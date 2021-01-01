« previous next »
Author Topic: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts  (Read 4791 times)

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
JFT96

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm »
Time to gear up
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:33:21 pm »
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:34:50 pm »
That should be all of them from the official site page and then we have the email addresses too.

We need to get the message out to other forums, accounts, TAW etc. etc.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 05:34:50 pm
That should be all of them from the official site page and then we have the email addresses too.

We need to get the message out to other forums, accounts, TAW etc. etc.

Outstanding :wave
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm »
I'm gonna cancel my NBC sports and Peacock subs today.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 05:37:59 pm
Outstanding :wave

The road end and TLW are, as expected, still discussing either what we're having for lunch, or Allison Brie's, tits. Which is naw ba'thing, ya ken?
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:14:03 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm
The road end and TLW are, as expected, still discussing either what we're having for lunch, or Allison Brie's, tits. Which is naw ba'thing, ya ken?
Alison Brie is nice to be fair.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:14:03 pm
Alison Brie is nice to be fair.

We used to be able to discuss such nice'aties then the birds saw their arses, the mods buckled and bish-bash-bosh, no more Alison Brie.

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
Anything that we can organize before Saturday's game?
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:18:08 pm
We used to be able to discuss such nice'aties then the birds saw their arses, the mods buckled and bish-bash-bosh, no more Alison Brie.


Very true. The good old days ;D
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm
Anything that we can organize before Saturday's game?

Ban the use of E's S's and L's on keyboards
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Ban the use of E's S's and L's on keyboards

Done, what's next.  :D
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:39:11 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
Done, what's next.  :D

Not ur, gt om intrnt trrorit on th go?
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:09:36 pm
The road end and TLW are, as expected, still discussing either what we're having for lunch, or Allison Brie's, tits. Which is naw ba'thing, ya ken?

Easy Tiger, this is prep work. You can take unilateral action if you wish, but the resources are here if it becomes a full campaign. :wave
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm »
Positive energy from this thread into the universe - ESL clubs meeting this evening to discuss disbanding ;D
FSG Out
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:26:24 pm »
Be gone, foul beasts.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm
Positive energy from this thread into the universe - ESL clubs meeting this evening to discuss disbanding ;D

I'm sure that it hasn't gone unnoticed 😉
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:06:23 pm »
Well that escalated quickly. Look forward to hearing where you would like me to channel my old dusty keyboard anger skills next  ;)
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:10:14 pm »
We deffo need to archive this thread, will save us time when the next fuck-up happens in a few years. ;D
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
It aint over yet :D
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It aint over yet :D

Nope. Wool removed from all eyes and genie out of the bottle. We are assembled and mobilised
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm
TV Subscriptions

BT Sport

THIS.

This is where the money is in the game. Where every club gets a big portion of their revenue.

So if you really want to change where football is heading...it's the TV companies and those internet based companies where you watch the matches.

Boycott them and they'll put the pressure on the clubs.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
TRIBUS Watches have pulled out.

https://twitter.com/TribusWatches/status/1384597814089601026

Never even knew we had a partnership with them but yes!!!
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm »
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm »
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Now THIS is interesting.

I was just about to cancel my monthly order of Tribus brand watches as well
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm »
Well done today lads!!!!
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Get them out still.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm »
I guess its time to power down the fax machine.

Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
This has to be just the beginning. We can't stop here- we need to push for a German ownership system (51% owned by fans). If it only took 2 days of anger to take down the Super League, then this may be possible. We need to take advantage of the emotion that this has generated to drive for real, long lasting change that protects supporters.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
This has to be just the beginning. We can't stop here- we need to push for a German ownership system (51% owned by fans). If it only took 2 days of anger to take down the Super League, then this may be possible. We need to take advantage of the emotion that this has generated to drive for real, long lasting change that protects supporters.

This is exactly it. It may sound like a pipe dream. But if we don´t try for it, all that has been achieved by stopping the ESL is a further dive down the rabbit hold of greed (just in a slightly different direction).

It is very depressing that now people think "sound this is all over...we´ve won!". Are we really going to let all this energy fizzle out and just get back to accepting the "inevitable"?
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
This is exactly it. It may sound like a pipe dream. But if we don´t try for it, all that has been achieved by stopping the ESL is a further dive down the rabbit hold of greed (just in a slightly different direction).

It is very depressing that now people think "sound this is all over...we´ve won!". Are we really going to let all this energy fizzle out and just get back to accepting the "inevitable"?

Lets keep going
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #114 on: Today at 12:14:51 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm
Lets keep going

Agreed.  This whole episode has uncovered so much rot, that it would be a waste not to continue.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:06:21 am »
FSG OUT !
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #116 on: Today at 04:08:48 am »
Yanks out.
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:04:42 am »
Yanks out and who comes in? Who is paying all that money plus a load extra for the squad investment and Anfield road extension we all want?
Re: ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:37:08 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:04:42 am
Yanks out and who comes in? Who is paying all that money plus a load extra for the squad investment and Anfield road extension we all want?

to be honest who cars right now about all that.  They and all the other owners are not welcome in football.

They will only try something again soon, enough is enough, they clearly don't understand the club, the city or the fans.

I back them before but this broke me, I am still angry about all this and they cannot be allowed to get away with it.

It's time to take the game back for the working class, we need to take on all bodies in football too, the FA for ticket prices for finals and ticket allocation, UEFA for these new CL proposals, tickets prices for finals and allocations.  It must not stop now, we have been taken for granted for way too long.

The game has never been about the money.
