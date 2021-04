In the UK Parliament is sovereign and can, theoretically, pass whatever rule it wants. More so now there's no recourse to EU courts.



Its not like the US where the Supreme Court can strike down legislation.



Not sure it would be that simple, for instance there is a bilateral investment treaty between the UK and Russia so in the case of Chelsea if the UK government legislation had the effect of taking away control of a investment made by a Russian national in the UK it might fall under "protection from expropriation" provisions, we don't have one with the USA but the American's are pretty stong at protecting their commercial interests and outside the EU more difficult to stand up to.