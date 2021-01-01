In Germany the 49% is usually made up of corporate sponsors so they still have the financial clout.



Borussia Dortmund

Free float - 69.86%

Evonik (chemical company) - 9.83%

Bernd Geske (German businessman) - 9.35%

Borussia Dortmund eV - 5.53%

Signal Iduna (financial services)- 5.43%



Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia VfL 1900 eV - 100%



Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt eV - 67.89%

Freunde des Adlers (a partnership between investment banker Philip Holzer and American military supplier Stephen Orenstein - 16.81%)

Freunde der Eintract Frankfurt (a consortium of four German banks) - 7.30%

Sven Janssen (German entrepreneur) - 5.0%

Wolfgang Steubing (Investment Brokerage) -3.0%



Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC GmbH - 50.1%

Lars Windhorst (German entrepreneur) - 49.9%



HSV

HSV eV- 76.19% HSV ev,

Klaus Michael Kühne (German billionaire) 20.57%

Burmeister Family 1.35%

Helmut Bohnhorst - 1.22% (German entrepreneur)

Heirs/Estate of Alexander Margaritoff - 0.67%



Ingolstadt

FC Ingolstadt 04 eV - 80.1%

Audi Sport GbmH - 19.9%



Carl Zeiss Jena

Carl Zeiss Jena e.V -50.02%

Roland Duchatelet (Belgian businessman and politican, former Charlton owner) - 49.98%



VfL Osnabruck

VfL von 1899 eV - 82.09%

Assmann Büromöbel (German furniture shop) 5.0%

Michael Koch (German managing director) 5.0%

Stadtwerke Osnabruck (local natural gas and water utility) - 4.91%

Nicole Welz - 3.0%



VfL Wolfsburg

Volkswagen AG - 100%



Yes, and as has already been said, those voting rights have value, so the idea that the current owners are willingly going to give those up to supporters (or, more realistically, a tiny clique of supporters who will then claim to speak for the entire fanbase) is fantasy island, pie in the sky stuff as well.



I think some have the idea that German clubs function like workers' collectives when you'd be probably best looking at a cooperative or even something like a museum for an example.



Unless you are a massive club, this isn't always the case. Some clubs have no investors outside of their members; others have one person. It is extremely varied. A few examplesExactly. None will give it up freely. They would argue why spend all that money to buy and run a football club, if you have no majority control in how it is run. Despite their current talk, I'd also imagine the UK government wouldn't be overly keen on backing such a plan once a few high-profile lobbyists point to owners being unwilling to invest under such a model, which in turn they would argue would dent the PL's brand.Yep. Look at the people who are on the executive branches of these clubs. It's just like the boards on museums and galleries. They tend to be academics, business executives and politicians. They are generally people with experience running businesses and governments with massive budgets and managing large-scale projects.