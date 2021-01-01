« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86  (Read 13951 times)

Offline DutchRed

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,858
  • =
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 am »
Has anyone seen today's Echo? It appears there's no match report from last night's game, is that right? And would that be a first?
Logged
It's just sex and violence, melody and silence.

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:16:10 am »
I thought it evident last night that Thiago is currently not mobile enough to play the role that he is being asked to do.
It was clear from the hour mark that he was threading water. He couldn't run, he was late in challenges, he was lucky to escape a booking for pulling back a Leeds player etc
I'm not sure what it is. I'm giving all our players a free pass this season, and I know he had Covid when he arrived, followed by a horrific injury, but I thought he should have been replaced last night. We were getting badly over run in midfield.
On that point, in Henderson's absence, we really need fabinho in there.
Anyway. Onwards we go. Klopp knows best. Just an observation.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:16:10 am
I thought it evident last night that Thiago is currently not mobile enough to play the role that he is being asked to do.
It was clear from the hour mark that he was threading water. He couldn't run, he was late in challenges, he was lucky to escape a booking for pulling back a Leeds player etc
I'm not sure what it is. I'm giving all our players a free pass this season, and I know he had Covid when he arrived, followed by a horrific injury, but I thought he should have been replaced last night. We were getting badly over run in midfield.
On that point, in Henderson's absence, we really need fabinho in there.
Anyway. Onwards we go. Klopp knows best. Just an observation.

Why single out Thiago at least he made numerous recoveries but Gini where was he last night in fact since the New Year he seems to have virtually given up.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
Ultimately the attack carries the burden of blame. The midfield was all over the place second half, defenders panicked and went deep but the attack had so many opportunities to create an opportunity but didn't. We were set up well but we really should be 2 or 3-0 up that first half.

story of the season
Logged

Offline campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:16:10 am
I thought it evident last night that Thiago is currently not mobile enough to play the role that he is being asked to do.
It was clear from the hour mark that he was threading water. He couldn't run, he was late in challenges, he was lucky to escape a booking for pulling back a Leeds player etc
I'm not sure what it is. I'm giving all our players a free pass this season, and I know he had Covid when he arrived, followed by a horrific injury, but I thought he should have been replaced last night. We were getting badly over run in midfield.
On that point, in Henderson's absence, we really need fabinho in there.
Anyway. Onwards we go. Klopp knows best. Just an observation.

Wijnaldum has played pretty much every game this season, he's barely missed a game in the last 3 seasons. 35 year old Milner has played 90 minutes in the last 3 league games and an hour against Madrid. The midfield was goosed second half and getting overrun by one of the fittest sides in the league who had 5 in midfield. Thiago wasn't the problem last night.

I'm sure Klopp could see the same as everyone else yet he still chose to leave Keita on the bench and Ox replaced Jota with 9 minutes to go. I don't think that bodes well for either player having a future at this club when they can't be called upon to help out a midfield that was hampered by injuries and dead on its feet.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,698
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 am »
Thought Trent had a really good game and was left a bit exposed second half as no one was covering the space down our right flank which allowed them have some joy attacking that side.

Bobby Firmino's workrate is nowhere near where it was in terms of pressing from the front but given the whole squad has looked mentally and physically fucked long before this, not much point crying about it now.
I thought first half we did a lot of good things, the intent was defo there, the lead was a deserved one when it came, and what a ball that was from Jota. Thiago was also quietly instrumental first half.

Not sure what the overall gameplan was second half, maybe Klopp and Pep told them to play conservatively and drop off to try and counter them but it didn't work.

I don't like the singling out of Gini Wijnaldum, the lad's played a lot of football this season and was one of the few showing up week in week out for us for months there along with maybe Robbo. So he's entitled to a 6 out of 10 as opposed to his usual 7 to 8 at least. It wasn't a great game by him and obviously Fabinho's absent presence in midfield a huge issue for us.

Overall, a glorious opportunity to go back in the top 4 now and pressure W Ham and Chelsea has gone abegging but with all the off the field stuff going on who knows if it will even end up meaning anything come season end.

Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 12:05:26 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:22:34 am
Why single out Thiago at least he made numerous recoveries but Gini where was he last night in fact since the New Year he seems to have virtually given up.
Just my observation.
On the hour mark, I did think it could either have been Thiago or wijnaldum, then in the next minute I noticed that wijnaldum had the capability to put in a 30 yard sprint through midfield to support an attack. Wijnaldum has been overplayed thus season, due to the knock on effect of injuries to our CBs and midfielders. It is to his testimony that he has always been available. Up until Christmas, I would suggest that arguably he was our best player. His performances have lessened somewhat since then, with tiredness perhaps a factor.
I singled out Thiago because I thought he was the one last night who appeared the most immobile. We needed a change. Fresh legs. He wasn't even keeping possession well. Passes going astray etc.
As I said, I know he's had Covid and the injury. Hopefully a rest at the end of the season, followed by a injury free pre season will see him.in good stead for next season.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 12:16:18 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 12:05:26 pm
Just my observation.
On the hour mark, I did think it could either have been Thiago or wijnaldum, then in the next minute I noticed that wijnaldum had the capability to put in a 30 yard sprint through midfield to support an attack. Wijnaldum has been overplayed thus season, due to the knock on effect of injuries to our CBs and midfielders. It is to his testimony that he has always been available. Up until Christmas, I would suggest that arguably he was our best player. His performances have lessened somewhat since then, with tiredness perhaps a factor.
I singled out Thiago because I thought he was the one last night who appeared the most immobile. We needed a change. Fresh legs. He wasn't even keeping possession well. Passes going astray etc.
As I said, I know he's had Covid and the injury. Hopefully a rest at the end of the season, followed by a injury free pre season will see him.in good stead for next season.

You need to watch the game properly then if you think he was giving passes away.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 12:17:00 pm »
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:43:56 am


I'm sure Klopp could see the same as everyone else yet he still chose to leave Keita on the bench and Ox replaced Jota with 9 minutes to go. I don't think that bodes well for either player having a future at this club when they can't be called upon to help out a midfield that was hampered by injuries and dead on its feet.

Don't think it bodes well for Klopps current state of mind - sticking with Milner and Wijnaldam as that second half developed was some paralysed decision making, hoping the players he has most faith in sort it out
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,974
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:17:00 pm
Don't think it bodes well for Klopps current state of mind
Pet hate #127: people assessing other people's state of mind based on about 2% of a person's behaviour.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm
Pet hate #127: people assessing other people's state of mind based on about 2% of a person's behaviour.

Fair - change the words to something that doesn't mean that but keep the general point about his decisions in game last night
Leaving one of the better pressing midfielders in the league on the bench and sticking with the midfield we had while getting run over was not good
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,880
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm
Fair - change the words to something that doesn't mean that but keep the general point about his decisions in game last night
Leaving one of the better pressing midfielders in the league on the bench and sticking with the midfield we had while getting run over was not good

Think it says a lot about the trust, or lack of, he has in certain players.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm
Think it says a lot about the trust, or lack of, he has in certain players.

Well he's letting one he much trust massively to move on for free at the end of the season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm »
Away from all the hoopla, Bielsa is actually an incredible manager, easy to see why Guardiola holds him in such esteem. Had 61% possession against us with a team that just got promoted from the Championship, also more expected goals and probably deserved to win, on a fraction of our budget also, coaching wise there are a handful of coaches in the world as talented.

Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 01:08:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
Well he's letting one he much trust massively to move on for free at the end of the season.
'He's' not.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm
Away from all the hoopla, Bielsa is actually an incredible manager, easy to see why Guardiola holds him in such esteem. Had 61% possession against us with a team that just got promoted from the Championship, also more expected goals and probably deserved to win, on a fraction of our budget also, coaching wise there are a handful of coaches in the world as talented.

I thought they were really impressive considering they were missing their most talented player in Raphinha. Not quite sure why we sat so deep, though. They don't have a great deal of pace without him, so this played into their hands in my view.

Rarely felt as flat as last night watching a Liverpool game in all honesty. It was a decent game, yet I couldn't get into it at all. Fair play to Leeds, they deserved their point. They'll be a force next season with a few key additions.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,698
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 02:14:14 pm »
Give us at least one of Hendo/Fabinho and a competent composed CB and we probably win that sort of game by 2 or 3 goals even in 4th gear.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,579
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 02:18:33 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm
I thought they were really impressive considering they were missing their most talented player in Raphinha. Not quite sure why we sat so deep, though. They don't have a great deal of pace without him, so this played into their hands in my view.

Rarely felt as flat as last night watching a Liverpool game in all honesty. It was a decent game, yet I couldn't get into it at all. Fair play to Leeds, they deserved their point. They'll be a force next season with a few key additions.

We got tired per Milner and Klopp, we could have made a sub earlier but it was evident that the game against Madrid had some of an impact on us. They did of course have 9 days to prepare
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 06:22:27 pm »
Gini and Salah a tad greedy, players in open space to pass to for a one on one but opted to shoot.

Less said about the conceded goal the better. Players should do better and see the game out.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:23:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:38:59 am
We need to sell so many players rather than loan and I don't know if that's feasible
Maybe, or maybe this saason is an almighty abberation and things will go back to 'normal' next tyime round and we won't need to sell all those players.

I know there's a type of fan - and increasing in number - who thinks selling and buying is the answer to everything and who never allow any player to have any loss of form without sounding their death knell, but really this is the most abberent of seasons and situations and you just can't draw any firm conclusions from it
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,579
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
« Reply #660 on: Today at 04:25:51 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:23:34 am
Maybe, or maybe this saason is an almighty abberation and things will go back to 'normal' next tyime round and we won't need to sell all those players.

I know there's a type of fan - and increasing in number - who thinks selling and buying is the answer to everything and who never allow any player to have any loss of form without sounding their death knell, but really this is the most abberent of seasons and situations and you just can't draw any firm conclusions from it

Wth do you know legacy fan  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 