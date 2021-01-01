I thought it evident last night that Thiago is currently not mobile enough to play the role that he is being asked to do.
It was clear from the hour mark that he was threading water. He couldn't run, he was late in challenges, he was lucky to escape a booking for pulling back a Leeds player etc
I'm not sure what it is. I'm giving all our players a free pass this season, and I know he had Covid when he arrived, followed by a horrific injury, but I thought he should have been replaced last night. We were getting badly over run in midfield.
On that point, in Henderson's absence, we really need fabinho in there.
Anyway. Onwards we go. Klopp knows best. Just an observation.