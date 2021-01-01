Thought Trent had a really good game and was left a bit exposed second half as no one was covering the space down our right flank which allowed them have some joy attacking that side.



Bobby Firmino's workrate is nowhere near where it was in terms of pressing from the front but given the whole squad has looked mentally and physically fucked long before this, not much point crying about it now.

I thought first half we did a lot of good things, the intent was defo there, the lead was a deserved one when it came, and what a ball that was from Jota. Thiago was also quietly instrumental first half.



Not sure what the overall gameplan was second half, maybe Klopp and Pep told them to play conservatively and drop off to try and counter them but it didn't work.



I don't like the singling out of Gini Wijnaldum, the lad's played a lot of football this season and was one of the few showing up week in week out for us for months there along with maybe Robbo. So he's entitled to a 6 out of 10 as opposed to his usual 7 to 8 at least. It wasn't a great game by him and obviously Fabinho's absent presence in midfield a huge issue for us.



Overall, a glorious opportunity to go back in the top 4 now and pressure W Ham and Chelsea has gone abegging but with all the off the field stuff going on who knows if it will even end up meaning anything come season end.



