for maradonna's handball, not for armpits being offiside. Its should only be there to rule on extremes - as it stands officials are hiding behind it.

In terms of socialism thats what football is supposed to be about isnt it? Everybody contributes, everybody shares in the rewards and the pain, some old scots fella said something like that in the 60's, if you don't believe in that then Liverpool isnt really the place to be.

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm
In Germany the 49% is usually made up of corporate sponsors so they still have the financial clout.

Unless you are a massive club, this isn't always the case. Some clubs have no investors outside of their members; others have one person. It is extremely varied. A few examples

Spoiler

Borussia Dortmund
Free float - 69.86%
Evonik (chemical company) - 9.83%
Bernd Geske (German businessman) - 9.35%
Borussia Dortmund eV - 5.53%
Signal Iduna (financial services)- 5.43%

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Borussia VfL 1900 eV - 100%

Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt eV - 67.89%
Freunde des Adlers (a partnership between investment banker Philip Holzer and American military supplier Stephen Orenstein -  16.81%)
Freunde der Eintract Frankfurt (a consortium of four German banks) - 7.30%
Sven Janssen (German entrepreneur) - 5.0%
Wolfgang Steubing (Investment Brokerage) -3.0%

Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC GmbH - 50.1%
Lars Windhorst (German entrepreneur) - 49.9%

HSV
HSV eV-  76.19% HSV ev,
Klaus Michael Kühne (German billionaire) 20.57%
Burmeister Family 1.35%
Helmut Bohnhorst - 1.22% (German entrepreneur)
Heirs/Estate of Alexander Margaritoff - 0.67%

Ingolstadt
FC Ingolstadt 04 eV - 80.1%
Audi Sport GbmH - 19.9%

Carl Zeiss Jena
Carl Zeiss Jena e.V -50.02%
Roland Duchatelet (Belgian businessman and politican, former Charlton owner) - 49.98%

VfL Osnabruck
VfL von 1899 eV - 82.09%
Assmann Büromöbel (German furniture shop) 5.0%
Michael Koch (German managing director) 5.0%
Stadtwerke Osnabruck (local natural gas and water utility) - 4.91%
Nicole Welz - 3.0%

VfL Wolfsburg
Volkswagen AG - 100%
[close]


Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
Yes, and as has already been said, those voting rights have value, so the idea that the current owners are willingly going to give those up to supporters (or, more realistically, a tiny clique of supporters who will then claim to speak for the entire fanbase) is fantasy island, pie in the sky stuff as well.

Exactly. None will give it up freely. They would argue why spend all that money to buy and run a football club, if you have no majority control in how it is run.  Despite their current talk, I'd also imagine the UK government wouldn't be overly keen on backing such a plan once a few high-profile lobbyists point to owners being unwilling to invest under such a model, which in turn they would argue would dent the PL's brand.

Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm
I think some have the idea that German clubs function like workers' collectives when you'd be probably best looking at a cooperative or even something like a museum for an example.

Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.
